The 2021 hurricane outlook is out. Here’s what Myrtle Beach, SC coast can expect

Maya Brown
·2 min read

The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration said Thursday forecasters expect an above-normal hurricane season for this year.

An average hurricane season produces 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. But forecasters predict there will be 13 to 20 named storms, six to 10 that could become hurricanes and three to five major hurricanes, according to the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

“Now is the time for communities along the coastline as well as inland to get prepared for the dangers that hurricanes can bring,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in the news release. “The experts at NOAA are poised to deliver life-saving early warnings and forecasts to communities, which will also help minimize the economic impacts of storms.”

The NOAA forecasts a 60% chance of an above-normal hurricane season, a 30% chance of an near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

Though an above-average hurricane season is expected forecasters don’t expect a historic storm season like there was in 2020.

“Although NOAA scientists don’t expect this season to be as busy as last year, it only takes one storm to devastate a community,” Ben Friedman, acting NOAA administrator, said in the news release. “The forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are well-prepared with significant upgrades to our computer models, emerging observation techniques, and the expertise to deliver the life-saving forecasts that we all depend on during this, and every, hurricane season.”

The National Oceanic &amp; Atmospheric Administration released its Atlantic hurricane season outlook for this season on Thursday. Myrtle Beach could see activity.
The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration released its Atlantic hurricane season outlook for this season on Thursday. Myrtle Beach could see activity.

The Atlantic hurricane season is from June 1 through November 30. Forecasters urge folks to get the word out so as many people as possible are prepared for a busy season, which typically affects Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas with high winds and potentially life-altering flooding.

“With hurricane season starting on June 1, now is the time to get ready and advance disaster resilience in our communities,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “Visit Ready.gov and Listo.gov to learn and take the steps to prepare yourself and others in your household. Download the FEMA app to sign-up for a variety of alerts and to access preparedness information. Purchase flood insurance to protect your greatest asset, your home. And, please encourage your neighbors, friends and coworkers to also get ready for the upcoming season.”

Recommended Stories

  • NOAA predicts another active Atlantic hurricane season

    After a record-shattering 30-named storms during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season - which brought destructive storms that pounded Central America, the U.S. Gulf Coast and beyond - U.S. government forecasters on Thursday predicted an above-normal season again in 2021.Marking the sixth year of an above-average number of hurricanes.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - known as NOAA - released their official Atlantic hurricane season outlook, with 13-20 total named storms expected. Of these named storms, NOAA forecast that between 6 to 10 will be hurricanes with winds of at least 74 mph.And 3 to 5 major hurricanes - with sustained winds of at least 111 miles per hour.Academic and commercial meteorologists have also predicted an above-average season for 2021, but not as busy as 2020 because of an end to the LaNina system that promotes storm formation.The 2021 hurricane season is ALREADY off to an early start, with a storm expected to form off Bermuda this week.

  • NOAA predicts 'another above-normal' Atlantic hurricane season

    Prepare for "another above-normal" Atlantic hurricane season, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The NOAA on Thursday said it's predicting a 60 percent chance of an "above-normal" 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, with a likely range of between 13 and 20 named storms, six to 10 of which could become hurricanes. The season, which begins on June 1, could also see between three and five major hurricanes. An average hurricane season sees 14 named storms with seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes, according to the agency. This comes after 2020's Atlantic hurricane season became the most active ever recorded with 30 named storms and seven major hurricanes. The good news, acting NOAA administrator Ben Friedman said, is that "scientists don't expect this season to be as busy as last year." Still, this would be the sixth above-average Atlantic hurricane season in a row, The Washington Post reports. The Post also notes that last year's NOAA outlook was "almost identical" to this one but ended up being "too conservative." While a less active season than last year is currently expected, Friedman warned that it "only takes one storm to devastate a community," while Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said, "Now is the time for communities along the coastline as well as inland to get prepared for the dangers that hurricanes can bring." More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionWhy Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn'tAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • Subtropical Storm Ana moves away from U.S. as a Gulf disturbance makes landfall in Texas

    For the seventh year in a row, a named storm has formed before hurricane season’s official start date — June 1.

  • Massive 68-foot whale washes ashore on California beach, officials say

    “We’re not even going to bury it because it’s so big.”

  • Nvidia Stock Is Soaring. The Chip Giant May Have a Unique Opportunity in AI.

