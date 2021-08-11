2021 has been a record year for the golf business: Morning Brief

Myles Udland
·Anchor
·5 min read

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

The COVID golf boom continues in 2021

In August 2020, we wrote in The Morning Brief that the golf business was booming during the pandemic. 

In August 2021, the industry only looks stronger. 

Within the last week, we've seen golf's two biggest publicly-traded companies — Titleist parent company Acushnet (GOLF) and Callaway Golf (ELY) — report quarterly results. And these reports indicated that just about every benefit that accrued to the industry during the pandemic has only improved this year.

Golf requires two things that some consumers found abundant during the pandemic — disposable income and idle time. The sport's earned reputation is shaped by there being only a select group of people with ample access to both. But during the pandemic, millions of consumers suddenly found themselves thrown into both categories.

The latest data from the National Golf Foundation shows that rounds played through June are up 23% year-to-date, and running 19% above the 2017-2019 average. 

Rounds at public courses are also outpacing growth in rounds at private clubs, with public rounds played up 26% this year against a 13% increase in private loops. Data that confirms what your humble public-playing author finds out each weekend: you can't get a tee time anywhere these days. 

"According to Golf Datatech, rounds played in June remained at an all-time high, and retail demand remains elevated," Callaway Golf CEO Chip Brewer said on the company's earnings conference call. 

"More anecdotally," Brewer added, "private club memberships are also experiencing exceptional demand, with [waitlists] developing at many clubs across the U.S. and the U.K. With more options for activities opened this spring and summer compared to last year, we were cautious that there could have been a potential slowdown in golf participation and/or demand. However, thus far, we're pleased to report that we're not seeing this from our seat in the market." (Emphasis ours.)

Ahead of second quarter earnings season, we argued in The Morning Brief that comparisons to 2019 would be key for businesses across the economy, with investors trying to make sense of which trends that took off during the pandemic would stick — and which would fade away.

And Brewer's framing also shows how even those in the golf business were skeptical that 2020's rush into the sport would be sustained.

"So what we saw in the second half of 2020, rounds were up 25% versus the prior year," Acushnet CEO David Maher said on the company's earnings call. 

"I think [2019] is a good baseline, right? We made the comment that rounds in the first half were up 20% over 2019. And just looking forward, I would think we'd see rounds of play up in the second half of this year in the 15% to 20% range versus 2019," he added. 

As for how this boom has translated to the income statement for both companies, Callaway reported golf equipment revenues that rose 91% in the second quarter, while Acushnet said golf club sales rose 111% and golf ball revenues were up 98.1%. Adjusted EBITDA also rose sharply for both — rising $94.7 million at Acushnet in the second quarter and by $135 million at Callaway. 

Another development in the golf industry to watch will be Taylormade's potential move to public markets, following the company's recent sale to South Korea-based Centroid Investment Partners for just under $1.9 billion. 

And as the world reopens and a new generation of golfers acquaints themselves with the sport's challenges and frustrations, the future for the game still looks bright. 

And one key theme to watch is that "new participants are increasingly younger," Maher noted. "They're hooked on the game. They want to get better. We've talked about increased lessons throughout the industry in all markets, and that continues. And as a result, the game has become less intimidating and more welcoming."

By Myles Udland, reporter and anchor for Yahoo Finance Live. Follow him at @MylesUdland

Yahoo Finance Plus
Try Yahoo Finance Plus now.

What to watch today

Economy

  • 7:00 a.m. ET: MBA Mortgage Applications, week ended August 6 (-1.7% during prior week)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: CPI month-on-month, July (0.5% expected, 0.9% in June)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: CPI excluding food and energy, month-on-month, July (0.4% expected, 0.9% in June)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: CPI year-on-year, July (5.3% expected, 5.4% in June)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: CPI excluding food and energy year-on-year, July (4.3% expected, 4.5% in June)

  • 2:00 p.m. ET: Monthly budget statement, July (-$255.0 billion expected, -$274.2 billion in June)

Earnings

  • 4:00 p.m. ET: Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is expected to report adjusted losses of 49 cents per share on no meaningful revenue

  • 4:05 p.m. ET: Bumble (BMBL) is expected to report adjusted earnings of 2 cents per share on revenue of $178.69 million 

  • 4:05 p.m. ET: Vroom (VRM) is expected to report adjusted losses of 49 cents per share on revenue of $647.36 million 

  • 4:05 p.m. ET: eBay (EBAY) is expected to report adjusted earnings of 95 cents per share on revenue of $2.67 billion 

  • 4:05 p.m. ET: Sonos (SONO) is expected to report adjusted losses of 6 cents per share on revenue of $315.17 million 

  • 4:05 p.m. ET: Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) is expected to report adjusted losses of 8 cents per share on revenue of $56.47 million

  • After market close: Clover Health Investment Corp. (CLOV) is expected to report adjusted losses of 14 cents per share on revenue of $205.33 million 

Top News

Senate OKs Dems' $3.5T budget in latest win for Biden [AP]

FTSE 100 rises as $1 trillion US infrastructure bill spurs global markets [Yahoo Finance]

BitMEX crypto exchange to pay $100 million to settle probes [Bloomberg]

Coinbase Q2 results handily exceed estimates as trading volume, users surge [Yahoo Finance]

Yahoo Finance Highlights

Truck driver shortage ‘is about as bad as I’ve ever seen’: US Xpress CEO

SBA ramps up PPP loan forgiveness as big banks like JPMorgan, PNC go their own way

Cuomo is lucky he’s not a CEO

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Astra Space Stock Popped 13% -- Then Dropped

    Shares of start-up defense contractor and space launch provider Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) got a big lift last week after the company announced the United States Space Force had awarded it a multi-launch contract, with its first test payload (STP-27AD1) scheduled to go up as soon as Aug. 27 and a second, operational payload launching "later this year." Today, the stock got another boost from the Department of Defense -- rising 13% early in the morning -- after Astra revealed it has won an "Orbital Services Program (OSP)-4 Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract" from the Space Force. Of course, Astra's stock price has already retreated from that high.

