The 2021 BMW 4-Series Convertible Is Bringing Back the Soft Top

What It Is: The next-generation of BMW's 4-series, seen here in convertible form. Currently available as a two-door coupe, a two-door convertible, and a four-door liftback Gran Coupe, the 4-series took the place of the 3-series coupe and convertible when it hit the scene in 2013. The 4-series (code-named G22 and G23) will be based on the new G20 3-series, which is shaping up to be something of a return to form for BMW in driving dynamics.

Why It Matters: The biggest change with the new 4-series is clearly visible from these photos: Unlike the current 4-series and the generation of 3-series convertible before it, both of which use heavy folding hard tops, the new 4-series convertible will have a cloth roof. The industry is trending away from folding hard tops, with only high-end droptop supercars continuing to use them. Styling will be evolutionary, but the 4-series will receive a more modern interior and a host of fresh tech features.

Platform: Like every other new rear-wheel-drive-based BMW, including all of its SUVs, the 4-series will ride on BMW's CLAR architecture. The new convertible should weigh a lot less than the current model thanks to the new platform and the much lighter cloth roof. The new 3-series sedan grew by 3.0 inches in length and 1.6 inches in wheelbase, so the 4-series should get similarly longer.

Powertrain: As it does currently, the next 4-series is sure to share its powertrains with the 3-series. That means a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four in the 430i and a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six in the M440i. Both will come only with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive as standard, with xDrive all-wheel drive as an option. The inevitable M4 will share its stuff with the upcoming M3, meaning a twin-turbo inline-six with around 500 horsepower, standard all-wheel drive, and the possibility of a manual transmission.

Competition: Audi A5, Mercedes-Benz C-class, Range Rover Evoque convertible.

Estimated Arrival and Price: We expect the 4-series coupe to make its debut around the end of the year as a 2021 model, with the convertible coming a few months later. If the Gran Coupe lives to see another generation, it would likely arrive near the end of 2020. Mirroring the 3-series' lineup and pricing, the new 430i convertible should start at the same $54,095 as the current car, while the M440i will probably be a few thousand more than the current $63,145 440i xDrive. Knock almost 10 grand off the convertible's prices, and that's where the coupes should intro at.

