'2021 can finally start': With Trump impeachment over, Biden shifts focus to coronavirus policies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rozina Sabur
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biden has made his covid relief bill a key plank of his pandemic response - JOSHUA ROBERTS&#xa0;/REUTERS
Biden has made his covid relief bill a key plank of his pandemic response - JOSHUA ROBERTS /REUTERS

Joe Biden will pitch his coronavirus relief bill directly to voters this week as his allies declared that "2021 can finally start" with the spectacle of Donald Trump's impeachment trial finally over.

The US president hopes to regain the national spotlight with his first major trips outside of Washington DC this week during which he will make a case for his $1.9 trillion stimulus bill directly to the public.

Mr Biden has made the massive spending bill, called the "American Rescue Plan", a cornerstone of his government's response to the pandemic but has met with Republican opposition over the huge cost to the public purse.

Recent polls suggest the majority of the public support the spending package, which would see unemployment benefits extended and direct payments made out to most Americans.

White House officials hopes that with Mr Trump's impeachment trial concluded, they can regain the political momentum to move swiftly to get the spending package passed by Congress.

Mr Biden is also making his case for the major financial stimulus directly to voters with a televised town hall event in Milwaukee Tuesday night, his first official trip as president, and during a visit to a vaccine manufacturing plant in Michigan on Thursday.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, used a media blitz over the weekend to frame the trips as Mr Biden's chance to "redouble his efforts in the days and weeks ahead".

Ms Psaki acknowledged that the end of the media frenzy around Mr Trump's second impeachment trial meant Mr Biden would enjoy "more of a spotlight" on his coronavirus proposals this week, adding it could "return to a focus on the president’s agenda of getting relief into the hands of the American people.”

Jennifer Palmieri, a former communications director in the Obama-Biden administration, went a step further, telling the New York Times that Mr Biden finally “takes center stage now in a way that the first few weeks didn’t allow”.

She added that “2021 can finally start.”

But it appears Mr Trump is reluctant to allow himself to be sidelined - with the former Republican president reportedly planning to hold a news conference from his private Florida beach club in the coming days.

Mr Trump has already hinted that he intends to remain a prominent figure in US politics in a statement after he was acquitted of inciting the deadly January 6 Capitol riots at the end of his second impeachment trial.

"In the months ahead I have much to share with you," he said.

Meanwhile Democrats in the House of Representatives have already begun combining the proposals together into a single bill with the aim of passing it by the end of the month.

The stimulus plan calls for an increase in the child tax credit, additional unemployment benefits of $400 a week to be extended through to September and $1,400 cheques to be paid directly to most Americans.

Around $500 billion in funding to states and cities is listed within the relief plan. The package also includes proposal to increase the minimum wage to $15 (£10) per hour, but Mr Biden has conceded that measure may fail to get the necessary support from moderate Democrats to pass in the Senate.

Most Republicans in Congress oppose the spending package, with moderate GOP senators proposing a spending bill roughly a third of the size.

Latest Stories

  • Two dead from carbon monoxide poisoning after using car for heat in Texas storm

    Houston police said the victims were a woman and a girl. Two others, including a boy, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

  • "Georgia was a fiasco": McConnell indicates he may get involved in Republican primaries

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) indicated in a Wall Street Journal interview Monday that he may become involved in the Republican primaries for the 2022 midterms.Why it matters: McConnell and the GOP will have to balance candidates aligned with former President Trump, who remains popular among Republican voters, and those more likely to win seats in contested states. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDemocrats regained control of the Senate after winning twin runoffs in Georgia, after Trump made baseless electoral fraud claims and phoned the state's top elections official to ask him to "find" enough votes to change the result."Georgia was a fiasco," is how McConnell summed it up to the WSJ. "We all know why that happened.What else he's saying: McConnell told the Journal that to retake the Senate, Republicans had to get "candidates who can actually win in November.""That may or may not involve trying to affect the outcome of the primaries," he said."I personally don’t care what kind of Republican they are, what kind of lane they consider themselves in. What I care about is electability."Of note: McConnell said he hadn't ruled out the prospect that Trump "may well be supporting good candidates.""I'm not assuming that, to the extent the former president wants to continue to be involved, he won’t be a constructive part of the process," McConnell said.Go deeper: McConnell's two-step portends challenge for Biden and SchumerMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Satellite images show fire devastation on Afghan-Iran border

    Investigators began sifting through the ruins of a massive fire that destroyed hundreds of fuel tankers parked at a major crossing at the Afghanistan-Iran border, the governor of Afghanistan's Herat province said Tuesday. Satellite photos of the Islam Qala customs terminal and surroundings analyzed by The Associated Press show the devastation wreaked by a blaze that began Saturday when a fuel tanker exploded. Satellite images from Planet Labs Inc. obtained by the AP show the burnt shells of hundreds of fuel and natural gas tankers on the Afghan side of the border.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • 500 Black and Asian Community Members Rally in Oakland as Holiday Weekend Sees Wave of Attacks, Robberies

    Members of Black and Asian communities convened on Saturday in Oakland, CA to rally against recent anti-Asian attacks, especially those in the Bay Area. What happened: During the rally, various speakers discussed the importance of solidarity among Black and Asian communities. More than 500 people showed up at Madison Park, according to NBC Bay Area.

