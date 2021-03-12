2021 Porsche Taycan base model gets its official EPA ratings

Zac Palmer
·2 min read



Official EPA range figures are out for the 2021 Porsche Taycan. We’re not talking about the Turbo or the 4S here — range figures for those models are already available. This news blast concerns the base (rear-drive-only) Taycan, which is simply called “Taycan” with no qualifiers.

We drove the base Taycan last month, and while it’s not the missile that the Turbo and Turbo S are, it could very well be all the Taycan you need. The differentiation in range figures between the various Taycan versions isn’t all that great, and it’s the same story on the base Taycan. A standard battery pack car with its 79.2 kWh pack is rated for 200 miles. And a car with the Performance Battery Plus (93.4 kWh pack) will go 225 miles, per the EPA. That puts the base Taycan’s max range just 2 miles below the 4S when equipped with the bigger battery pack (227 miles). A Turbo will go 212 miles, and the Turbo S, 201 miles.

2021 Porsche Taycan base
2021 Porsche Taycan base

There’s a big caveat to all of these ratings, though. Each time we’ve tested a Taycan’s range, it has exceeded the EPA estimate by a wide margin. Porsche has had ACMI independently test all of the different versions of the Taycan, and they came to similar conclusions as us: The EPA numbers represent far less range than what you’ll experience in real world driving.

As for the ACMI numbers on the base Taycan, a standard battery version was tested at 252 miles, and the Performance Battery Plus at 282 miles. Those figures are significantly higher than the EPA estimates, but we wouldn’t be surprised if future range tests prove them accurate.

The base Taycan starts at a much more attainable $81,250 base price versus the expensive 4S, Turbo and Turbo S (don’t forget about the $7,500 tax credit). Adding in the bigger battery and its additional range raises the price by $5,780. This version of the Taycan is available to order now and arrives here in spring.

Related video:

You Might Also Like

Recommended Stories

  • How 2022 Jeep Wagoneer Compares to Escalade, Navigator, GLS, and Others

    Full-size SUV competitors have enjoyed a Wagoneer-free market since 1991. That's about to change.

  • Hyundai reveals uncovered KONA N

    Hyundai recently gave us a glimpse of its crossover SUV, the KONA N, although bedecked with the South Korean car company’s own take of a camo pattern. Now, Hyundai lifted the drapes to unveil what the KONA N actually looks like, and boy is it befitting of its “N” badge. Although nasty actually has a good ring to it, “N” actually represents Hyundai’s line of high-performance vehicles, with the KONA N being the first N model to boast an SUV body type. In a series of teaser images, Hyundai fans, enthusiasts, and hopeful KONA N owners can finally see what the fuss is all about. The now dubbed ‘hot SUV’ offers a sporty appearance with a wide and low stance. For the first time, Hyundai’s N division and Hyundai Design Center worked hand in hand to develop an SUV body type that would represent a powerful presence and driving pleasure. That said, the lines and the contours that the KONA N exterior has to offer would be the embodiment of Hyundai’s modern design paired with its bold and dynamic design language native to its N models. Up front, the KONA N sports dominant air intakes that match well with the SUV’s character-defining lower grille, whose shape is inspired by an aeronautic fuselage. Establishing the outline of the bumper fascia, the lower grille extends to the side of the vehicle which emphasizes its aerodynamic efficiency and speed. Seated above the grille is Hyundai’s new light signature which gives the KONA N a powerful and aggressive appearance. The front area is finished with the “N” badge, just in case you forgot. At the back, you’ll find a third triangular brake light customary to Hyundai’s N models. Large N dual exhaust mufflers fully express the model’s high-performance spirit which ensures that the KONA N will not only be seen, but also heard. Other N model features like the large double-wing spoiler and a large diffuser enhancer gives the new vehicle in the N line-up, the edge in both aesthetics and performance. The all-new KONA N will be the latest addition to the Hyundai N family, the brand’s high-performance, motorsport-inspired line-up. Hyundai looks to expand its successful SUV family with the upcoming release of the KONA N. Photos from Hyundai Also Read: Hyundai PH offers P205,000 savings for the Kona this love month Hyundai PH wants you to pick up the pace with latest promo Hyundai Motor Group Discloses 5-Year Growth Plan

  • A ’74 Porsche 911 Racer Once Owned by Drug Kingpin Pablo Escobar Just Went up for Sale

    The pastel yellow racer was driven by Emerson Fittipaldi in the first IROC race.

  • This J.Lo Heist Thriller Just Hit #1 on ﻿Netflix & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

    This thrilling heist movie is the latest throwback flick to randomly gain popularity on Netflix.Introducing Parker , which stars Jason Statham and Jennifer Lopez. The...

  • Don't call me Benz: 2022 Mercedes SL next-gen will be AMG-only and AWD

    Mercedes-AMG test drivers are taking advantage of winter's last stretch to put the next-generation SL through its paces. Called R232 internally, the eighth-generation SL is being finalized nearly 70 years after the original model made its global debut on the German autobahn. In 2021, finishing the SL's development requires shipping fully camouflaged prototypes to a private test track in a remote part of Sweden.

