2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies
Medina Spirit, the first-place finisher at the 2021 Kentucky Derby, died after a workout at a California race track.
Medina Spirit, the first-place finisher at the 2021 Kentucky Derby, died after a workout at a California race track.
Medina Spirit, disputed winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby, died Monday of a heart attack after a workout at Santa Anita, trainer Bob Baffert said.
The temperature was 76 degrees early on the Aug. day when Ellen Chung, Jonathan Gerrish, their daughter Miju, and their dog died, but peaked at 109
"Just two kids chasing their dreams," Christen Harper said of the moment while resharing the footage from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot
Nicole and Jeff Sperry said they were excited for a COVID-19 vaccination for kids, but heartbroken because it was authorized around a month after their daughter died.
It was an angry, violent and controversial night as the Jets came away with a win over the Leafs.
"I didn't think I was wrong until I spoke to a friend with kids..."View Entire Post ›
Texas is starting to experience a little more attrition as their offseason goes on, which is something head coach Steve Sarkisian expected.
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer summed it up well after the loss to the Lions.
The Flyers on Monday made some big organizational changes, and unsurprisingly the fanbase had some thoughts on the moves. By Adam Hermann
Here is why the Vikings should not fire Mike Zimmer yet:
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will rematch Tyron Woodley on Dec. 18, but why? Paul explained his motivation to MMA Junkie.
If you're looking for a profile bio idea, these are NOT the way to go!View Entire Post ›
One of the most intriguing positions in the portal right now.
The Restored by the Fords star popped the question in mid-November, but the pair chose not to share the news of their engagement publicly
Jordan Spieth was penalized for the second time in four days after he and Henrik Stenson played from the wrong tee box Sunday at the Hero World Challenge.
Over the next two months, hogfishing will be at its peak.
Tyron Woodley will get his wish after all and get another crack at Jake Paul in less than two weeks.
Isaac Cruz said he was surprised that Gervonta Davis was "passive, almost afraid" in their close fight Sunday.
In an official release from the university, Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney shared his thoughts on OU's hiring of Brent Venables.
#Chiefs fans exiting the Truman Sports Complex via the south lot were greeted with a brush fire, and shared images and videos of the blaze.