  • Central U.S. is 'the most unusually cold region on the planet' right now

    Record-setting cold weather has paralyzed much of America, bringing freezing temperatures and snow to parts of the country that haven't seen such weather in decades — if ever in modern history. More than 3 million Americans were without power Monday. The vast majority of those power outages — more than 2.6 million — were in Texas, CNN reports, where freezing temperatures and high demand for heat set off rolling outages. Austin, "the city with palm trees and typically mild weather," was covered with six inches of snow, "an amount not seen since 1966," The New York Times reports. Texas' power outages can be attributed to "an electricity grid that is independent from surrounding states, low natural gas supplies, along with sky-high prices and reduced output from the state's numerous wind turbines," The Washington Post explains. In some parts of the country, temperatures were 50 degrees below average, making the central United States "the most unusually cold region on the planet," the Post reports. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was bracing for temperatures of -10 Fahrenheit, which would make Monday night the coldest night ever observed. Wind chills hit -40 and -50 in parts of Nebraska, Kansas, and Colorado. "There is the potential for more than 240 cold temperature records to be broken by Tuesday evening," CNN reports. This is just the first of two major winter storms expected this week. The second is forecast to hit on Wednesday. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceMillions of Texas households are still without power in a brutally cold winter storm. What went wrong?Tornado kills at least 3 in coastal North Carolina

  • U.S. reassures Turkey over executions after Erdogan calls response 'a joke'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday reassured Ankara that Washington blames the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) for the executions of 13 kidnapped Turks in northern Iraq, after Turkey called an earlier U.S. statement on the killings "a joke." Turkey said on Sunday militants from the outlawed PKK executed the captives, including Turkish military and police personnel, amid a military operation against the group.

  • Yousaf Ali Khan: British-Pakistani activist held in Pakistan over London speech

    Yousaf Ali Khan is held on charges of sedition over remarks made in London alleged to be "anti-state".

  • California Realtor Loses Job After Racist Video Harassing Asian Woman Goes Viral

    A real estate agent from the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles was fired recently after a video of him hurling racist comments at an Asian woman surfaced online. What happened: On Wednesday, a social media user who goes by "Em" shared the video in a now-deleted tweet.

  • LAPD, police union outraged by report of Floyd 'Valentine'

    A report that Los Angeles police officers circulated a photo of George Floyd with the words “you take my breath away” in a Valentine-like format has prompted an internal investigation and drawn blistering condemnation from Floyd’s family, the district attorney and the police union. Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Saturday that investigators will try to determine how the image may have come into the workplace and who may have been involved, the Los Angeles Times reported. Moore said the officer who made the complaint would be interviewed Monday.

  • George Conway: Lincoln Project must give 'full explanation of what happened'

    One of the founding members of the Lincoln Project said in a new interview that the anti-Trump political group needs to provide a full public accounting of what its leaders knew about the sexual misconduct of one of its top officials as well as questions about the organization’s finances.

