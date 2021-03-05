The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S is the quickest 911 ever made and you can win one for free

With a 0-60 time of 2.6 seconds and a top speed of 205 miles per hour, the Porsche 911 Turbo S is a race car that's street legal. But there’s no race car on this planet that is as luxurious and comfortable as this 911, and it can be yours, along with $20,000 in cash, if you enter this sweepstakes.

Win a 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S and $20,000 - Enter at Omaze

Here’s what we had to say about the 911 Turbo S in our First Drive review:

“The basic format is familiar, given a 3.8-liter, twin-turbo flat-six driving all four wheels through a PDK transmission (now an eight-speed), active anti-roll bars, four-wheel steering and more. Up to 368 pound-feet of drive can now go to the front axle, and the car’s footprint has increased, thanks to a 1.8-inch wider front track and bigger wheels, now 20 inches up front and 21 at the rear. The scope and modes of the active aero have also been greatly expanded, with a variable-position rear wing and three-piece, deployable front splitter. To protect the latter, an optional nose-lift system is also available and will, at a later date, gain GPS-enabled actuation to remember locations of steep curbs encountered on regular drives, be that your driveway at home or the entrance to the parking lot of your favorite morning coffee stop.

“The engine is new and based on the 3.0-liter in regular 992 Carreras, employing bigger, variable-vane turbos in a new "symmetrical" layout fed by the scoops on the rear fenders and new, additional intakes ahead of the rear wing. Power is up from 580 horsepower to 640 with torque now at 590 pound-feet, the latter increased by 37 pound-feet. Top speed is still 205 mph, but the car gets there quicker, with 0 to 60 mph coming in just 2.6 seconds, while the quarter-mile is demolished three tenths sooner at 10.5 seconds. So, it’s fast. Really, really fast.”

By entering this sweepstakes not only are you giving yourself a chance to own the quickest 911 ever made, but you're helping support a good cause, namely, International Medical Corps. According to Omaze, "International Medical Corps is a global first responder that delivers emergency medical care and training to those affected by conflict, disaster and disease. They provide disaster relief based on the most urgent needs, which includes dispensing medical supplies and hygiene kits, mobilizing mobile medical teams, and offering mental health support, while remaining flexible to address other needs as they arise. Donations will help International Medical Corps to establish an Emergency Response Drawdown Fund to support the launch of emergency responses and provide fast and effective humanitarian aid to ensure the most impactful relief for the most vulnerable."

If you want this incredible Porsche sitting in your driveway, making you the envy of the neighborhood, enter here. The deadline to enter is May 12, 2021 at 11:59 p.m., Pacific Standard Time.

