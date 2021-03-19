2021 Mazda CX-30 Interior Review | An affordable, premium heavyweight

Zac Palmer
·4 min read


See Full Image Gallery >>

There isn’t a single tiny crossover out there at the 2021 Mazda CX-30’s price point that has a more lavish and upscale interior. That makes perfect sense, considering it was exactly Mazda’s aim to punch up into the entry-level luxury market.

Mazda likes to talk endlessly about ergonomics and adapting the interior to work best for the driver, and it’s not just talk. Its design is inherently pretty to look at, but it’s also made to be a joy to use. Being a crossover, the entry and exit into the driver’s seat is high enough to just slide right in without needing to crouch downwards or hoist yourself upward — I prefer a low car, but there’s no denying the benefit to crossover height for old knees.

Once inside, you’re instantly met with Mazda3 vibes. That’s because it’s nearly identical to the 3 (pictured below right in red), though there are some notable differences. For one, the dash top is slightly different. It’s still a two-tiered design, but the infotainment screen integration is done differently. They accomplish the same goal, but the Mazda3’s swooping top layer and additional stitching is a touch more elegant. Mazda also adopted a rounded and curved outward-facing element that is different from the more sharp-edged Mazda3. The beautifully integrated air vents flanking the steering wheel and hiding in the passenger side trim remain, and the simple climate control interface is tactile bliss.

CX-30 left; Mazda3 right

All the buttons, knobs and things you interact with seem designed with intention and are wonderfully damped like that of a more expensive Mercedes-Benz or Audi. The soft leather steering wheel isn’t overly thick and doesn’t suggest any contrived sportiness. Even the metallic-feeling buttons are intuitive, as there are protruding tabs for things like volume and cruise control speed that make quick and hands-free adjustments easy. This theme carries forward to the audio and infotainment system controls.

The old Mazda screen could be operated by touch, but only when stopped. For this latest generation, Mazda dumped that quasi-touch capability for a pure rotary-controlled system paired with an enlarged and relocated screen. This new unit is positioned higher and far forward such that you don’t need to avert your eyes from the road by much to see what’s going on. It’s tough to say without a definitive test, but Mazda’s infotainment might be the least distracting of all — there’s little need to readjust your vision to see it, and you can control it using the knob without even shifting your body. The downside is that a knob is an imperfect way to control Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Mazda’s cleverly integrated digital screen (real gauges flanking a central screen) in the instrument cluster is another great way to integrate technology without being distracting or overwhelming to the driver.

Not every last bit about this interior is sunshine and rose petals, though. The CX-30’s achilles heel is its interior utility, or rather, the lack thereof. Simply put, it’s small. The opening to get into the backseat is narrow, and once you’re back there, knee room is just insufficient for larger adults. I (an average height male) can just barely fit back there when the seat is in my preferred driving position. My knees are pushed up against the seatback that is thankfully soft, and my feet are tucked under the chair. Being stuck in this position for too long on a road trip would be irritating. For kids, it’s not so bad.

You’d think there would be an abundance of space in the cargo hold then, right? Wrong. West Coast Editor James Riswick compared the Mazda3 (hatchback and sedan) to a CX-30 and actually found that the sedan was the luggage king of them all. The CX-30’s 20.2 cubic-feet of tall storage space isn’t useless, but it’s just barely better than the Mazda3 hatchback, and would surely lose to some of its more space efficient competitors. It’s just one of the compromises you have to make for the devilishly good exterior styling.

2019 Mazda3 hatchback
2019 Mazda3 hatchback

Utility isn’t why you’d buy a CX-30, though. This interior is compelling because the interior quality and design are comparable to cars like the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 and BMW X2. The three-tone white, brown and black interior pictured in this post is the most impressive color combination available — I’d love to see the Mazda3’s red interior (pictured above right) make the list one day, but there’s a blue and black combo (upper left) that’s available if you want to spice it up with some color now.

From the $23,000 starting price up to the $31,000 2.5 Turbo, the CX-30's interior punches above its weight, and that's before we dive into how well the little lifted hatch drives.

Related video:

You Might Also Like

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 Honda Accord Luggage Test | The segment leader is declared

    Every 2021 Honda Accord has a trunk that measures 16.7 cubic-feet in volume, including the Accord Hybrid whose past versions had severely reduced cargo capacity. Having done a similar cargo capacity test during our midsize family sedan comparison test, this was really a foregone conclusion.

