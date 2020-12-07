2021 Ford Bronco Sport First Drive | Worthy of the name

Zac Palmer



Apologies to those looking for the first drive review of the Bronco you’re thinking about. That one is coming in the future. Instead of leading with the main dish, Ford gave us a little Bronco appetizer with the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport.

For those who may have missed Bronco-palooza during the big reveal, know that the Bronco Sport is the crossover-based little sibling of the truck-based Bronco 2-Door and 4-Door. The Bronco Sport shares its unibody platform with the Ford Escape (and by extension the Focus sold in Europe), but don’t mistake it for a half-hearted brand play. Putting the “Bronco” name on a Ford product seems certain to help boost sales, but Ford has not sullied the name with a poorly executed product. If you were worried about the Bronco Sport just being a boxy Escape, worry less.

The Bronco Sport is significantly smaller than the Escape, measuring 8.4 inches shorter in overall length, 1.3 inches shorter in wheelbase, 3.0 inches narrower and as much as 5 inches taller. One look at the exterior design should remove your head even further from Escape Land. The design obviously borrows from the big Bronco, achieving a more convincingly rugged look than Jeep's Cherokee or Compass. Styling elements like the round LED lights, safari roof, “Bronco” grille and special Bronco badging satisfy the requisite branding elements, while the boxy silhouette, sidewalls full of chunky tires, available steel-look aluminum-alloy wheels and truck-like hood back up the adornment with substance. The Bronco Sport may be a crossover, but it looks genuinely cool in the flesh. 

By contrast, there's no telling the Escape and Bronco Sport apart under the hood. The base engine in most trims (Base, Big Bend, Outer Banks) is Ford’s 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder that produces 181 horsepower and 190 pound-feet of torque. Opt for the Badlands or First Edition, and you get the stronger 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder with 245 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission handles shifting for both engines, and all-wheel drive is standard equipment. Models with the bigger engine (Badlands and First Edition) get a torque-vectoring rear differential that can send all rear axle torque to a single rear wheel if need be. It has a locking function, which you can activate by pressing a button by the G.O.A.T. modes dial (that's "Goes Over Any Terrain," by the way). 

Our first turn behind the wheel is on road in a Bronco Outer Banks, the most luxuriously equipped Bronco Sport with the 1.5-liter engine. From the moment you step inside, it feels like a little truck – an impression that was intentional, according to designers. The A-pillars are further back and the windshield more upright compared to the Escape and other crossovers. You sit in an upright position and gaze over a long, straight hood with two large power bulges that hint, rather disingenuously, at a big engine underneath. Little ridges sit on the edges of that hood to give you an indication of where the edges of the vehicle are, perfect for tight off-roading. 

The truck vibe isn't just a matter of appearances, though. Even the Bronco Sport’s controls have a truck-ish feel to them. The steering has a hint of play/liveliness, making for a small truck feeling on the road. The wide brake pedal has that heavy feedback we tend to associate with full-size trucks like the F-150. This little crossover is truly trying its best to masquerade as a serious off-roader in a pint-size package. It’s charming and different in this class of largely homogenous driving experiences. Nobody will mistake it for an Escape from the driver’s seat.


See Full Image Gallery >>

The only place where the Bronco Sport’s “Escape-ness” shows through is interior design. There's obviously shared switchgear and a common architecture (their center consoles from HVAC controls to armrest are nearly identical), but there are key differences. Many of them for the better. The air vents are higher, straddling the shared touchscreen, freeing up space for a handy shelf for a phone or something else small. There are also nifty touches like the rubberized, graspable adjustment prongs on those air vents and the sturdy-feeling G.O.A.T. Modes dial. So it's reminiscent of the Escape, but it's also super functional and fit for the vehicle.

Many will buy the Bronco Sport and never leave the pavement. For them, the 1.5-turbo is a solid companion. It’s peppy, but not especially quick, and the three-cylinder doesn’t sound half bad under load. The transmission just melts into the background, which is just as well for a vehicle like this — it neither frustrates nor wows. There’s an extra bounce and stiffness to the on-road ride you don’t get in other crossovers this size. It’s not so much as to be uncomfortable, but you can tell there’s an off-road-tuned suspension underneath, and it makes popping around town that little bit more fun and involved. That doesn’t translate into corner-carving prowess, as the Bronco Sport is a little sloppy when you start to push. An Escape has both superior ride comfort and better handling (the longer wheelbase may also have something to do with that), but that's to be expected. 


