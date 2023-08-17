2021 Hagerstown stabbing case dropped after defendant's statement suppressed

An attempted murder case was dropped Tuesday against a man in a 2021 Hagerstown stabbing case after the prosecutor told the judge the state didn't think it could prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt after the defendant's statement was suppressed.

Even after that case was dismissed, Roy Johnson Jr., 47, was still being held at the Washington County Detention Center due to other cases and detainers.

Johnson had been accused of stabbing Glenn Anthony Davis Jr. on the night of Sept. 30, 2021, in the 200 block of Jonathan Street. Davis' injuries included a 3- to 4-inch laceration to his left abdomen that appeared to have started as a stab wound, as well as other cuts, according to court records.

Assistant State's Attorney Chris McCormack told Washington County Circuit Court Judge Joseph S. Michael on Tuesday that the state was declining to prosecute Johnson after his statement was suppressed during a July hearing.

Without the statement and going by street and civilian video and still photos, the state doesn't think it can meet the burden of "beyond reasonable doubt," McCormack told the judge.

Since the state was declining to prosecute, Michael said Johnson did not need to be brought into the courtroom from the courthouse's holding cell for the brief hearing as the court dealt with some quick matters before a jury trial in another defendant's case.

Johnson, most recently, has been representing himself in the case.

Michael signed an April 11 document in which Johnson was advised of his rights. The document had a handwritten note stating the defendant "wants to represent himself, and wants a bench trial."

Johnson submitted a May 3 handwritten letter in which he asked for various items to be suppressed, including his statement, according to court records. A motion hearing was held on July 12, the last hearing date on the case docket before Tuesday's hearing.

McCormack did not comment on the case after the hearing.

The latest charges against Johnson in this case, before the dismissal, included attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment, according to his case docket.

What video allegedly shows of the incident

Charging documents note that videos from a witness who wanted to remain anonymous did not show the assault.

City surveillance cameras captured the incident. Davis appears to be talking with someone in a vehicle parked along the east side of the 200 block of Jonathan Street around 10:46 p.m., with Davis continually looking back toward the suspect, who is standing on the sidewalk on the street's west side, according to charging documents.

Charging documents describing the video footage state the suspect, with a shiny object in his hand, approached Davis, who backed away and tried to punch the suspect as he advanced. The suspect runs after Davis and grabs him while raising his right arm up and moving it down toward Davis in a stabbing motion, according to charging documents.

At one point the suspect is overtop Davis, who is lying on the ground, charging documents state. Davis gets up and moves to an area that doesn't have enough light for officers to see what is occurring on camera, but the suspect is allegedly seen following Davis.

Another person arrives to help Davis and it appears the suspect is on the ground being punched by this person and Davis is on top of the suspect, charging documents state.

A second unknown person pulls Davis away from the suspect, who is able to get up. The suspect runs after Davis, tackling him.

"At this point Davis and the suspect are in the area of a street light and can be seen clearly," charging documents state. The suspect sat on Davis for 35 seconds.

"Due to the video quality it can not be seen if the suspect is assaulting Davis at this point," charging documents state.

An unknown person pushes the suspect off of Davis, who gets away, charging documents state. As Davis is walking away, a reflection of the shiny object is seen in the suspect's right hand.

Hagerstown Police found the suspect in a West Franklin Street parking lot wearing the same clothes from the incident. Charging documents state the suspect later identified himself as Roy Johnson Jr.

Johnson did not have a fixed address at the time of the stabbing, according to charging documents.

