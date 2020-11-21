2021 Nissan Sentra prices inch upward
The Nissan Sentra was extensively redesigned last year, and for 2021 the model receives just minor tweaks, for which it's subject to just minor price increases.
The base Sentra S sees its price rise by $320, to $20,335 (with the $925 destination charge). Consider the extra scratch the cost of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which have been added to the standard-equipment list this year. (They previously were unavailable on the base car.)
The Sentra SV now stickers for $21,395, an increase of $200. The SV has no additional equipment for 2021, so chalk that one up to inflation. The top-spec Sentra SR will set you back $22,675, again $320 more than you would have paid last year. New for the 2021 SR is an available Wi-Fi hotspot, Nissan Connected Services, and a snappy two-tone paint scheme of Electric Blue Metallic with a Super Black roof.
The 2021 Sentra base price still undercuts that of its main rivals. The 2021 Toyota Corolla base price is $20,920, the 2021 Hyundai Elantra is $20,645, and the 2021 Honda Civic starts at $22,005.
As before, all Sentra trims include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning, high beam assist and rear automatic braking. Under the hood is a 149-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder lashed to a CVT. Upon driving the redesigned Sentra last year, our reviewer was duly impressed, saying, "Nissan can still build an appealing small car when it wants to."
