2021 Nissan Rogue allegedly shown unadorned in leaked images



See Full Image Gallery >>



Nissan has already re-affirmed its commitment to launching an all-new version of its venerable Rogue crossover this fall, and new images purporting to be that vehicle have surfaced on a French web forum, giving us our best look yet at the automaker’s best-selling model, inside and out.

So far we’ve seen the new Rogue in camouflage and crude black-and-white digital renderings from a patent filing in Brazil. The new images, from the Worldscoop forum, line up pretty closely to the latter images. They show a crossover that appears to have been hitting the gym since its last refresh in 2017, with more athletic lines and angles, a larger V-motion grille, redesigned headlights and a more upright, boxy rear end with a pronounced silver skid plate and more extensive plastic cladding.

The images of the upscale interior suggest that’s where Nissan will be making the most dramatic departure from the existing Rogue. The center stack is redesigned, with a larger touchscreen now positioned as a standalone feature atop the dash and what looks like a climate dial positioned below the shifter and cup holders, all set against a glossy black surface. There’s also a digital instrument cluster behind the flat-bottomed steering wheel. It’s an overall more refined, less busy look.

There’s also stitching on the seats, front and back, which suggests we may be looking at a higher-trim model. The black motif continues on the dash and top of the doors, where it contrasts nicely with caramel-colored panels.

Nissan could use the lift that a redesigned Rogue could deliver. Though the SUV's sales in the U.S. slid 36% in the first three months, the Rogue still led the pack for Nissan at 59,716 units. The company’s overall first-quarter sales fell nearly 30%. It has previously announced plans to cull 10% of its global lineup of about 60 models and slash 4,300 white-collar jobs.

You Might Also Like



