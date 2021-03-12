2021 BMW Alpina XB7 First Drive Review | Tasteful titan

John Beltz Snyder
·8 min read


See Full Image Gallery >>

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It takes a car-minded person, or even someone well-versed in BMW, to really notice an Alpina in passing. The Bavarian tuner, which trades solely in BMW, doesn’t plaster its performance-enhanced cars with carbon fiber or overwrought aerodynamics. Instead, there are subtle, Alpina-specific design cues: special wheels and lower body work, plus Alpina badging, including the additional "B" in the model designation. It all looks consistent for a BMW, but if you look long enough, you can pick out an Alpina in a parking lot, especially if you’ve spent a lot of time looking at the BMW models they’re based upon.

But for a sub-brand that has historically dealt in cars — with the 7 Series-based B7 long being the only offering in the United States — Alpina has now given its special treatment to BMW’s flagship SUV, the X7. The Alpina XB7 tops the X7 lineup in terms of power and price, and carries on with a tradition of tactful styling and sterling quality. While BMW didn’t exactly hold back when penning the X7, Alpina didn’t go overboard with anything … except maybe performance. It’s a superlative BMW that somehow has nothing to prove.

Alpina’s visual upgrades to the already-flashy X7 are tasteful. If you can pry your eyes from that massive kidney grille, you can see the Alpina has tweaked the front fascia, notably adding its name/logo to the very lower lip of the bumper as in its past creations. While our tester wore the 21-inch Alpina Dynamic wheels shod in Pirelli winter tires, the optional 23-inch, 20-spoke Alpina Classic turbine wheels are more certain to catch the eye of other drivers while still being, well, classic. Seriously, they’re rad. In back, the XB7 sports a rear diffuser flanked by quad stainless steel exhaust outlets that promise to give the Alpina a voice all its own.

Inside, we see more special touches. The Alpina emblem on the steering wheel — a coat of arms containing a pair of velocity stacks and a crankshaft side by side on a red and blue field — is the first thing to catch one’s eye when sliding into the driver’s seat. Our tester came upholstered in ivory Merino leather with Alpina-specific Myrtle Wood trim that's roughly the color of Mars. There’s another Alpina logo etched into the trim on the passenger's side of the dash as well as on the iDrive wheel interface, plus a metal plaque affixed to the cover of the cubby containing the cupholders below the center stack. Our vehicle featured second-row captain’s chairs and the LED panoramic “Sky Lounge” roof that gives it an ambient, digital starlight look at night. It looks classy, not saucy.

But the visual changes are truly secondary to what really defines the XB7’s personality. The most important work Alpina performs is mechanical. For the XB7, it took BMW’s 4.4-liter V8 and tuned it to an impressive 612 horsepower peaking from 5,500-6,500 rpm, and 590 pound-feet of max torque available from 2,000-5,000 rpm. Remember, much like the 7 Series, there is no M version of the X7: the Alpina is the most performance-oriented version available. Alpinas have always been less hardcore than M cars, more about Autobahn road trips than Nurbürgring track days, which definitely seems appropriate for a three-row SUV.

Alpina also applies its own “Switch-Tronic” tuning to the eight-speed automatic to manage that power in quick, smooth shifts. That goes to all four wheels via an Alpina-calibrated version of BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Alpina also tuned the two-axle air suspension for a smoother ride with sportier handling, plus a lower ride height in the Alpina-exclusive Sport mode.

You’re probably wondering what all this costs, and you might not be surprised to learn that it’s a lot. The Alpina XB7 starts at $142,295, which includes BMW’s relatively reasonable $995 destination fee. For that princely sum, though, you get a lot. The upgraded powertrain, suspension, exhaust, brakes and extra-special comfort features like heated armrests, massaging front seats, remote start, the hands-free traffic jam assistant, head-up display and heated and cooled cupholders are baked in as standard. Our tester’s sticker price totaled $156,345, which included an upcharge for the Ametrin Metallic paint ($1,950), the white Merino leather ($1,500), a rear-seat entertainment system ($2,200), a Bowers & Wilkins sound system ($3,400), five-zone climate control ($800), those captain’s chairs ($500), the trick LED sunroof ($750), and the 23-inch wheels ($2,600) that are probably sitting in a garage somewhere until late spring.