  • Google plans to invest $7 billion in US offices and data centers, including new offices in Houston and Portland, even while others eye permanent remote working

    Google plans to open new offices in Houston and Portland alongside its first US Google Operations Center, CEO Sundar Pichai said Thursday.

  • How One British Custom Shop Revives and Refines Classic 911s Using Formula 1 Technology

    Theon Design taps into racing tech to bring new ideas to old-school Porsches.

  • This One-a-Kind Mercedes G-Wagen 6×6 Could Fetch More Than $1 Million at Auction

    The luxurious off-roader will be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson on March 27.

  • 5 issues the PS5 still needs to resolve

    Even if you can find one, the PlayStation 5 still has some kinks to iron out. Here's what's driving gamers crazy about the PS5.

  • Rivian to install more than 10,000 EV chargers by end of 2023

    Rivian, the EV startup backed by Amazon, Cox Automotive and T. Rowe Price, plans to install more than 10,000 chargers by the end of 2023. The network will have a dual purpose: quickly power its electric vehicle models with fast chargers installed along highways and provide Level 2 chargers at further afield locations next to parks, trailheads and other adventurous destinations. The company said Thursday that its so-called Rivian Adventure Network will include more than 3,500 DC fast chargers at over 600 sites, which will only be accessible to owners of its electric vehicles.

  • The Morning After: PlayStation’s next-gen VR controllers look very different

    PSVR: the next generation. And it's time to up your podcasting game.

  • Pause in AstraZeneca rollout was right thing to do: Irish official

    Ireland did the right thing in pausing its rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to protect confidence in the vaccine programme, Ireland's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn said on Thursday. "I would hope that in time it will be seen to have protected the vaccination programme, to protect confidence in the vaccination programme and in time will be seen to have been the right thing to do," he said.

  • Florida sheriff on Biden's border plan: We 'need to accept this is a crisis'

    Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey tells ‘Fox and Friends’ President Biden’s border crisis heavily impacts the U.S. economy and communities.

  • House OKs Dems' immigration bills for Dreamers, farm workers

    The House voted Thursday to unlatch a gateway to citizenship for young Dreamers, migrant farm workers and immigrants who’ve fled war or natural disasters, giving Democrats wins in the year’s first votes on an issue that faces an uphill climb in the Senate. On a near party-line 228-197 vote, lawmakers approved one bill offering legal status to around 2 million Dreamers, brought to the U.S. illegally as children, and hundreds of thousands of migrants admitted for humanitarian reasons from a dozen troubled countries. In a statement after the votes, President Joe Biden called the action a “critical first step” toward a more sweeping overhaul he's proposed.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Sharon Stone said a producer asked her to sleep with a costar to improve their on-screen chemistry

    In her new memoir, Stone details several exploitative incidents in her career, including being asked to sit in a director's lap.

  • How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

    UPS employees roll out first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the UPS hub in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Getty ImagesAs the COVID-19 vaccines reach more people across the country, some people have asked: Could we delay the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow more people to be vaccinated more quickly? And, how safe am I after my first dose? As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently. The answer is that a single dose is very effective – but I would add that you should still get both doses. The issue is important, however, not only for your personal health but also for the country’s health as leaders figure out how to ensure there’s enough vaccine for everyone who wants one. Medical workers vaccinate medical staff members against COVID-19 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Tel Aviv. Amir Levy/Getty Images Good news from abroad A recent study in Israel showed that a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, up to 85%. The Sheba Medical Center reported its experience with vaccinating its nearly 10,000 staff members with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination there started Dec. 19, 2020, which coincided with the third wave of COVID-19 in Israel. The researchers looked to see the rate of reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease after vaccination. By Jan. 24, 2021, 7,214 health care workers there had received a first dose, and 6,037 had received the second dose. Altogether, there were 170 cases of infection between Dec. 19, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2021. Of those, 89 people, or 52%, were unvaccinated; 78 people, or 46%, tested positive after the first dose; and three, or 2%, tested positive after the second dose. This is consistent with a reanalysis of the phase 3 clinical trial data reported in 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine. In that study, the 52% protection from the first dose included infections that occurred in the first 10 days after vaccination, when one would not expect the vaccine to have had time to generate protective anti-spike antibodies. Using the data from the published study of the Pfizer vaccine, Public Health England determined that vaccine efficacy was 89% for 15-21 days after dose 1 – and before dose 2 on day 21. The range was between 52% and 97%. For days 15-28, or up to the first week after the second dose, protection from the first dose was estimated at 91%. The range for this was between 74% and 97%. A second dose would not be expected to confer immunity within that time. Bottom line So what do we know? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You should be reassured that even after a single dose of either of those vaccines, you have very high levels of protection after your body has time to build immunity, about a week. The scheduled second dose of these vaccines makes them even more effective, but at a time where vaccine supplies are limited, there’s a lot to be said about prioritizing the first dose for the most people. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:Delaying second COVID-19 vaccine doses will make supplies last longer but comes with risksA majority of vaccine skeptics plan to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, a study suggests, and that could be a big problem William Petri receives funding from National Institutes of Health, the Gates Foundation and Regeneron.

