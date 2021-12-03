2021 homicides worst in almost 30 years

2021 is shaping up to be one of the worst years for deadly violence in Chicago history.

Over 1,000 homicides have already been recorded in Cook County in 2021 and we still have a month to go.

Why it matters: Gun violence continues to have an impact on everything from safety to the economy.

By the numbers: Per Cook County Medical Examiner's office data released at the end of November, there have been 1,009 homicides as of Tuesday, 927 of which were gun-related.

777 of those homicides were in Chicago. The next highest count was in South Suburban Harvey (30).

The new numbers follow the sharp rise of 2020 but are also almost 40% higher than 2019, when 624 homicides were recorded.

Context: The last time Cook County saw this many homicides in a year was 1994 (1,141).

1991 was the worst year on record, with 1,229.

And at least 4,100 people have been shot in Chicago this year, 69% more than in 2019.

What they're saying: "Much of what we believe contributed to the spike in homicides and shootings in 2020 has continued into 2021," Roseanna Ander, executive director of the UChicago Crime Lab tells Axios.

"The population most at risk for gun violence involvement continues to live through an economic crisis and mental health crisis exacerbated by the pandemic."

Between the lines: 81% of the county's homicide victims were Black and 15% were Latino.

Most affected age group: 20-29 (389 homicides).

Youngest killed: 1-month-old boy.

Oldest: 84-year-old man.

Be smart: The uptick in gun violence follows the trend that has seen homicide numbers spike across the country, not just here in Cook County.

What's next: Ander is hopeful that new federal funds from the infrastructure package will help.

"Chicago is set to receive an unprecedented infusion of federal resources including some that are reportedly going to be used for violence prevention. If those dollars are invested in data-driven and evidence-informed ways, we can hope to have a different conversation about gun violence trends in the coming years."

