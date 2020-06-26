There will be a 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, but details will have to wait







Ford didn’t reveal it as part of its 2021 F-150 onslaught yesterday evening, but a 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is on the way. Motor1 initially reported the news, but we confirmed with a Ford spokesperson. All we know for the time being is that more news will be coming soon, so put on your waiting caps.

“Yes, there will be a Raptor and we’ll have more details to share at a later date,” Ford told us.

That’s great news for anybody who wants the high performance monster truck, as the wait for the new one clearly won’t be a long one. Details on the powertrain and additional features will all come another day, but it’ll surely outpace the current Raptor in every way. That truck is equipped with a 3.5 liter twin-turbo V6 that makes 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. We all know that Ram is about to set a new power standard with its Hellcat-powered TRX off-road pickup, and unless Ford shoves the Shelby GT500 motor into the F-150, it’s probably not going to win the horsepower war. That’s no demerit. FCA is just wild enough to put an engine with over 700 horsepower into a pickup.

Ford could theoretically get by with an even more potent tune of the current V6. All the special desert-running suspension equipment will likely be upgraded to be more capable, and it’ll also adopt new styling to match the updated truck’s look. For the full dive into what’s new for 2021, check out our reveal post here, and if you’re interested in the new PowerBoost hybrid powertrain, we break that down in a separate post.

The Raptor has been a smash hit since it debuted many years ago. We’re all looking forward to dino time for the 2021 truck.