  • A man was found guilty of keeping live sharks in a pool in his basement with plans to sell them on the underground exotic fish market

    Investigators were tipped off after the man was arrested in Georgia with five sharks in the back of his truck.

  • Cuomo made one aide cry by ridiculing her haircut and made fun of a male staffer for being 'fat,' new report says

    The New Yorker shares how Cuomo fostered a bullying work environment that kept women from speaking out.

  • Biden White House Sandbags Staffers, Sidelines Dozens for Pot Use

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast/ Photos GettyDozens of young White House staffers have been suspended, asked to resign, or placed in a remote work program due to past marijuana use, frustrating staffers who were pleased by initial indications from the Biden administration that recreational use of cannabis would not be immediately disqualifying for would-be personnel, according to three people familiar with the situation.The policy has even affected staffers whose marijuana use was exclusive to one of the 14 states—and the District of Columbia—where cannabis is legal. Sources familiar with the matter also said a number of young staffers were either put on probation or canned because they revealed past marijuana use in an official document they filled out as part of the lengthy background check for a position in the Biden White House.In some cases, staffers were informally told by transition higher-ups ahead of formally joining the administration that they would likely overlook some past marijuana use, only to be asked later to resign.“There were one-on-one calls with individual affected staffers—rather, ex-staffers,” one former White House staffer affected by the policy told The Daily Beast. “I was asked to resign.”“Nothing was ever explained” on the calls, they added, which were led by White House Director of Management and Administration Anne Filipic. “The policies were never explained, the threshold for what was excusable and what was inexcusable was never explained.”In February, NBC News reported the White House intended—for some candidates—to waive the requirement that all potential appointees in the Executive Office of the President be able to obtain a “top secret” clearance. The rules about past marijuana use and eligibility for the clearance vary, depending on the agency: For the FBI, an applicant can’t have used marijuana in the past three years; at the NSA, it’s only one. The White House, however, largely calls its own shots, and officials at the time told NBC News that as long as past use was “limited” and the candidate wasn’t pursuing a position that required a security clearance, past use may be excused.Asked about the policy and its effect on the administration’s staffing, a White House spokesperson disputed the number of affected staff, but said the Biden administration is “committed to bringing the best people into government—especially the young people whose commitment to public service can deepen in these positions,” and noted that the White House’s approach to past marijuana use is much more flexible than previous administrations.“The White House’s policy will maintain the absolute highest standards for service in government that the president expects from his administration, while acknowledging the reality that state and local marijuana laws have changed significantly across the country in recent years,” the spokesperson added. “This decision was made following intensive consultation with career security officials and will effectively protect our national security while modernizing policies to ensure that talented and otherwise well-qualified applicants with limited marijuana use will not be barred from serving the American people.”A candidate’s personal drug history, barring past convictions for possession, is largely based on the honor system, as well as supplemental interviews with family and friends by the FBI—although lying on the 136-page SF-86 form is a felony, and effectively bars a candidate from ever working for a federal agency. Over the years, some rules have been relaxed or altogether eliminated (the existence of nude photos of a candidate are no longer automatically disqualifying, for example).Some of these dismissals, probations and remote work appointments could have potentially been a result of inconsistencies that came up during the background-check process, where a staffer could have, for example, misstated the last time they used marijuana. The effect of the policy, however, would be the same: The Biden White House would be punishing various staffers for violating thresholds of past cannabis use that would-be staffers didn’t know about.Previous drug use can pose problems for obtaining a security clearance. While practices across the federal government vary, in general agencies may consider the type, frequency, and recency of drug use as mitigating factors when granting a clearance.Past Pot Smoking Won’t Bar Some Applicants From White House RolesThe Biden administration has attempted to modernize the White House’s personnel policy as it relates to past marijuana use, which has disproportionately affected younger appointees and those from states where marijuana has been decriminalized or legalized. (Marijuana, of course, remains illegal in the eyes of the federal government.) The number of allowable instances of past marijuana use was increased from the Trump and Obama administrations—a reflection of the drug’s widespread use—and the White House approved limited exemptions for candidates whose positions don’t require security clearances. Those employees, like all those at the White House, must commit to not using marijuana while serving in the federal government and must submit to random drug testing.The president, however, remains the final authority on who can receive a clearance, and the chief executive can overrule agency judgments on eligibility, as President Donald Trump did when he granted his son-in-law Jared Kushner a top-secret clearance over the objections of the intelligence community and his own counsel.“I find it absurd that, in 2021, marijuana use is still part of a security clearance background check,” Tommy Vietor, a veteran of the 2008 Obama team who subsequently worked as a National Security Council spokesperson, said Thursday. “To me, marijuana use is completely irrelevant when you’re trying to decide whether an individual should be trusted with national security information.”In past administrations, White House staff have also had their applications denied, or the jobs they’d started abruptly yanked, because of marijuana use. In the earliest days of the Trump era, multiple people—some mid-tier, some more senior-level—had jobs they had already accepted pulled by White House brass after flunking urine tests that showed signs of recent marijuana use, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The marijuana policy has tripped up the appointments of even senior White House officials in past administrations. Ben Rhodes, a former deputy national security adviser in the Obama White House, wrote in his memoir that his interim security clearance was initially denied because of past marijuana use. Alyssa Mastromonaco, who served as deputy chief of staff for operations in the Obama administration and has a self-described “love of the ganj,” wrote in Vice in 2017 that, after filling out her SF-86, she “went home and flushed all the pot I had stashed in my underwear drawer.”In the end, Mastromonaco was allowed to join the administration, she wrote, “but I was randomly drug-tested pretty much once a month for the first year, and regularly after that.”But would-be staffers in the Biden administration whose dream jobs were derailed by an opaque system now feel their own truthfulness has been used against them.“It’s exclusively targeting younger staff and staff who came from states where it was legal,” the former staffer said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Jack in the Box manager stabbed after telling customer to wear mask, Texas police say

