2021 Preakness Stakes complete order of finish and payoffs

The talk all week surrounded Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, his failed drug test and trainer Bob Baffert’s place in history.

On Saturday, the majority of the Preakness Stakes looked a lot like the Run for the Roses two weeks prior. Medina Spirit broke cleanly from the starting gate, raced right to the front under jockey John Velazquez and was in prime position to win the second leg of Thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown at the top of the stretch.

From that point on, it was all about Rombauer. Jockey Flavien Prat rolled up on the outside of front runners Medina Spirit and Midnight Bourbon, cruised past both and won the $1 million race by 3 1/2 lengths.

Rombauer, who went off at odds of 11-1, paid $25.60 to win, $10.00 to place and $5.20 to show.

Second-place Midnight Bourbon paid $4.60 and $3.00.

Third-place Medina Spirit, another 2 lengths back in third, paid $2.80.

Here is the complete, official order of finish for the 146th Preakness Stakes:

1. Rombauer

2. Midnight Bourbon

3. Medina Spirit

4. Keepmeinmind

5. Crowded Trade

6. Unbridled Honor

7. France Go de Ina

8. Risk Taking

9. Concert Tour

10. Ram

$1 Daily Double — 1-6 ($52.70)

$1 Exacta — 6-5 ($49.30)

$1 Superfecta — 6-5-3-2 ($1,025.50)

$1 Super High Five — 6-5-3-2-4 ($4,587.80)

$1 Trifecta — 6-5-3 ($162.70)

$0.50 Pick 3 — 8-1-6 (3 correct) ($179.80)

$0.50 Pick 4 — 11-8-1-6 (4 correct) ($2,797.60)

$0.50 Pick 5 — 3/5-11-8-1-6 (5 correct) ($10,631.30)

$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot — 2/8-3/5-11-8-1-6 (6 correct) ($5,940.46)

Rombauer roars to victory in Preakness as Medina Spirit fades

2021 Kentucky Derby complete order of finish and payoffs