The 2021 Porsche Taycan may be the best all-around EV, and Omaze is giving one away

Christopher McGraw
·2 min read



Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

If there’s one thing Porsche is good at, it’s making fast, beautiful cars, and the Taycan Turbo S is no exception. Making 750 horsepower, 774 lb-ft of torque and a top speed of 161 miles per hour, punching the accelerator will surely throw you back in your seat. The best part is that you can win it, without ever paying a dime.

Win a 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S and $20,000 - Enter at Omaze

Here’s what we thought of it when we first drove it in Germany in fall 2019:

“Yes, this lovely, provocative, 911-esque sedan weighs more than 5,100 pounds, which is as much as a fully larded Cayenne SUV. Yet with as many as 750 all-wheel-drive horsepower available during automated launches or quick bursts of overboost power, the Taycan Turbo S bests the company's current top dog, the 911 Turbo S, in a 0-60-mph sprint – 2.6 seconds versus 2.8. In fact, it nearly matches the 2.5-second time of the company’s legendary, $845,000 918 Spyder Hybrid.

“A quarter-mile is dispatched in 10.8 seconds with the Taycan Turbo S, or 11.1 seconds with the Turbo. Top speed is apparently limited to 161 mph, but we found the Turbo S would sneak as high as 167 mph.

“In normal driving, the Turbo S cranks out 616 horsepower and 774 pound-feet of torque, while the Turbo produces 616 hp and 626 lb-ft, good for a “mere” 3.0-second sprint to 60 mph with launch control. The lower output is due to a lesser-rated, 300-amp front axle inverter, versus 600 amps for the Turbo S. The rear axles of both cars have a separate electric motor and inverter, along with a unique two-speed transmission that shifts almost imperceptibly.”

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? Well, first of all, there is no donation or purchase necessary to enter, though your odds dramatically increase if you do: $10 will get you 100 entries in this raffle, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit the GEANCO Foundation. According to Omaze, “The GEANCO Foundation's mission is to save and transform lives in Africa by focusing on the health and education of those in Nigeria. Your donations can help provide life-changing scholarships to young female victims of terrorism and gender inequality, orthopedic surgeries to those in desperate need, and critical medical care to vulnerable babies and pregnant women.”

If you want this opportunity to own this piece of iconic automotive history, enter here. The deadline to enter is June 3, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