  • Democrats Flirt with Destroying Another Senate Guardrail

    Senate Democrats considering the destruction of another set of Senate rules might want to heed the words of English lawyer and chancellor Sir Thomas More to his son-in-law centuries ago: And when the last law was down and the Devil turned round on you — where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? Then-Senator Harry Reid started this modern clearcutting of the rules back in 2013. He used the “nuclear option” to lower the vote threshold for confirmation in order to stack the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Senator Mitch McConnell escalated by using the same standard to confirm Supreme Court nominees. As Majority Leader Chuck Schumer toys with the idea of blowing up the legislative filibuster as well, he is potentially poised to first unravel another important — if lesser-known — Senate rule in pursuit of an all-encompassing COVID-relief bill under the terms of “budget reconciliation.” We’re talking about the Byrd Rule (named after the late Senator Robert Byrd), which limits the ability of the majority to stuff extraneous legislative goodies into budget-related proposals and still pass them with a simple-majority vote under that process. Senator Byrd saw the danger of using reconciliation, which limits amendments and debate, to pursue broader, non-budgetary legislation outside regular order. As a defender of the right of all senators to debate and amend legislation, he fastened these restrictions onto the reconciliation process. This is for the greater good: the Byrd Rule protects Social Security from the reconciliation process, for instance, while limiting committees to proposals in their jurisdiction and requiring that the budget relevance of any proposal considered under this process be more than “merely incidental.” What this means is that major legislative policy changes can be made only when all senators have the right to fully debate and amend legislation — and to filibuster. Reconciliation otherwise “streamlines” this process at the expense of the minority. Today, fueled by rage and revenge, the leaders of the Senate care nothing for the reasons behind the rules; they want only to pass their legislation as quickly as possible. Most of the attention these past weeks has gone to the $15 minimum wage contained inside the COVID-relief package. This hardly meets the reconciliation standard on its own, but there will be other violations of the Byrd Rule in the bill the House will send to the Senate. That’s why Senate Democrats could aim to break the glass on Senate rules. As described by parliamentary expert Martin Gold, there are two ways to achieve this. First, there’s the more targeted attack on the Byrd Rule. Say Vice President Harris is in the chair when a senator raises a point of order against, for example, the minimum-wage hike. The Senate parliamentarian advises her that this particular section of the reconciliation bill is out of order. Despite all evidence and precedent that the section is out of order, the VP rules otherwise. Now the section takes only a simple majority to pass. However, if a senator who supports the Byrd Rule challenges the ruling of the chair, it will require a 60-vote majority to overrule Harris. That’s a high bar. So here, the chair’s judgment, which likely would stand, changes the precedent so that any other item in the bill that violates the Byrd Rule can be ruled acceptable under the new standard just established by the vice president. Republicans would have loved this when they were trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, but they respected Senate rules protecting the rights of the minority. This limited, surgical strike on the Byrd Rule would still disrupt the precedent in perpetuity. Meanwhile, there’s a broader attack that could be implemented. In this scenario, the majority leader addresses the chair and says that waiving the Byrd Rule only takes a simple-majority vote. It is clear under the rules and the precedents that this is false. If the chair rules that it takes 60 votes to waive the Byrd Rule, the majority leader then appeals the ruling of the chair, which takes a simple-majority vote to overturn. Bingo — the protections of the Byrd Rule are dead, and now it takes only a simple-majority vote to put any legislative proposal the majority wants into the budget-reconciliation bill, bypassing legitimate debate and amendment. The result of this action would threaten any rule in the Senate. If at any time the majority wants to get rid of any rule, all they would have to do is appeal the ruling of the chair and muster a simple majority — silencing the opposition and forcing their will on the American people. Once upon a time, the U.S. Senate was called the world’s greatest deliberative body. As envisioned by Thomas Jefferson, there were rules that protected the minority and allowed for thorough debate. Sadly, it appears this current Senate majority cares little for the precedents that earned the U.S. Senate that title. But some caution on their part might be well-advised self-interest; tables have been known to turn. Editor’s Note: This piece has been updated with a corrected version of the quote attributed to Sir Thomas More.

  • Millions of Texas households are still without power in a brutally cold winter storm. What went wrong?

    The entire state of Texas was under a winter storm warning on Monday, with snow falling throughout the state and single-digit temperatures as far south as Austin and San Antonio. As Texans turned up their heaters on Sunday night, the freezing temperatures took down several power generation plants, prompting the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) — which manages the state's uniquely independent power grid — to order rolling blackouts at 1:25 a.m. Monday, rather than risk a collapse of the entire grid. More than 2 million customers lost electricity by Monday morning, and by Monday night, 4.2 million Texas customers were without power as the temperatures hit record lows, according to PowerOutage.us, a site that tracks power outages nationwide. Texas utilities are warning those households they may not get power until Tuesday afternoon or evening, right before a second storm is forecast to hit. What went wrong? First, Texas isn't set up for extreme cold. "The electricity grid was designed to be in high demand during the summer, when Texans crank their air conditioning at home," The Texas Tribune explains. "Some of the energy sources that power the grid during the summer are offline during the winter." Wholesale power prices on the largely deregulated Texas market shot up over the weekend, prompting power generators to maximize their output, The Wall Street Journal reports. Then non-weatherized wind turbines started freezing and natural gas and coal plants tripped offline. "This weather event, it's really unprecedented," ERCOT senior director of system operations Dan Woodfin said Monday, pointing to the 1940s as the last time Texas faced this combination of Arctic temperatures and wind chills. "Most of the plants that went offline during evening and morning today were fueled" by coal, gas, or nuclear power, he added. About 40 percent of Texas electricity comes from natural gas-fired plants, followed by wind turbines (23 percent), coal (18 percent), and nuclear power (11 percent), the Journal reports, citing ERCOT's 2020 data. With 30 gigawatts of power generation knocked offline — enough to power almost 6 million homes — the rolling blackouts got stuck. The blackouts were supposed to last less than an hour at each household, but "local utilities kept power on to neighborhoods with hospitals, fire stations, and water-treatment plants," the Journal reports. "There was so little extra power that utilities couldn't rotate the blackouts among neighborhoods that didn't have critical infrastructure, leaving some homes without power for more than 12 hours." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceTornado kills at least 3 in coastal North CarolinaGOP donor is suing to claw back $2.5 million he spent to find evidence Trump won