See Full Image Gallery >>

The next leg of our journey would show where the Bronco Sport excels: an off-road course fashioned by Ford filled with not-insignificant obstacles. It’s here that we swapped into a First Edition trim, which has all the Badlands off-road goodies, plus every luxury option available. The blue “Navy Pier” leather seats are nice, but even more impressive are the torque-vectoring rear diff, additional transmission and rear-drive coolers, all-terrain tires, unique Badlands suspension and all the other off-road goodies. Ford’s spec sheet is impressive. Badlands models get 8.8 inches of ground clearance; stellar approach, departure and breakover angles; extra underbody protections and a Jeep-sinking 23.6-inch wading depth. Combine this with the powerful four-cylinder and two extra G.O.A.T. modes (Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl), and you’re left with a little crossover that punches far higher than you’d expect it to.

We climbed up and down steep hills of loose rock, sand and boulders, all the while swapping between the proper G.O.A.T. mode — by altering the all-wheel-drive torque split, transmission shift points, traction control/stability control settings, throttle tuning, brake tuning, and steering weight, each off-road mode does indeed make the Bronco Sport drive noticeably different for the specific purpose at hand. The front camera (only on Badlands and First Edition) proved itself worthy as the Bronco Sport scampered up and over blind crests with sharp turns at the top. None of the big rocks or deep ruts were a clearance issue for the Badlands or First Edition, but the other Bronco Sport trim levels ride an inch lower and could be heard scraping along rocks and bottoming out in the more severe sections.

Ford also set up an autocross-like sandy course where we got to feel the torque-vectoring differential do its thing. It acted quickly and substantially improved the handling on this surface. Power sliding around a hairpin or big sweeper was easy, and assuming you’re in the right mode, the Bronco Sport lets you have all the sideways fun you want without electronic nannies getting in the way. Most owners may never race their Bronco Sport around in the sand, but they’re missing out if they don’t.

The more likely Bronco Sport use case is as a daily driver and weekend adventure companion. For those purposes, it’s perfectly suited. You get vital tech like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility standard in the 8-inch touchscreen. Plus, the Ford Co-Pilot 360 suite of driver assistance systems comes with every Bronco Sport. 

Then, there are the features that weekend hiking and camping warriors will like. The flip-up rear hatch glass is a great design choice that deserves to be on more SUVs and crossovers. Huge liftgate floodlights, MOLLE straps for quick item access, in-vehicle dual-bike storage capability, rubberized easy-to-clean mats everywhere and large raised roof rails make life that much easier in the wilderness. You can trailer up to 2,000 pounds worth of whatever behind you in most trim levels (the Badlands trim adds an extra 200 pounds), and there will be a massive number of accessories available at launch. That this little crossover has more off-road capability than it’ll likely need is just icing on the cake.

Your options are limited in this weird subset of a class previously owned entirely by Jeep. The Compass is Ford’s closest competitor in terms of size and off-road capability, but a Jeep Cherokee is in the same price ballpark, too. From a looks, tech and on-road driving perspective, the Bronco Sport has a distinct advantage.

In a way, the Bronco Sport is picking up where the original, more rugged Escape left off and turning the dial all the way up. As crossovers became more car-like over the years, the Escape went with it. The latest generation is the softest one yet, which Ford certainly did on purpose to make room for the Bronco Sport. The Escape might be all the crossover many folks need, but we can’t help but want the Bronco Sport. It’s more expensive, but the end product is worth the premium. Even if the big Bronco 2-Door and 4-Door has gotten the lion's share of attention, the superb little Sport still deserves to bear the Bronco name.

Related video:

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • Trump orders withdrawal of US troops from Somalia

    The US has about 700 personnel in the country targeting al-Shabab and Islamic State militants.

  • Israeli police cleared in shooting of maimed Palestinian boy

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.

  • Biden makes picks for key public health roles as pandemic rages: sources

    President-elect Joe Biden has made his selections for two key public health positions, sources said on Sunday, as he prepares to take office next month as the coronavirus pandemic rages to new levels across the United States. Biden plans to nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as secretary of health and human services, two sources said, placing the Latino former congressman in a critical role battling the pandemic. The former vice president is also expected to nominate Rochelle Walensky, chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, to run the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a person familiar with the decision said.

