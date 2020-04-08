2021 Lexus LC gets modest updates including less weight, new colors



The Lexus LC is already one of our favorite cars, and the 2021 Lexus LC aims to be even a little better. The luxury automaker has made a number of minor changes to the suspension, infotainment and color schemes.

Starting under the skin, Lexus found some weight savings in the wheels and suspension. In fact, the new LC has 22 fewer pounds of unsprung weight thanks to lighter rear wheels, aluminum lower control arms, high-strength steel springs, and tubular anti-roll bars rather than solid ones. Lexus says that these improvements along with retuned shocks should give the new LC a softer, smoother ride. That's not all, as Lexus is now including its Active Cornering Assist technology to the stability control system, which brakes the inside wheels in turns to improve cornering ability. Lexus also adjusted the shift logic for the transmissions in both the V8 LC 500 and hybrid LC 500h to be smoother and more responsive.

Users of Android phones will also be pleased to know that Android Auto will be standard equipment on the 2021 LC. Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa integration will also continue to be standard. So however you like to interact with your phone and media, you'll be covered.

There are a few color updates, too. Cadmium Orange and Nori Green Pearl have been added as exterior colors. The latter you may remember from the limited edition 2020 Lexus Inspiration Series model. Inside, black and tan interiors stick around, while the Rioja Red option is replaced by Flare Red. Sadly, the Bespoke White interior, which featured indigo and orange leather and suede has been discontinued.

Pricing and availability for the 2021 Lexus LC has not yet been announced.

