2021 BMW M3 and M4 Prototype First Drive | Thrills and grilles







ZWICKAU, Germany – We tried everywhere: Peek under the hood and under the big front mask, even scroll through the infotainment system. But alas, confirmation was nowhere to be found: We wanted to confirm the rumor that the next-gen BMW M3 and M4 would have an even more provocative, vertical front grille than the new 4 Series. Though BMW allowed us to drive them, it took very good care not to reveal what could be the most controversial part of its next M models.

The M3 originally debuted on the second-gen, E30 3 Series in 1985 – as a two-door model. The following E36 initially launched as a coupe, but was followed by an M3 sedan and convertible models. The sedan skipped the iconic E46 generation, but returned for the V8-powered E90. Then, for the last model generation launched for 2014, everything changed. The coupe and convertible were split off and received the M4 moniker, leaving the sedan as the sole M3. The renaming exercise caused raised eyebrows in the enthusiast community, which was eventually able to process the occurrence with loyalty intact.



See Full Image Gallery >>



The same thing will probably happen with the new grille, which — as other sources have reliably confirmed — will not only adopt a vertical shape on both the M3 and M4, but in fact be even more aggressive than what's seen on the 4 Series. However, the visual differences between the M3/M4 and their conventional siblings won't entirely be determined by style. There are functional air breathers at the front, a slightly raised front hood, wide front and rear fenders, a Gurney-style rear spoiler and, true to M car tradition, four very prominent exhaust pipes. As the front fender was completely taped up, it's assumed any air vents that may appear behind the front axle will be of the non-functional variety.

Both the M3 and the M4 prototypes we drove stood on optional 275/35 ZR 19 front and 285/30 ZR 20 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber. Front 275/40 ZR 18 and rear 285/35 ZR 19 tires are standard. They make for an extremely aggressive stance, and in fact, the M3 and M4 are significantly wider than their predecessors.