2021 Hyundai Elantra N detailed in tons of new photos, but it's still in camo

We got to see a glimpse of the upcoming Hyundai Elantra N in an all-N teaser a short time ago, but today Hyundai has released a trove of detailed images detailing the compact performance sedan. Not only that, but we also get a minute-long video full of exhaust noise and the Elantra N scything through a downtown area.

The main attraction is the huge array of photos, though, so get scrolling in the gallery above. You’ll see the N’s unique wheels hiding big red “N” brakes. Plus, we also learn that the Elantra N will come with 235-section-width Pirelli P-Zero summer tires. The N-themed camouflage is still doing a decent job of hiding this car’s creases and performance add-ons, but Hyundai’s close-up shots break through the noise to a certain extent.

For example, we can already see the new larger intakes in the bumper and its aggressive front splitter. The grille uses a different, more open pattern than the standard Elantra, looking much more like the N Line. However, this one looks like its maw is hanging even further open for better cooling performance. All that air will be fed through Hyundai’s 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque in the Veloster N. We expect similar if not the exact same numbers in the Elantra N. Both a manual and dual-clutch automatic transmission should be available, same as the 2021 Veloster N.

Coming around back, the giant dual exhaust tips catch our attention immediately. They’re shaped just like those on the Veloster N, which is a win in our book. A small diffuser runs along the bottom of the rear bumper, and a raised spoiler sits perched upon the decklid. It’s all subtly aggressive, as opposed to the Civic Type R, which is unapologetically flamboyant.

As for the sound emanating from the rear end, it reminds of the Veloster N. There’s a deep growl when the driver gets on it. Hyundai didn’t highlight the pops and bangs its Veloster N is so fond of, but we bet the car hasn’t lost its childish charm there.

Hyundai didn’t specifically reveal when the Elantra N would debut but it did say the sedan would be coming in 2021. At this point, we suspect a proper reveal is right around the corner, and an on-sale date in the first half of next year seems reasonable to assume.