I didn’t tread gingerly with the XB7 in the snow — this big boy felt as confident as you’d expect an X7 to feel in inclement weather — but I didn’t exactly flog the thing, either. The high ride and all-wheel drive handle the powder just fine, and the winter tires helped this 5,860-pound behemoth tread solidly and brake quickly on the packed snow. In fact, much of our driving, done within the bounds of sanity and prudence on public roads, was uneventful. In casual, everyday driving, little of the Alpina personality shines through. If you pay close attention, you begin to notice what you don’t notice; things like noise, vibration and body roll are kept in check brilliantly. Kudos to the adaptive suspension in particular. When running errands, we could easily forget about the 612 horsepower and the gearshifts happening quietly in the background.

A well-timed green light on the right road or a highway on-ramp may help you remember, though, that this is the sportiest version of the X7 you can get, by far. When asked, the Alpina XB7 springs to life, hurling forward with a brappy growl issuing from the exhaust. Oh yeah, it reminded me as the roads began to clear up later in the week, this thing can party.

Eventually, there was enough dry pavement on some decent roads to wake up this sleeping giant. After putting it into Sport mode at a stoplight, watching the body settle down onto its haunches helps set the tone for what’s about to happen. Slam the gas, and the XB7 leaps to life, with the twin-turbo V8 kicking you back into your seat. BMW claims a 0-60-mph time of 4.0 seconds, which, for something weighing almost three tons, is a testament to Alpina’s powertrain tuning chops. It pulls hard from the get-go and through the mid-range, just tapering off subtly high in the rev range. The transmission manages swift shifts without interrupting the feeling of utter speed. It’s smooth, refined, even polite as it pulls your scalp rearward. The exhaust note — aggressive, but not overly intrusive — is the final ingredient to this rich reward.


See Full Image Gallery >>

We didn’t fling the XB7 around corners at full tilt, but It felt adept at managing its bulk as forces acted upon it from their various vectors. The suspension managed to keep me from sliding around in my seat as the XB7 mitigated body roll and managed the chassis’ relationship with the crumbling pavement beneath it. The tuning that manages comfort in herky-jerky city traffic does an equally adept job at providing poise when one decides to take advantage of the power at hand.

Our Alpina XB7 arrived one snowstorm after our slushy week with the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, so it’s nearly impossible not to draw comparisons. While the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 might be a more directly analogous, the Alpina seems to blend a bit of the ethos of both AMG and Maybach, and then translates it into a Bavarian dialect. There’s no denying that Alpina puts performance at the forefront, but it doesn’t do so at the sacrifice of class. The XB7 is more temperate in its styling than the brash AMG and certainly the opulent Maybach (that two-tone paint, man!). It doesn’t shout at you with carbon fiber and severe lines, but it also doesn’t ply you with throw pillows and a champagne fridge. Alpina, instead, rewards its driver with the kind of comfort that doesn’t quite cosset, and the kind of performance that doesn’t wage war on the occupants’ senses. And that somehow makes this $140,000, 612-hp crossover seem … well, practical is not the right word. "Good value" isn't right, either. How about "a more tasteful middle ground than its Mercedes competitors"?

If you have the means and are looking for a usable but remarkably potent German ute, the Alpina XB7 delivers. If you need your full-size crossover to precede your personality — whether you’re an aggressive person who needs an aggressive ride (AMG), or want to indicate that you’ve probably got a thing for decorative fountains (Maybach) — Mercedes has some very good options for you. If you like nice, fast, comfortable things, but don’t need your three-row vehicle to make a bold statement for you, try the Alpina. Just be ready for the rush when the pedal hits the floor.

Related Video:

You Might Also Like

Recommended Stories

  • Why Jeep Thinks It Can Charge $100K+ for Its New SUV

    For the first time in its history, Jeep is selling a truck starting at more than $100,000. Will buyers bite?

  • Thieves Steal a $500,000 Richard Mille Watch From an LA Jeweler in Broad Daylight

    DBS Diamonds owner Shay Belhassen was eating lunch when he was approached by three men.