  • The Alpha Wolf EV pickup: Is there room for one more electric truck?

    Startup EV-maker Alpha has added the Wolf EV pickup to its nascent lineup of electric vehicles, which already includes the vaguely retro Ace EV coupe and the off-road-ified Jax EV CUV coupe. The Alpha Wolf electric pickup is available in single-motor and dual-motor configurations, the former with front-wheel drive and the latter with all-wheel drive. There's no word on payload, but maximum towing capacity is a claimed 3,000 pounds.

  • Oklahoma AD 'fully' intends to play Nebraska despite reports Huskers want out

    Nebraska, according to Stadium's Brett McMurphy, "is trying to get out" of playing Oklahoma this fall.

  • Tesla Model 3, Model Y Among Top Selling EVs In China In February But Top Spot Goes To GM-Backed Automaker

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles were placed among the top electric vehicles by sales in China in February, as per data released by China Passenger Car Association, CNBC reported Wednesday. What Happened: The Model Y was the third best-selling electric car in February with 4,630 units sold, as per CPCA data. The Model 3 ranked second in February. The top spot went to the Hong Guang Mini, a vehicle made by a joint venture between General Motors Compay (NYSE: GM) and state-owned SAIC Motor, reported CNBC. Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) reported 2,223 deliveries in February, a 63% decline over January which it attributed to sluggish sales owing to the lunar new year. Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) delivered 707 vehicles in February, which is a 12.8% fall over the preceding month. Why It Matters: Passenger car sales declined 45.5% in February compared with the preceding month, as per CPAC. Tesla began selling the Model Y at the beginning of the year, but the robust demand for the vehicle means that orders are not expected to be filled till the second quarter of 2021. See Also: Tesla Model Y Will 'Disrupt' The Chinese Auto Market — Here's Why The Elon Musk-led company is facing stiff competition from budget EV makers such as Wuling, whose two-door Hong Guang Mini EV outsold the Model 3 by almost two-to-one in January. See Also: Beyond Tesla And Nio — Companies Exploit China's Mass EV Potential Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 0.8% lower at $668.06 on Wednesday and fell 0.52% in the after-hours session. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Raises Prices Of Select Model 3, Model S Vehicles In Dark Of NightBeyond Tesla And Nio — Companies Exploit China's Mass EV Potential© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • After winter storm, Texas lawmakers consider Amber Alert-type system for disasters

    The legislation calls for a study of notification methods used by local governments and the feasibility of a statewide alert system.

  • Miami Republicans split on bill to expand background checks on gun purchases

    Two years ago, Miami Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart was one of eight Republicans to vote in favor of expanding background checks on every gun sale.

  • Severe kidney problems seen with COVID-19; second vaccine dose should not be delayed for cancer patients

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Sudden kidney problems from severe COVID-19 appear to be worse, and longer-lasting, than kidney problems that develop in other seriously ill patients, a new study found. Doctors at five hospitals in Connecticut and Rhode Island studied 182 patients with COVID-19-associated acute kidney injury (AKI) and 1,430 patients with AKI not associated with the coronavirus.

  • Woman Arrested for Coughing, Pepper-Spraying Asian Uber Driver in SF

    A woman has been arrested for coughing on and pepper-spraying an Uber driver in San Francisco last weekend. Malaysia King was one of the riders accused in the incident, which was caught on the vehicle’s dashboard camera. Subhakar Khadka picked up King and two other riders in the Bayview neighborhood at around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.

  • Fox News host says Biden should stop talking about 'the 500,000 dead' and quit kicking Trump 'in the groin'

    "We don't need to go over the 500,000 dead. We had that moment," Brian Kilmeade said on Friday's "Fox & Friends" about the lives lost to COVID-19.

  • Man who reportedly sold $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket arrested on tax evasion charges

    The man who reportedly sold the record Mega Millions lottery ticket in Greenville County in 2018 has been arrested and charged with tax evasion.

  • Trump reportedly showed people at a shiva photos of naked women on a yacht and called his CFO's Long Island house 'embarrassing'

    The traditional Jewish mourning event follows the burial of a close family member and is not designed to include photos of naked women.

  • Porsche driver filmed and taunted 4 police officers as they lay dying on the highway at a crash scene

    Richard Pusey of Melbourne pleaded guilty this week to outraging public decency. The officers had stopped him for speeding in his Porsche.

  • Scientists unlock mysteries of world's oldest 'computer'

    The 2,000-year-old mechanism has baffled experts since it was discovered on a shipwreck in 1901.

  • Announcer for high school basketball game uses racial slur after team kneels during anthem

    In a video shared on Twitter, it doesn't appear the announcers realize their mic is working.

  • Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's friendship never stood a chance

    "If you love me, you don't have to hate her," Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey. "And if you love her, you don't have to hate me."