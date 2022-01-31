2021 data is in, and it shows a decrease in major violent crime in Memphis

It may not feel like it, but statistically violent crime is trending downwards in Memphis.

Even as 2020 and 2021 wrapped with record-shattering homicide counts, the overall major violent crime category, which includes aggravated assault, homicide, rape and robbery, declined in the last months of 2021 compared to the same months in 2020.

Preliminary figures from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation showed an increase of 2% for major violent crime in Memphis during 2021 and a 1.2% increase county-wide.

But those paltry increases account for all of 2021; the last months of the year saw decreases in violent crime categories: in August, violent crime dropped 9%; in September and October, data showed a 7% decline.

December did see an increase in the category, but only by 2%

Bill Gibbons, president of the Memphis and Shelby County Crime Commission, the non-profit quasi-government entity that aggregates data from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and local law enforcement agencies, called the findings "encouraging," in the end-of-the-year report.

Violent crime technically increased for all of 2021 compared to 2020. But, the last months of 2021 showed a downward trajectory for the category.

But it's too early, Gibbons said, to assume Memphis and Shelby County are experiencing a long-term decline in major violent crime. While the last months of 2021 saw decreases in violent crime, the overall levels remains higher in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Major violent crimes in Memphis jumped nearly 25% since 2019, but Memphis is hardly alone. Criminologists who study crime trends predicted an increase of violent crime in the U.S. as a result of the pandemic — and that's exactly what happened in both major cities and small towns.

Within the violent crime category, according to the crime commission, rapes and robberies actually went down. But the sheer volume of aggravated assaults and homicides was behind the jump; around 80% of violent crime was composed of aggravated assaults and homicides.

The increase in those two crimes occurred alongside a meteoric rise in firearms sales.

Story continues

In 2020, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported a 53% increase in firearm transactions — the single highest increase in the agency's history. In 2019, there were 484,702 firearm transactions. In 2020, that number topped out at 740,580.

TBI's gun sales totals for 2021 are not yet published.

A perfect storm: Gun sales climbed after street protests rattled Memphians | Evanoff

Those totals indicate the amount of legal gun sales. In Memphis, guns stolen from vehicles continue to be an issue monitored by police. By September in 2021, nearly 1,300 guns were stolen out of vehicles. Authorities have said over the years that guns stolen from vehicles are used in commission of aggravated assaults and homicides.

In addition to optimistic indicators in the violent-crime category, the crime commission also reported a decrease in property crime — the one crime category that declined as a result of the pandemic, when more Memphians and Shelby Countians than usual stayed home to work and avoided going out in the evenings.

Property crime decreased 5.5% compared to 2020, and 6.8% compared to 2016.

And since 2006, the year the crime commission often uses as a point of comparison, property crime totals decreased by more than 38%.

Micaela Watts is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at micaela.watts@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis violent crime decreases at end of 2021 data shows