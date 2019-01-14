We'll keep this brief, in keeping with the brevity of the list of changes Volkswagen has made to its mid-size Passat for 2020. As Volkswagen itself puts it, "While the 2020 Passat retains the underpinnings of the previous model, it has been completely restyled." Indeed, wrapped around the outgoing Passat's body structure, chassis, engine, and transmission is fresh sheetmetal. Peer through the windows, and you'll notice the interior is slightly newified, too.