  • Blackstone and investors get zapped with bet on Mexico's electricity market

    U.S. private equity firm Blackstone in 2016 unplugged a Texas power plant that it owned from the state's grid in a bet that it could make a fortune as the only American-based generator selling electricity exclusively to Mexico. Nearly five years later, Blackstone's gas-fired plant, Frontera Holdings LLC, is struggling to exit bankruptcy after burning investors holding nearly $1 billion of its debt - the victim of a succession of problems ranging from a power market collapse in Mexico in 2020 to last month's severe cold snap. Frontera filed for bankruptcy protection last month in Houston, extinguishing loans and notes held by U.S. hedge funds, mutual funds, pensions and private equity firms, according to U.S. regulatory filings.

  • 2019 Honda Monkey Does Basic, Two-Wheeled Fun

    Slow, tiny, and affordable, the 125-cc Honda Monkey minibike never takes itself too seriously.

  • LeMay Collections Contains Some Crazy Cars

    This car collection is absolutely humongous…

  • Sunreef’s New All-Electric Catamaran Blends Solar and Wind Energy for Unlimited Range

    The vessel features a special "solar skin" that produces clean power.

  • A Vietnam veteran says he lived inside Philadelphia's old sports stadium for years while the Eagles and Phillies held games

    Tom Garvey says he lived in an empty 60-foot-by-30-foot concession stand at Veterans Stadium from 1978 to 1981.

  • Senior Trump official says former president was responsible for inciting Capitol riot

    Christopher Miller was criticised regarding delay in deployment of National Guards during 6 January insurrection

  • Wildfires rage across Argentina's Chubut province

    Local Fire Departments and volunteers were struggling to control the blaze as it rapidly approached residential areas, local media reported.State governor, Mariano Arcioni, asked the National Security Ministry for help in controlling the fire.The cause has not yet been disclosed.

  • EU COVID certificates to combine data on vaccination, recovery, tests

    The European Union's executive will propose next week that new COVID-19 certificates combine information on vaccination, recovery from the sickness and test results to avoid discrimination between citizens, a senior official said. The EU's slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has been widely criticised, with only about 5% of people inoculated so far and the bloc's target of inoculating 70% of its adult population by the end of the summer seen to be increasingly in question.

  • Fact check: Meghan and Harry were not paid for their Oprah interview

    Following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exclusive interview, false claims surfaced online that the couple was paid millions for it.

  • 15 of Meghan Markle's best casual looks

    During her time as the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was known for her formal dresses and coats, but she's also shown that casual can be chic.

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • What’s in Joe Biden’s Covid stimulus bill? House set to vote on huge economic rescue package

    American Rescue Act will be the second-largest economic stimulus bill in US history if passed

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Tucker Carlson complains he is victim of PR ‘offensive’ by Pentagon after he mocked women soldiers

    Fox News star accuses defence chiefs of attacking him over ‘pregnant pilot’ controversy

  • Public opinion of Harry and Meghan is the worst it’s ever been after Oprah interview

    Public opinion of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has fallen to a record low, with attitudes towards Prince Harry more negative than positive for the first time. A new YouGov poll, released on Friday, revealed that following the couple’s Oprah Winfrey interview, the couple has fallen very much out of favour with the British public. It showed that 45 per cent of Britons have a positive opinion of Prince Harry, while 48 per cent regard him negatively, giving a net score -3. This represents a drop of 15 points from March 2 and marks the first time attitudes have been more negative than positive towards the prince. Meghan’s scores have also fallen considerably. Only three in ten people said they had a positive opinion of her, while six in ten viewed her negatively. This gave her a net rating of -27, down from -14 a week ago. The couple’s interview left the Royal Family reeling, with aides locked in crisis talks for two days before the Queen released a statement expressing her sadness over their claims. She also issued a three-line-whip to prevent staff discussing the situation publicly. In the most damaging claim, Meghan, 39, told Ms Winfrey that when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, “concerns” had been raised with the Duke of Sussex by a member of the family about how dark his skin might be. The Duchess also revealed she contemplated suicide but was rebuffed when she sought help from the the HR department as she “wasn’t staff”. The claims have prompted demands in Commonwealth nations to drop the Queen as their head of state.

