2021 Audi RS 3 spied with big blistered fenders

The 2021 Audi RS 3 hot hatch has been caught by one of our spy photographers again. This time it's sporting less camouflage, but it also has what appears to be a fully production-ready body. That means there are some tantalizing new details to view.

Most significant are the RS 3's fenders. Whereas previous prototypes featured simple fender flares to fit the wider track, this one has fenders that are already wider. They have bulging blister-style sections for the extra width, and they continue partly into the doors, a nod to current Audi RS models as well as the famous Quattro Coupe sports cars of the 1980s. At the front, the fenders also have a large air vent, sort of like what you would see on a Honda Civic Type R.

The front and rear bumpers are more finished, too. The outboard grilles have an extra slot to the outside. At the rear, we can see the final diffuser finisher between the signature oval exhaust tips.

The regular Audi A3 was revealed last month, so we would expect this RS 3 to be revealed late this year at the absolute earliest. But a safer bet would be sometime next year, especially with automakers revising schedules because of the coronavirus crisis. When the RS 3 is revealed, we expect it to have an updated version of the current turbo 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine making over 400 horsepower. In the U.S., we'll get a sedan variation of the hot hatch.

