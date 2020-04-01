2021 Chevrolet Corvette in line for numerous small changes



The order window for the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette closed awhile ago, and the opening of the 2021 ordering system will undoubtedly release bottled-up demand. GM won't say a word yet about the mid-engined coupe, slated to start production in September depending on the course of current events, but the C8 Corvette Owners page on Facebook has an early scoop. The intel was posted by by Aaron Bradley Adams of Sims Chevrolet in Clio, Michigan, sourced from GM's Order Workbench for dealer orders. The biggest change on the performance side is that Magnetic Selective Ride Control becomes a standalone option next year, no longer requiring the Z51 Performance Package.

The interior changes deliver two new seat options on the top-level 3LT trim, either suede-trimmed Strike Yellow with Sky Cool Gray, or Jet Black leather with Sky Cool Gray. Every trim will come standard with wireless Apple CarPlay, and WeatherTech all-weather floor liners can be optioned with Jake logos.

Much more happens outside. Two new colors join the color palette, Silver Flare and Red Mist Tintcoat. According to Corvette Blogger, those hues will replace the no-cost Blade Silver Metallic and $995 Long Beach Red Metallic Tintcoat, holding the total choices steady at 12. The site also believes Silver Flare's already been outed on the #4 C8.R race car, noting that Chevy also used the racing team to debut Corvette Racing Yellow in 2016. The colors can be contrasted with seven new full-length stripes in blue, carbon flash, midnight silver, orange, red, sterling silver, and yellow. On top of that, stinger stripes for the hood will come in Carbon Flash and Edge Yellow, Carbon Flash and Midnight Silver, and Carbon Flash with Edge Red. A Stingray R theme option might be a graphics package taking the road car closer to the looks of the C8.R racer.

The carbon fiber kit with ground effects aero that Chevy had to cancel on 2020 orders still hasn't appeared in the order system. There will, however, be new carbon accents available with a visible carbon finish for the door intake trim and optional high wing. Finally, protection options get a makeover as well, thanks to a car cover printed with the C8.R.

Unmentioned so far, don't be surprised if the MSRP receives an update for 2021, too, the base model expected to crest the $60,000 mark after one year of the shocking $59,995 introductory price.