  • She bullied and insulted students for years; her Florida school let her keep teaching

    Despite years of troubling classroom conduct, a Florida middle school teacher eluded serious consequences for nearly a decade.

  • Biden's $1.9T rescue signed, and now things get tougher

    Tough as it was for Democrats, passing President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package into law was the easy part. Now, they are hunkering down to push the next priorities in Biden’s agenda forward past what, so far, has been a wall of entrenched Republican opposition in the so-very-split Congress. Popular legislation to expand voting rights, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and develop the president’s “Build Back Better” infrastructure package are all on deck this spring and into summer.

  • Tucker Casts Doubt on Vaccines After Biden’s COVID-19 Speech

    all of the people who might not want to take the shot.Fox NewsFox News host Tucker Carlson reacted to President Joe Biden’s primetime national address on COVID-19 by casting doubt on vaccines, wondering aloud on Thursday night why the president didn’t mention “all of the people who might not want to take the shot.”Carlson, fresh off the Pentagon directly calling him out for mocking women in the U.S. military, made sure that his presence was felt throughout Biden’s speech. While Fox News did carry the speech in its entirety, the network included an inset box labeled “LIVE TUCKER REACTION” that was focused on Carlson throughout the speech.Furthermore, as Biden promised a nation exhausted by a yearlong pandemic that it is on the verge of returning to normalcy, Fox News aired chyrons that read: “Biden Speech Nearly Finished; Tucker Will Respond.” Once the president wrapped up his remarks, which featured him imploring every American to “do their part” to defeat the virus, Carlson immediately took to the air to trash it.“A very strange address, surreal at points, like the Biden presidency itself,” the Fox News star declared. “It seems like a dream sequence. The first part of the address described the sadness of the last year, people shut out from hospitals as their loved ones died alone, people losing hope, people losing businesses, whole generations of children stunted by school closures.”Carlson continued: “No sense at all of how this happened or who backed it, his plan consisting essentially of vaccines, vaccines, and more vaccines.”Noting that Biden said there will soon be enough federally approved vaccines for every person in America, Carlson proceeded to then openly question the efficacy of immunizations while seemingly rallying to the defense of anti-vaxxers.“The military will give you that shot, and if you take that shot, things potentially could get back to normal,” Carlson said. “No mention at all of the people who might not want to take the shot."The Fox News host added: “As the president said, if you take that shot, wear your mask, and listen to Dr. Fauci, it is possible that you might be able to gather in small groups with the ones you love for the Fourth of July. We might have to rescind that right, but it’s possible, if you are obedient, you will get it.”The conservative primetime star, after rhetorically shouting “how dare you tell us who we can spend the Fourth of July with,” went on to welcome spy novelist turned COVID contrarian Alex Berenson.Berenson, who has spent much of the past year raising skepticism about lockdowns, masks, and other coronavirus guidelines, has recently become one of the most vocal vaccine skeptics. In fact, earlier this week, Berenson falsely claimed on Carlson’s show that Israel’s vaccine rollout hasn’t worked while outright lying about the vaccine’s effectiveness.After Berenson expressed relief that “there was not a lot of talk about making vaccines mandatory” from the president, Carlson groused that the federal government could still find ways to force the population to get a shot.“There are many kinds of mandatory, and you can have effectively mandatory but there is no government mandate,” the Fox host stated. “But you can’t fly on an airplane, you can’t go into buildings, you can’t stay in a hotel, you can’t live life without a vaccine. I have to say, after watching half an hour of that, it wouldn’t shock me if that’s their plan.”Carlson, meanwhile, has a long history of fearmongering about vaccines. Just last month, he made unfounded claims that experts are “clearly” lying to the public about the safety of coronavirus immunizations. This past December, Carlson straight-up told his viewers not to trust the vaccines, warning them that our leaders are using the shots as a form of “social control.”While recent polls reveal that a growing share of Americans are willing to take the vaccine, a large chunk of Republicans still say they won’t get a shot. A PBS survey released on Thursday shows that 41 percent of Republicans, and 49 percent of GOP men, say they will refuse to receive one of the three federally approved vaccines.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.