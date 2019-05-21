The 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Will Be GM's Next Electric Car

From Car and Driver

General Motors is working on a new electric car that will be built in Michigan.

The new EV will be a Chevrolet crossover that is based on the same platform as the Bolt EV.

It seems to have been leaked by GM back in 2017 as part of a presentation about future electric vehicles.

General Motors recently announced it will build a new Chevrolet electric car in Michigan, with the new model set to be produced alongside the existing Bolt EV and ride on an "advanced" version of the same platform. It could even have a similar name-GM Authority discovered a trademark for Bolt EUV, which likely stands for Electric Utility Vehicle. We've now gotten our first look at the new EV, albeit covered in camouflage, and can see that it's a bit more crossover-like in appearance than the already crossover-y Bolt.

Photo credit: KGP Photography More

The new car looks larger and boxier than the Bolt, with a longer, less stubby front end. Despite it being positioned as a crossover, though, like the Bolt it is really more like a tall hatchback in the vein of the Honda Fit. We can see slim headlights, a grille opening at the base of the front bumper, and some nice boomerang-shaped surfacing at the corners of the bumper and the sides of the car. The A-pillar is simpler than the Bolt's, losing the odd quarter-window, but the EUV has an even more dramatic C-pillar and a floating roof design. The rear is a lot more covered up, but it seems like the EUV's rear window might be more raked than the Bolt's.

Photo credit: KGP Photography More

Back in 2017, GM CEO Mary Barra said that the company would offer "desirable and profitable vehicles" with a range of over 300 miles by 2021 as part of a plan to have 20 zero-emissions cars available globally by 2023. As a part of the presentation, an image was shown on the screen that looks extraordinarily close to the camo'd EUV aside from some minor details and a lack of Chevy badging. Could GM already have revealed this new crossover EV to us? Check it out below to see for yourself.