  • French retailer Carrefour to launch $1.9 billion sale of Taiwan business -sources

    French retailer Carrefour is planning to launch a sale of its Taiwan business, which is valued at around 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in the coming weeks, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The supermarket chain operator has hired Morgan Stanley to run the sale, which is expected to kick off after the summer, said the people, who declined to be identified as the information is confidential. Carrefour has approached a number of potential buyers, including private equity firms, to gauge their interest, the people said.

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • With Sturgis rally underway, Harley-Davidson rolls out $600 million debt deal

    Bonds from iconic motorcycle maker are offered to investors as the 10-day annual bike run in Sturgis, South Dakota, gets underway during a COVID-19 surge.

  • Raymond James Goes Bargain Hunting; Offers 3 Stocks to Buy

    Now that the second quarter earnings are mostly in, we can sift through the result to find stocks that are primed for gains in the second half. In a note from Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt has stared the sorting process. McCourt introduces the firm's picks, noting: “We highlight... stocks/subject areas where stock reactions ran materially counter to Raymond James analyst opinion during 2Q21 earnings season so far. We suspect these names are a good hunting ground for further study as Au

  • Why Raytheon Is Set to Soar in the Aerospace Sector

    Back on the company's investor meeting presentation in May, Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) management gave some attractive targets for investors. As such, the stock looks like one of the best ways to play a recovery in commercial aviation. The defense-focused businesses (Raytheon Missile Defense and Raytheon Intelligence & Space) are in stable end markets that will provide low to mid-single-digit growth and reliable earnings and free cash flow (FCF).

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Have a $1 Trillion Market Cap by 2040

    Let's give credit where it's due: Only a handful of companies have a market cap above $1 trillion. Two that come to mind are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). As of this writing, the former has a market cap of $117.6 billion, and the latter stands at $193.2 billion.

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.

  • 3 Stocks That Will Shape the Future of Technology

    The pace of technological change will only accelerate. Here are three stocks to help you take advantage.

  • Velodyne Stock Could More Than Triple From Here, Says Oppenheimer

    Wall Street analysts often tell investors to shut out near-term noise and focus on a stock’s long-term prospects instead. It’s a piece of advice reiterated by Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch following Velodyne Lidar’s (VLDR) latest quarterly results. “While VLDR's 2Q21 results were below expectations,” the 5-star analyst said, “We believe the company continues to progress on setting the foundation of long-term growth and technology leadership.” Revenue in the quarter hit $13.6 million, not only down b

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Regardless of What Happens With the Delta Variant

    Although it's troubling to see COVID-19 case numbers rise due to the delta variant, that doesn't mean you need to drastically reconfigure your portfolio to maximize your returns under the current conditions. Plenty of growth stocks are safe bets to generate great numbers over the long haul, regardless of what happens with COVID-19 in the next year or two. Three stocks that can be solid investments to hang on to for years, possibly even decades, are DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and FedEx (NYSE: FDX).

  • Barstool Owner Ignores Net Gaming Revenues in $2B Score Purchase

    Penn National Gaming recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Score Media and Gaming for around $2 billion ($34/share, +87% premium to prior day’s close). Unlike most recent sports betting mergers and acquisitions, though, this deal does not appear to be about user acquisition within the burgeoning U.S. market. “Barstool […]

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort — and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the...

  • Buy These 4 Stocks With Rising Cash Flows to Scoop Up Big Gains

    Though profit is a company's goal, cash is its lifeblood for existence and a measure of resiliency.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 110% to 393% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the highest price target issued by a Wall Street investment bank or analyst, the following five growth stocks are expected to return 110% to as much as 393% to shareholders. The first rapidly growing stock with abundant upside, at least according to investment firm D.A. Davidson, is cryptocurrency brokerage and ecosystem Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). If the lofty $650 price target set by D.A. Davidson comes to fruition, Coinbase would deliver gains of 152% to its shareholders, relative to where it closed this past weekend.

  • This Biotech Stock Just Skyrocketed by 170%. Is It a Buy?

    The biotech industry is a wild one indeed. It isn't uncommon to see shares of biotech companies double (or more) in just a day or two. The reason for the gains was the usual suspect in this industry: positive results from a late-stage clinical trial.

  • When the Delta Surge Could End, and What Comes Next

    In the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the number of new cases has dropped sharply from the late July peak.

  • If the S&P 500 breaks above this key level, it could set off an ‘epic emotional squeeze’ not unlike 1999, strategists warn

    Anear-term top for the S&P 500 could be coming, say strategists at BTIG. And meme stocks could be the trigger.