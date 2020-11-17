2020 World Non-GMO Animal Feeds Market Analysis with Forecasts to 2024, Featuring Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bunge Ltd., Cereal Docks Spa, Sunrise Farms Inc. and More

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Non-GMO Animal Feed Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The non-GMO animal feed market is poised to grow by $12.55 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for non-GMO products and government restrictions on GMO crop cultivation.
This study identifies the growing investments and focus on expanding production capabilities as one of the prime reasons driving the non-GMO animal feed market growth during the next few years.
The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading non-GMO animal feed market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bunge Ltd., Canadian Organic Feeds Ltd., Cereal Docks Spa, Ernst Grain & Livestock, Hiland Naturals, Modesto Milling Inc., Sunrise Farms Inc., Texas Natural Feeds, and Zeeland Farm Services Inc. Also, the non-GMO animal feed market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market Ecosystem
Value Chain Analysis
Market Sizing
Market Definition
Market Segment Analysis
Market Size 2019
Market Outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining Power of Buyers
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Threat of New Entrants
Threat of Substitutes
Threat of Rivalry
Market Condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market Segments
Comparison by Product
Poultry - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
Swine - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
Ruminant - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
Aquaculture - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
Market Opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic Segmentation
Geographic Comparison
North America - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
Apac - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
Mea - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
Key Leading Countries
Market Opportunity by Geography
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape Disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors Covered
Market Positioning of Vendors
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
Bunge Ltd.
Canadian Organic Feeds Ltd.
Cereal Docks Spa
Ernst Grain & Livestock
Hiland Naturals
Modesto Milling Inc.
Sunrise Farms Inc.
Texas Natural Feeds
Zeeland Farm Services Inc.
