2021 had 20 weather disasters costing $1 billion or more
From the deep freeze in Texas to the tornado outbreak in Kentucky, 2021 had plenty of costly weather events.
A substantial snowstorm is poised to unload hefty accumulations over parts of the Plains and Midwest late this week and early this weekend, and it won't stop there. AccuWeather forecasters warn that it will likely go on to bring snow and ice, leading to the potential for dangerous travel conditions, across parts of the Southeast. The storm will be what meteorologists refer to as a "Saskatchewan screamer" rather than an "Alberta clipper," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz explained. The storm i
The relatively quiet, albeit very cold, weather pattern setting into much of the Midwest and Northeast during the second week of January will be short-lived, AccuWeather forecasters caution, as they monitor for more weather trouble and any storms lurking in the long-range forecast. A storm originating from western Canada will track southeastward to bring a broad zone of accumulating snow that will result in slippery travel conditions from parts of the Plains and Midwest late this week to portion
Following up our snowiest week in three years here in DC, which saw DC pick up 9.5 inches of snowfall, the weather team once again has their eyes on a potential winter storm taking aim at our region for the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend ahead.
There is growing evidence that what happens in the tropics can influence our weather here.
The deaths happened Saturday afternoon near Hoosier Pass, south of Breckenridge. They mark the second and third deaths of Colorado's avalanche season.
If modeling verifies, this is the best shot the Fayetteville area has seen for snow since January 2018.
This was South Carolina’s first earthquake of 2022 that wasn’t recorded in the Columbia area.
There is uncertainty with the track and timing of the winter storm, but Kansas City has a 66% chance of at least an inch of snow.
Winter weather has arrived in Central New York, with snow and wintry precipitation coming Monday and Tuesday.
Atmospheric rivers were quick to bring flooding rains to the Bay Area when California's water year began on Oct. 1. In the mountains, the Sierra Nevada saw a record-setting 18 feet of snow during December alone. "We saw 214 inches of snowfall for December, which blows the previous record of 179 inches set in 1970 completely out of the water," said Dr. Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist at the University of California, Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Lab, which has been taking daily measurements of t
Wilmington could see a mix of heavy rain and snow this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Heavy rainfall is on its way once again for B.C. this week, thanks to a potent atmospheric river threatening to unleash significant storm totals that could create widespread flooding.
The National Weather service is predicting more lake-effect snow and high winds through Tuesday morning.
After Tuesday’s seismic activity, now a dozen earthquakes have hit the Midlands in the past 16 days.
Argentina's capital Buenos Aires was hit by a major power outage on Tuesday that left thousands of homes without electricity amid a heat wave that has seen temperatures soar above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), some of the highest in the world. Electricity distributors Edenor and Edesur both reported power outages as the high temperatures generated a spike in demand for energy to cool homes and businesses. The National Electricity Regulatory Entity (ENRE) said Edenor's power cut had affected 700,000 in the Buenos Aires area.