  • Surfer escapes shark attack in South Australia

    A surfer has managed to escape a shark attack on the coast of South Australia. The 29-year-old man is understood to have been bitten by a great white shark in Kangaroo Island waters on Sunday afternoon (local time). He was airlifted to hospital in Adelaide after emergency services were called to D’Estrees Bay about 2.20pm, with reports a surfer had been bitten. "The man managed to paddle back to shore and sought help from a member of the public who drove him toward Kingscote," South Australia Police said. "Paramedics met the car en route and transported the man the rest of the way to the hospital. He was then airlifted to Adelaide for treatment."

  • Iranian missiles 'will be dealt with' if they get to Venezuela, Trump's envoy for Iran and Venezuela says

    The Trump administration isn't backing off its hardline approach to Iran and Venezuela, even with less than two months left in office.

  • Chinese court tells Dutch collector to return Buddha statue

    A Chinese court has ordered a Dutch art collector to hand over a Buddha statue in the latest twist in a 3-year-old legal battle with villagers who say it was stolen from a temple. Residents of Yangchun, a village in the southeastern province of Fujian, say the statue is a 1,000-year-old relic that holds the mummified remains of a monk and disappeared in 1995. The collector says he bought the object in Hong Kong in 1996 but denied it was the stolen statue.

  • New Zealand's Ardern vows accountability ahead of Christchurch attack report

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday vowed accountability for the families of last year's Christchurch mosque attack victims, ahead of the public release of a major report into the country's worst massacre. Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison without parole in August for killing 51 Muslim worshippers and injuring dozens of others at two mosques in the South Island city on March 15, 2019. The findings of a royal commission inquiry into the attack will be made public in parliament on Tuesday.

  • Meredith Kercher killer Rudy Guede released from prison to finish 16-year sentence doing community service

    The only person convicted of the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy, will be allowed to finish his sentence doing community service in the city where he has been serving time for 13 years. Rudy Guede, 33, was sentenced in a 2008 fast-track trial to 30 years in prison (later reduced to 16 on appeal) for the killing of 21-year-old student Meredith Kercher of Coulsdon, Surrey. Mr Guede admitted he was present and fled the scene but always denied killing the young Briton, found stabbed to death in the flat she shared with two others in Perugia, Italy, in November 2007. One flatmate, American student Amanda Knox, 33, and her then boyfriend, Italian Raffaele Sollecito, now 36, were also initially convicted of murder in a separate high-profile trial, but were acquitted in 2011, after four years behind bars. They were convicted again in 2014 by a Florence appeals court, but the decision was overturned in 2015 by Italy's highest court, which acquitted them definitively for lack of evidence and errors in the investigation.

  • Biden needs to take the Wayne Gretzky approach to foreign policy

    Opinion: Acting with conviction, not searching for compromise, has best chance of consensus on the most important international issues the US faces.

  • US Navy official says 'uneasy deterrence' reached with Iran

    The top U.S. Navy official in the Mideast said Sunday that America has reached an “uneasy deterrence” with Iran after months of regional attacks and seizures at sea, even as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. Vice Adm. Sam Paparo, who oversees the Navy’s 5th Fleet based in Bahrain, struck an academic tone in comments to the annual Manama Dialogue hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

  • Coal mine accident in China kills 18

    Eighteen people died after being trapped in a mine in the Chinese city of Chongqing, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, the region's second such accident in a little over two months.

  • Indonesia names second cabinet minister as suspect in a graft case

    Indonesia's anti-graft agency named Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara on Sunday as a suspect in a million-dollar bribery case, along with four others, while President Joko Widodo warned officials against misuse of public funds. Juliari and two officials are suspected of taking bribes over the procurement of goods worth 5.9 trillion rupiah ($420 million) to be distributed as COVID-19 social assistance packages, agency chief Firli Bahuri said. Juliari was being questioned and will be taken into custody, said agency spokesman Ali Fikri.

