2021 Nissan Ariya electric crossover teased in video ahead of July 15 reveal

Nissan is busying itself for next week’s big debut of the Ariya electric crossover, the brand’s first new nameplate in years, and it’s keeping the hype machine primed with a new video teaser.

It’s short, at just 39 seconds, and less than half a minute when you subtract the “subscribe” graphic tacked on to the end. And of that, we’re treated to precious few glimpses of the “all-electric coupé crossover,” as Nissan refers to the Ariya, being put through its paces in a winter landscape, then a verdant leafy backroad after some time-lapse photography makes the snow melt and ushers in spring. Aside from the plastic cladding and a brief shot of the wheels spinning, we see the Ariya and its blacked-out roof from above before the footage ends with the model in silhouette. Finally, its running lights activate to illustrate its iteration of Nissan’s V-Motion fascia design.

Nissan clearly has a lot riding on the Ariya, a vehicle that traces back to the Imx concept from the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show and its first purely new-entrant model in years. Nissan’s last new nameplate here in the U.S. was the Kicks, in 2018, but that was technically a replacement for the funky-looking Juke, which debuted stateside for the 2011 model year. Before the Kicks was the 2017 Rogue Sport, a smaller take on Nissan’s compact Rogue crossover, and you may have to go all the way back to the Leaf electric hatchback, which debuted in late 2010.

We know Nissan has some serious performance in mind for its first EV crossover, which will compete with the Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Fisker Ocean, with favorable comparisons to the 370Z in terms of 0-60 mph times and a touted 300-mile range. It’s also expected to get Nissan’s e-4ORCE dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain.

We’ll learn more when the Ariya reveal takes place next Wednesday, July 15.