    A Jack in the Box manager was stabbed three times in a dispute over masks, police say.

  • Baby aspirin may help fend off worst coronavirus effects; US reports record 949 new variant cases; 539K US deaths. Latest COVID-19 updates

    Europe's top medicines regulator says AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is safe, despite reports of unusual blood clots. The latest COVID-19 news.

  • Sheriff says he regrets 'heartache' caused by spokesman's comments on Georgia spa shooting

    Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds issued a statement on Thursday saying the department regrets "any heartache" caused by the remarks of a spokesman, Capt. Jay Baker, who said the suspect in three shootings at Asian spas in Georgia was having "a bad day." The shootings left eight people dead, including four victims at Young's Asian Massage in Cherokee County. During a Wednesday press conference, Baker said the suspect, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, told officers he had a "sex addiction," and was "fed up, at the end of his rope." Long, he continued, was "having a bad day, and this is what he did." Baker's remarks were immediately criticized for being insensitive. Reynolds said there are "simply no words to describe the degree of human suffering experienced on Tuesday," and Baker's comments were "not intended to disrespect any of the victims, the gravity of this tragedy, or express empathy or sympathy for the suspect." Reynolds added that he has "known and served with Capt. Baker for many years, and his personal ties to the Asian community and his unwavering support and commitment to the citizens of Cherokee County are well known to many." On Wednesday, The Associated Press reported that a Facebook page that appeared to belong to Baker posted a picture last year of a T-shirt with a racist message about China and COVID-19. The account was deleted on Wednesday night. After Reynolds issued his statement, an official said Baker is no longer the spokesman for the spa shooting case. More stories from theweek.comIs Rand Paul a real doctor?Let informed people be jurorsBeware the lonely, angry men