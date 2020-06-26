2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost: Heavy-hitter hybrid







The 2021 Ford F-150 has been officially revealed to the world, and along with it, a first-ever hybrid model.

Like Ford's turbocharged "EcoBoost" engines, this new hybrid system gets its own marketing tell-tale: "PowerBoost." Unlike the former, Ford is making no attempt to greenwash this new powertrain brand. Yes, they're hybrids, but saving the world isn't really the point. The F-150 PowerBoost will be the model with the most power and torque of any half-ton pickup in the segment when the new truck line launches this fall, meaning it will boast more than 420 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque. Green? Maybe. Powerful? You betcha.

So, what makes the F-150 hybrid tick? As it turns out, Ford chose a fairly conservative approach to this powertrain, and we don't necessarily consider that a negative. The PowerBoost hybrid system comprises a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, a 1.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack mounted under the load floor, and an as-yet-unspecified electric motor (likely integrated into the transmission, based on Ford's limited documentation) and an inverter — either 2.4 kW or 7.2 kW — to capture energy via regenerative braking.