2020 Vision Wednesday: Trump says impeachment will be 'a positive for me in the election.' Will it?

There are many things that can derail a political career. Being found in bed with “a dead girl or a live boy” (in the immortal phrasing of Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards) is one. Impeachment is usually considered another.

Yet there was President Trump on Tuesday, telling reporters at the United Nations that impeachment will be “a positive for me in the election.”

President Trump (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

He’s not the only one expressing this view. “The misguided Democrat impeachment strategy … will only serve to embolden and energize President Trump’s supporters and create a landslide victory for the President,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. GOP Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota agreed, adding that “backing impeachment will cost Democrats their [House] majority in 2020.” And even conservative pundit Ross Douthat, who is no Trump fan, presented New York Times readers Tuesday with “four reasons the president might welcome articles of impeachment.”

Do they have a point? Or is this just, to coin a phrase, whistleblowing past the graveyard?

President Richard Nixon addresses the Associated Press Managing Editors' annual meeting in 1973, where he told the press "I am not a crook." (Photo: AP)

Trump’s logic is pretty straightforward. Impeachment is, and always has been, unpopular. It was unpopular in early 1973, when Gallup polling showed that only 19 percent of Americans supported removing President Richard Nixon from office. It was unpopular in January 1999, when Gallup polling showed that only 32 percent of Americans supported removing President Bill Clinton. And it’s been unpopular in every poll taken since the start of 2017, with an average of 38.5 percent of the public favoring impeachment and 55.7 percent opposing it. Independents are particularly unenthusiastic: 28 percent for vs. 62 percent against, according to a recent Marist poll.

The theory, then, is that the American people will rise up and reject the Democratic push for impeachment — or at least Republicans and independents will, and the backlash will spur turnout for Trump and the GOP in 2020. Fans of this theory usually cite the 1998 midterms. Usually, the party that doesn’t control the presidency gains ground in the midterms. But in November 1998, with Clinton in the White House, it was Democrats who netted five House seats, and exit polls showed that voters were wary of the GOP’s impeachment effort.

Yet there are a few reasons to be skeptical about the “same thing” happening again in 2020. The first is that impeachment wasn’t, in fact, an unalloyed victory for Clinton. Democrats may have flipped a few seats in 1998, but they didn’t flip the House. Two years later, Vice President Al Gore distanced himself from Clinton. Republican George W. Bush ran on restoring decency to the White House. Both sides saw impeachment as a negative.