  • Britain will ban sale of animal fur after Brexit transition, George Eustice suggests

    Britain will impose an outright ban on the sale of animal fur once the Brexit transition period ends, the Environment Secretary has suggested. The passage of whale meat through British ports will also be outlawed, George Eustice said. The UK has already begun moves to ban live animal exports, which it was unable to do under EU law, and its post-Brexit freedom will allow a further tightening of the rules on animal welfare. Mr Eustice told Times Radio: "We're looking at a number of issues in the animal welfare sphere. Fur is one area. We banned the production of fur since at least 2002 in this country, one of the countries in the world that's been first to outlaw its production." Lord Goldsmith, the animal welfare minister and a close friend of Boris Johnson's fiancee, Carrie Symonds, is in charge of the policy, which would prohibit the import of wild animal fur and mean fur coats and clothes trimmed with fur would be banned. The peer has called the fur trade "one of the grimmest of human activities", while Ms Symonds has described people who want to buy fur as "sick". The British Fur Trade Association has claimed fur is increasingly popular with younger people looking for long-lasting natural products rather than man-made fast fashion. Around £200 million of fur products are imported into the UK every year, mainly from the EU. Being part of the single market has meant Britain could not choose to outlaw such products until now. Mr Eustice said: "There are a number of areas where EU law has prevented us from being able to act. It's prevented us from being able to ban the live export of animals, it's prevented us from preventing the trans-shipment of whale meat from some of the Nordic countries through our ports onward to Japan and we would like to look at that. "On fur in particular you wouldn't [currently] be able to have a ban on sale because it would be a violation of the single market rules. "The UK has always been a leader in this. We've seen with coronavirus some of the risk you have with intensive mink farming and we will be looking at whether we can take this forward."

  • House of Representatives passes marijuana legalization bill

    The MORE Act would remove marijuana from the federal list of controlled substances and expunge some marijuana-related criminal records.

  • Schools confront 'off the rails' numbers of failing grades

    The first report cards of the school year are arriving with many more Fs than usual in a dismal sign of the struggles students are experiencing with distance learning. School districts from coast to coast have reported the number of students failing classes has risen by as many as two or three times — with English language learners and disabled and disadvantaged students suffering the most. “It was completely off the rails from what is normal for us, and that was obviously very alarming,” said Erik Jespersen, principal of Oregon's McNary High School, where 38% of grades in late October were failing, compared with 8% in normal times.

  • EU to discuss measures against Turkey in eastern Mediterranean row: Germany

    European foreign ministers will discuss measures against Turkey at their meeting on Monday as there has been no de-escalation in the conflict in the eastern Mediterranean in the past months, Germany's foreign minister said on Monday. "Germany has worked hard to facilitate a dialogue between the European Union and Turkey over the past months," Heiko Maas said before meeting his European Union counterparts.

  • Exclusive: Matt Hancock says vaccine will loosen Covid tiers before end of March

    The fast-track approval of the coronavirus vaccine means restrictions could be loosened before the end of March, the Health Secretary has said. In an interview with The Telegraph, Matt Hancock said he "can't wait to scrap this tiered system altogether" and for the country to "get back to living by mutual respect and personal responsibility, not laws set in Parliament". It marks a change in rhetoric and tone from Mr Hancock, who until now has been seen in Whitehall as one of the strongest proponents of the strictest possible measures. Asked whether the start of administering the vaccine to Britons this week could bring about a quicker end to the restrictions in the first three months of next year, Mr Hancock said: "Yes it will." He later said: "There's no doubt that having the vaccine early... will bring forward the moment when we can get rid of these blasted restrictions, but until then we have got to follow them. Help is on its way." Mr Hancock also said he was looking for "some absolutely wonderful nonagenarians... to come forward and be vaccinated". He refused to say whether he was thinking about the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, both of whom are in their 90s.

  • California wildfires: 1,000 firefighters battle to curb blazes as ‘less than third contained’

    Around 25,000 people have already been forced from their homes after blaze broke out on Wednesday

  • Report finds microwave energy likely made US diplomats ill

    A new report by a National Academy of Sciences committee has found that “directed” microwave radiation is the likely cause of illnesses among American diplomats in Cuba and China. The study commissioned by the State Department and released Saturday is the latest attempt to find a cause for the mysterious illnesses that started to emerge in late 2016 among U.S. personnel in Havana. The study found that “directed, pulsed radio frequency energy appears to be the most plausible” explanation for symptoms that included intense head pressure, dizziness and cognitive difficulties.

  • Japan to put new Aegis radars on warships after cancelling ground stations: Asahi

    Japan will put new powerful Aegis radars on warships to upgrade its defences against possible ballistic missiles fired by North Korea after it cancelled plans to deploy them at two ground-based stations, the Asahi newspaper reported. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government is likely to approve the recommendation by the country's National Security Council before the end of the year, although any decision on type of vessel or cost will be left until next year, the paper said, citing unidentified sources. A defence ministry spokesman declined to comment.