    Chip maker Nvidia is seeing shares rise after KeyBanc analyst John Vinh assumed coverage of the stock with a Buy rating. Vinh sees Nvidia stock going to $700.

  • Here's our flood risk as rain continues to fall across SE Texas

    A wet and breezy day, grab an umbrella. We expect mostly scattered rain and storm activity with gusty winds up to 30-40mph.

  • Japan's new Aegis ships to cost at least 900 billion yen-Asahi

    Japan's new Aegis missile-defence ships are expected to cost at least 900 billion yen ($8.27 billion), more than double the cost of two planned ground-based sites that the country cancelled last year, the Asahi newspaper reported. Government ministers, who have yet to provide a cost estimate for the Aegis ships, may face questions in parliament about the expense, the newspaper said, without saying where it obtained the information. A source with knowledge of the ship proposal told Reuters in October that Japan may have to spend twice as much and wait up to three years longer to deploy new Aegis ships than if it had stuck with the ground-based plan.

  • People continue to find bundles of cocaine washing up in the Florida Keys

    People in the Florida Keys continue to find washed up bundles of cocaine on the water and on the shore of the island chain.

  • Floyd legislation reveals divide in police-reform movement

    Monifa Bandele became a community organizer in the late 1990s, after New York City police fatally shot a young, unarmed Black immigrant named Amadou Diallo in the Bronx. In the two decades since, she repeatedly witnessed police reforms that failed to stop Black people from dying at the hands of officers. For instance, the legislation calls for banning chokeholds, a step already taken by New York City prior to the 2014 death of Eric Garner, who in an encounter with the NYPD uttered the same last words as Floyd: “I can’t breathe.”

  • Queen's Brian May Has Eye Surgery a Year After Suffering Heart Attack: 'My Focus Was So Out'

    "Basically I had a cataract operation, but I don't have a cataract," Brian May said on his Instagram on Friday

  • Israel says it has destroyed more than 60 miles of a vast Hamas tunnel network called the 'Metro'

    The Israeli military said in a video that it neutralized a significant portion of the vast network of tunnels built beneath Gaza.

  • Subtropical storm Ana forms ahead of official start to Atlantic hurricane season

    For the seventh straight year, a named storm developed before the official season start of June 1.

  • 'Big Oly' Ford Bronco Baja racer sells for close to $2 million

    The Mecum auction in Indianapolis is wrapping up this weekend, and its headliner, Parnelli Jones' "Big Oly" Ford Bronco Baja racer just sold for a massive $1.87 million. The "Big Oly," named after the team's Olympia Beer sponsorship, is one of the most recognizable off-road racing trucks and Ford Broncos. It was driven by Parnelli Jones and Bill Stroppe, and the two won consecutive Baja 1000 events in 1971 and 1972, plus the Baja 500 and Mint 400 in 1973.

  • Everglades brush fires burning up about 65 acres were set intentionally, investigators say

    A series of fires in Everglades National Park that burned dozens of acres from February to April were intentionally set, according to federal and state investigators.

  • 2 tropical threats in the Atlantic and Gulf

    Chief meteorologist Ginger Zee has the latest forecast on what looks to be a very active hurricane season, with the first potential named storm of 2021 already making waves.

  • Trump turns on his own party and labels Republicans who don’t want to talk about Arizona ‘weak and stupid’

    Trump has critiqued Republicans, such as Representative Liz Cheney, for their disinterest in Arizona vote recount on conservative media

  • The founder of JetBlue is finally launching his new airline this month with 39 routes and $39 fares - but it won't be JetBlue 2.0

    Breeze Airways will have some of the comforts that JetBlue is famous for but customers can expect to pay extra for bags and seat assignments.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she's attending therapy and learning to 'slow down' after Capitol riot

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said members of Congress effectively "served in war" during the January 6 riot.

  • All the times Bill Gates reportedly engaged in questionable conduct before he and Melinda Gates announced their divorce

    Gates' conduct toward female coworkers and ties to Jeffrey Epstein have faced scrutiny in the wake of his pending divorce from Melinda French Gates.

  • Iran deliberately shot down plane full of passengers in act of terrorism, Canadian judge rules

    Jury to decide how much Iran should pay victims in compensation, but collection will be challenging