  • Six far-right militia members who guarded Trump ally Roger Stone ‘entered US Capitol during riots’

    The six belong to Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government militia group who were reportedly providing security to Roger Stone on the day of and prior to the Capitol insurrection

  • 9 Statement Pillows To Brighten Any Home

    Boldly patterned or downright pretty, our favorite accent pillows hit all the right anglesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 'Black panther' spotted in southern Italy could be escaped pet of a mafia boss

    A mafia boss's pet panther could be on the loose after a large black cat was spotted roaming in the countryside of southern Italy. The big feline was seen and photographed on several occasions by people in the southern region of Puglia, the home turf of the shadowy Sacra Corona mafia, the least known of Italy's criminal networks. Locals suggest the mob could be the cat's owners. Police and rangers have been deployed and a helicopter has carried out surveillance over the countryside outside the coastal town of Bari as authorities attempt the capture it.

  • In Athens, rare snow blankets Acropolis, halts vaccinations

    Heavy snowfall has blanketed the Acropolis and other ancient monuments in Athens and halted COVID-19 vaccinations in the Greek capital Tuesday as many services across the country were brought to a standstill. The snow, an unusual sight in the city of more than 3 million residents, also stopped most public transport services, while toppled trees caused blackouts in several mountainside suburbs. Sections of Greece’s main highway were also closed and most ferry services to the islands were canceled, and flights from regional airports to Athens were disrupted.

  • Sen. Tim Scott says Trump is the ‘one person I don’t blame’ for Capitol attack

    Many Americans blame former president Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol but his supporters say he’s innocent of inciting the breach that left five dead. On Feb. 8, while at Fox News Sen. Tim Scott said Trump is not responsible for the deadly riots. “The Democrats should put the blame where it stands, where it should be,” said the South Carolina senator who has openly supported Trump.

  • Japan to provide $4.8 million grant to Armenia and Azerbaijan over Karabakh conflict

    Japan on Tuesday said it decided to extend an emergency aid grant to Armenia and Azerbaijan totalling $4.8 million, in response to the humanitarian crisis created as a result of last year's six-week conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. Fighting erupted between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces on Sept. 27 and ended on Nov. 10 when a Russian-brokered peace deal ushered in a ceasefire, locking in territorial gains for Azerbaijan. Thousands died in what was the heaviest military confrontation over Nagorno-Karabakh since the early 1990s.

  • The Death of the American Dream?

    Is the American Dream alive? Opinions vary. Interpretations either way coalesce around the fate of middle-class incomes. If you identify the middle class based on how much money a family has in the bank rather than their income in a given year, however, the answer is a resounding “No.” The chart above shows the median income for two measures of the middle class. The first measure is the more common: the household income smack at the middle of the income distribution. The second is the household income smack at the middle of the distribution of household net worth, a measure of wealth. Economically, a household’s wealth says more than its reported income in any one year. Incomes can be volatile from year to year. Wealth reflects a whole lifetime of annual incomes up to that point. To identify America’s middle class by wealth rather than income is therefore to discern it based on a richer and fuller piece of information. Wealth also confers financial stability. A measure of wealth, then, comports with the intuition that whether a family is middle class relates, at least in part, to its ability to weather fluctuations in annual income. As the chart shows, the household income at the middle of the wealth distribution in 2019 remained below what it was in 2001, adjusted for inflation. By this metric, the last twenty or so years have been a disaster for America’s middle class. If identified by the middle of the income distribution itself, by contrast, the middle class has made a recent recovery and is now better off than it was in 2001. The data on incomes among the wealth and income distributions are from the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances, which releases updates every three years but does not have this data for years before 2001. Many have debated what happened to the middle class in recent decades and whether, in light of that, the American Dream is still alive. Many still do. Almost all parties in this debate discern the middle class in the data by looking at the middle of the distribution of incomes. If they focus instead on the middle of the wealth rather than income distribution, a perspective that makes more economic sense, they may not need to continue the debate.