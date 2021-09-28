How is the 2021 harvest looking?
We check in with AccuWeather's Sr. Commodity Forecaster Dale Mohler on how 2021's weather is affecting the year's harvest and resulting prices for consumers.
"It's comfortable, it's beautiful, and it's designed for women who are D+ and above without compromising the way it looks," McPhee tells PEOPLE of her partnership with the intimates company
It was a big night out for the royal family as Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out for the premiere of the James Bond film, No Time To Die. While everyone looked fabulous in their formal-wear finest, it was Kate, who stole the show on the red carpet. She […]
Daniel Mickelson passed away at the age of 23 on July 4, and now officials have determined the cause and manner of his death.
Trump refused to go under and kept the true nature of the visit a secret to avoid being "the butt of a joke" on late-night TV, the book says.
The daughter of Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas said she doesn’t “typically” use the last name “Griffith” when referring to herself
Jennifer Eakins reveals her latest list of players to consider dropping to make room for options with more upside on the waiver wire.
Stephanie Grisham writes that Melania was "basically unleashed" to take subtle digs at Trump in public after stories reporting he'd had affairs.
Kristi Noem tried not to directly address the issue.
Greg Zipadelli is on the entry list as the crew chief of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Zipadelli will fill in for Rodney Childers, who is serving a one-race suspension for the No. 4 car having […]
A vaccinated Michigan couple died less than a minute apart Monday from a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The two were holding hands when they died.
Major League Baseball two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani reached another milestone this year by matching a statistic only the greatest living baseball player has ever accomplished. One of the GOATs: Ohtani joined Hall of Famer Willie Mays in an exclusive club after scoring back-to-back triples on Saturday to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 14-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners, reported NBC Sports. According to MLB, a triple is achieved when “a batter hits the ball into play and reaches third base without the help of an intervening error or attempt to put out another baserunner.”
Will Smith "delicately explained" in a new GQ interview that Jada Pinkett Smith wasn't "the only one engaging in other sexual relationships."
Peyton and Eli Manning used to argue about who would throw after Matthew Stafford at their passing camp because neither wanted to 😂
Twenty-six women have publicly accused the former president of sexual misconduct, including allegations of violent rape, groping, and harassment.
The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at the world premiere of the new Bond film No Time To Die, in a rare joint royal engagement on the red carpet.
Jason Momoa and his kids took the No Time to Die world premiere by storm with their cute red carpet moment together.
Dua brought the vibe into 2021 with a visible thong/bra combo that gave—well, everything I needed it to give on this Monday.
Bradley Beal, Andrew Wiggins and Kyrie Irving are not vaccinated for COVID-19 with the season approaching. See the latest on NBA players and the COVID-19 vaccine.
'Jeopardy!' legend James Holzhauer tweeted a message about current 'Jeopardy!' champion Matt Amodio and fans of the beloved ABC game show had mixed feelings about the exchange.
A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board on a plane crash in Farmington that killed four people found the private jet’s parking brake was still in the “set” position — and that witnesses reported the plane was struggling to get off the ground and “going slower” than usual during takeoff. Information from the flight data recorder aboard the twin-engine Cessna 560XL ...