2020: Year Zero?

Upon hearing the mob pass by his window, French revolutionary (of 1848) Alexander Ledru-Rollin quickly began getting dressed to go outside. When asked what he was doing, Ledru-Rollin replied, “There go the people. I must follow them. I am their leader.”

Now, the Ledru-Rollin quote is surely apocryphal, but it’s the best way I could think of to describe our useless political class. I’m not just talking about those who patronize minority voters by putting on African garb and kneeling for nine minutes, but rather those who know better but are too terrified to speak up as American history is being torn down.

Perhaps the iconoclasm we’re experiencing will be nothing more than a spasm of frustration, disconnected from the prevailing views of most Americans. This was the case in the 1960s, when big majorities rejected leftist extremes in the voting booth. I’m skeptical. For one thing, the Rejected now run most of our institutions, which is one of the big differences between today’s troubles and those of the 1960s. Most of our institutions are on the side of the revolution.

The other night, a Black Lives Matter leader named Hawk Newsome went on Fox News and said: “If U.S. doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it.” This is a statement of insurgency and violence, not of legitimate protest. If a Tea Party leader had made comparable threats, CNN reporters would have sprinted to track down every GOP House member for a comment.

Now, I doubt Newsome speaks for most of the Black Lives Matter movement, but virtually every business organization in the country has already bequeathed the cause with a ringing endorsement. We’ve created a situation where some people can take over six blocks of a major city for weeks or vandalize sculptures that offend their sensibilities without repercussions, while other people will lose their jobs if they say “all lives matter.”

We’ve also created a situation where most of the media has not only dropped any pretense of objectivity, but rather has joined the social movement, often giving its worst actors cover. Not long ago, reporters were likening Antifa thugs to the G.I.s who landed on Normandy beach. Once the rioting and violence became too problematic to defend, Antifa was transformed by “factcheckers” into nothing but a loose-knit gang of harmless scalawags.

Put it this way. Today, the media can track down a woman who dressed in blackface two years ago at a Georgetown Halloween party, but can’t unearth a single politically motivated leftist rioter. It’s quite amazing.

“Anti-racism protesters,” says a headline that best encapsulates — to a near satirical degree — the essence of coverage, “mistakenly topple statue of anti-slavery activist.”

Once a person begins tearing down statues, he ceases to be a “protester,” and he becomes either a “vandal” or a “rioter.” The story itself offers no evidence that the toppling of a Hans Christian Heg’s sculpture in front the Wisconsin capitol — the man campaigned against slavery, fought in militias to stop slave hunters, and joined the Union army to fight slavery — was “accidental.” It is no more accidental than defacing of a Ulysses Grant or Winston Churchill statue, or the planned removal of a Teddy Roosevelt statue — all complicated, imperfect, and historically important men.

These vandals topple statues for the same reasons New York Times editorialists topple historical facts: Old-timey white guys are bad, because old-timey white guys — whatever they actually did or didn’t believe — represent the greatest sin of our past, the only past worth noting in the new, reductive telling our national story. It’s really that simple.

That’s the lesson plan being sent to the very high schools we are forced to send our kids to. We’ve already indoctrinated a generation of college students by treating America in, at best, relativistic terms and, at worst, as a destructive force in world. Might as well get a head start.

Pollsters like to ask some iteration of this question: Do you support Black Lives Matter and its goal of achieving racial equality? Well, yes, I’m sure most Americans rightly applaud the stated aspirations of racial equality. The reality of the movement our institutions cheer on is more complicated. Many BLM leaders are openly socialist, an ideology that is antithetical to liberty. Many believe the United States is hopelessly weighed down by “structural racism,” a notion plenty of us don’t subscribe to. Many have adopted a crude, race-obsessed way of judging people’s character, guilt, and actions. Many of the movement’s greatest fans are antagonistic toward the foundational ideas and history of American life, even in their most idealized conception.