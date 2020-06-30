2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS First Drive | Vindication for the V8



The Porsche Cayenne GTS makes its triumphant return for the 2021 model year, slotting back in between the S and Turbo as a driver-focused model that bridges the gap between the more basic variants and the flagship Turbo line.

“GTS” is a nameplate with a bit of history for Porsche, but it was used somewhat sparingly until its revival in the Panamera and Cayenne, and it has since percolated through the rest of Porsche’s lineup. Porsche says it’s the driver’s choice in the Cayenne stable, and that seems fair to us; the first-generation Cayenne GTS was even offered with a manual transmission. This one is auto only, but everywhere you look, Porsche's engineers have once again tweaked settings and tuned components to cater specifically to those who truly expect something with a Porsche badge to evoke a 911 or Cayman.

So, that’s the general gist of 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS, but what was specifically done for this third-generation model? Well, for starters, the V8 is back. The GTS had a 4.8-liter, naturally aspirated V8 until 2014, when it was unceremoniously dumped in favor of a twin-turbocharged V6. This time around, it gets a Porsche-developed, 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 453 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque, and capable of delivering the GTS from zero to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds. It's effectively a de-tuned variant of the V8 in the Cayenne Turbo, where it delivers an additional 88 horsepower.

Porsche went to great lengths to save weight with this powertrain. Not only is it only negligibly heavier than the twin-turbo V6 it replaces, it’s paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission that has also been lightened for this application. Like the engine, it was lifted from the Turbo model. However, because it doesn’t need to handle as much torque in the GTS, Porsche was able to use lighter internal components, reducing rotating mass. The overall savings? More than 60 pounds. All-in, Porsche says this combo is good for a 0-60 time of between 4.2 (using the built-in launch control feature) and 4.5 seconds.