2021 homicide case heading for trial in 2023

Aug. 4—CATLETTSBURG — If lab results come back in time, an Ashland man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the face could be standing for trial in 2023, a judge said Thursday.

Taylon Bensinger, 21, has sat at the Boyd County Detention Center since Oct. 18, 2021, in connection with the killing of 24-year-old Angel B. Rowe inside a basement on Montgomery Avenue.

At Thursday's hearing in Boyd County Circuit Court, public defender Brian Hewlett said he's been able to review most of the evidence in the case, but there are still some DNA and ballistic tests pending.

Assistant Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Christina Smith asked Judge John Vincent for a court date in October, in order to give the labs more time.

Hewlett said the labs appear to be about a year behind the initial submittal of evidence, which would make October the perfect time to see if all the evidence is in.

Once the evidence has been reviewed, Hewlett said he will then decide whether or not a trial date needs to be set or a deal can be reached.

Vincent set the date for Oct. 20, two days after the one-year anniversary of the shooting.

While not setting a date, Vincent said he'd like to aim for an early 2023 jury trial if an agreement can't be reached.

According to court records, Ashland Police were called to the 3000 block of Bath Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020, for reports of shots fired. However, police didn't find anything at the time, records show.

An hour later, police responded to a suspected overdose in the 3000 block of Montgomery Avenue, just a street over from the first call, records show. Closer inspection by first responders revealed the victim — Rowe — had been shot, records show.

Later that evening, Bensinger was detained by police and confessed to shooting Rowe during a domestic dispute, fleeing the scene and tossing the gun in the neighborhood, records show.

Bensinger is facing charges of murder, evidence tampering and first-degree wanton endangerment.

