2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 priced at nearly $75,000

Official pricing for the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is out, and, unsurprisingly, the most powerful production Wrangler is also the most expensive. It appears to only be offered in one variant for now, the Rubicon 392 launch edition, and the price starts at $74,995. That's nearly $20,000 more expensive than the next priciest Wrangler, the High Altitude 4xe, which starts at $55,065. A V6-powered four-door Rubicon starts at $43,710.

Jeep does at least include quite a bit of equipment for that price tag. Obviously the big draw is the 470-horsepower V8, which comes with a fancy air and water separator for the intake and dual-mode exhaust. It also gets a strengthened frame, Fox 2.0 off-road shocks, a 2-inch suspension lift, 33-inch tires, beadlock-capable wheels, and the typical complement of Rubicon parts such as front and rear locking differentials, and electronic disconnecting anti-roll bars.

Performance and off-road features aren't the only things the Rubicon 392 gets. The exterior features steel bumpers and body-color fender flares, a body-color hard top and LED headlights. The interior is spruced up with a heated steering wheel and heated leather seats featuring the Rubicon 392 logo embroidered on the backs. The 8.4-inch infotainment screen is in the center stack along with a set of auxiliary switches ready for connection to lights, winches, and other off-road accessories. It also picks up adaptive cruise control, full-speed automatic emergency braking and automatic high-beam headlights. Options are limited to the Dual Door Group (aka the Wrangler's half-door option), the Dual Top Group (adds a premium soft top to the Rubicon 392's standard hardtop), the Sky Power Top (a hardtop with a huge the retractable soft panel), the Trailer Tow Package, and a couple different brands of off-road tire.

The Wrangler Rubicon 392 will arrive at dealerships this spring.

