2021 shattered a homicide record in Peoria. Here are the lives lost and cases unsolved

PEORIA — The year 2021 will go down in Peoria history for a record number of homicides in the city.

In all, 34 people were the victims of homicide last year. That dwarfs the previous record of 25, set in 2019.

Victims were beaten, stabbed and shot. Some died in a hospital. Others were left where they fell. Still others were hidden and left for someone to make a grisly discovery.

The community and police have pleaded for a cessation to the violence to little avail, and 2022 dawned with two additional slayings on the first day of the year.

Below is a list of those the city lost in 2021 in roughly chronological order, as well as a brief description of the case based upon police reports, search warrant affidavits, 911 audio calls and Journal Star reporting.

Some of those killed were either found later or died later, so their dates might appear out of sync:

Roots of violence: Police say Peoria violence is from 'hybrid street gangs.' Here's what they mean

William Marshall

John Morris, left, and William Marshall stand in Marshall&#39;s house in 2018. Marshall was found stabbed to death in his home on Jan. 6, 2021. He had been a generous donor to the Peoria Riverfront Museum as well as an avid art collector and sailor.
John Morris, left, and William Marshall stand in Marshall's house in 2018. Marshall was found stabbed to death in his home on Jan. 6, 2021. He had been a generous donor to the Peoria Riverfront Museum as well as an avid art collector and sailor.

Marshall, 92, was found dead in his basement off High Point Terrace on Jan. 6. A patron of the arts, an avid sailor and a retired surgeon, he was also instrumental in bringing the Fountain Group sculpture to the Peoria Riverfront Museum. Marshall had been stabbed several times, allegedly by Robert Ely, a St. Louis man who is believed to be part of a traveling ring of burglars. Several paintings from Marshall’s extensive art collection were missing and later found in a storage locker in St. Louis near where Ely lived.

Tracking a suspect: How was alleged killer of ex-Peoria surgeon tracked down? 'Bad teeth,' surveillance photos

Mona Ellison

This 2014 photo shows Mona Ellison perched atop a motorcycle in Peoria.
This 2014 photo shows Mona Ellison perched atop a motorcycle in Peoria.

The body of the 50-year-old Ellison was found near East Peoria Community High School on Jan. 21. A Galesburg native who graduated from Galesburg High School in 1988, she had worked as a waitress, bartender and certified nursing assistant, according to those who knew her. She was allegedly killed by a man whom she had dated in the past, Christopher Sanders. Police believe he killed Ellison in her North Valley home and then took her remains to East Peoria. Sanders had a pending domestic battery case involving Ellison, which had been delayed due to the COVID pandemic.

Jeffrey Blevins

Police found a gruesome scene in a North Peoria mobile home Jan. 22 while doing a welfare check after a family member said Blevins hadn't been seen for several days. His remains were found with his legs cut off, allegedly by his roommate, Michael Dyer. The two were working together as tree trimmers, and police believe they had gotten into some type of an argument when Dyer killed Blevins. Dyer was arrested, but later hanged himself in jail on Feb. 14.

Jevon Gilliam

Gilliam, 31, was shot and killed outside the Peoria One Stop gas station in South Peoria on Jan. 29. Another man, Marvin Sanders, was also shot, but he was later charged with killing Gilliam. Police believe Gilliam got into an argument with Sanders at the gas station. Words were exchanged, and Sanders allegedly pulled a gun and shot Gilliam. Two others were also arrested on weapons charges in connection with the shootings. Their cases as well as Sanders’ murder case are pending. Gilliam's brother, Robert Gilliam Jr., was shot and killed about three months earlier in the 2900 block of North Knoxville Avenue.

Case details: Affidavit reveals new details about Peoria homicide involving shootout at gas station

Bobby King

Bobby King
Bobby King

King, 31, was found slumped behind the wheel of a car where he had been fatally shot in the 300 block of East Ravine Avenue on the evening of Feb. 27. His alleged killer, Odis Jackson III, was arrested hours later after a five-hour standoff on Finnell Street. Prosecutors said King and Jackson, whose families were not getting along at the time, had been talking just before the shooting. Prosecutors say Jackson, 29, admitted to the crime, saying he didn't know what King was going to do after they had been talking for a while.

Gabriel Cook

Cook, 32, of Marquette Heights, was reported missing in early March and later believed to have been shot, allegedly by Allen K. Schimmelpfennig, on March 8. A jeep that Cook had borrowed without permission was found on fire on Kickapoo Creek Road later that day, and his family reported him missing on March 9. Two weeks later, at a North Peoria storage locker leased by Schimmelpfennig, officers found shell casings and blood as well as stolen property the two were believed to have taken from other places.

Demarcus Ferrell and Brian Bruce Jr.

Demarcus Ferrell, 25, is shown in an undated photo. The Peoria man died March 22 when he and another man were shot several times in Central Peoria.
Demarcus Ferrell, 25, is shown in an undated photo. The Peoria man died March 22 when he and another man were shot several times in Central Peoria.
Brian Bruce
Brian Bruce

Ferrell, 25, and Bruce, 27, were shot in the 400 block of West Willcox Avenue on March 22. Ferrell died immediately; Bruce survived for three weeks before succumbing to his injuries. A former teacher remembered Ferrell as a role model to his younger cousins who was quiet and commanded respect. He'd recently moved back to the area to be with his son. Police have made no arrests in the deaths.

Joshua Perkins

Perkins, 34, was killed at a gas pump at the MacArthur Shell station on May 9 — Mother’s Day. Arenza Brown, 19, and Demarian D. Palmer, 17, both are charged with murder, and prosecutors say a botched robbery at the gas station led to Perkins' shooting. According to court records, Brown thought Perkins had a lot of money and decided to rob him. Brown pointed a gun at Perkins, a struggle ensued, and the gun went off, prosecutors said. Palmer allegedly had tried to get into Perkins' vehicle by another door, but it was locked.

Mother's Day homicide: Hundreds of 911 calls: Peoria shopping center has history of violence, complaints

Kandon-Lee Bonner

Kandon-Lee Bonner is seen in this undated photo provided by his family. He was killed in Peoria after a shooting the night of May 26, 2021.
Kandon-Lee Bonner is seen in this undated photo provided by his family. He was killed in Peoria after a shooting the night of May 26, 2021.

Bonner was shot on May 26 in the 3600 block of West Hedgehill Lane and found in a vehicle at Hedgehill Apartments. After his death, the 20-year-old's family recalled his chubby cheeks and massive dimples and how he loved his infant daughter. Police believe Bonner was at the complex visiting a friend when he was shot. No arrests have been made.

Eric Bailey II and Zamion Bailey

Zamion and Eric Bailey
Zamion and Eric Bailey

On June 2, police officers were called to the 2900 bock of West Arrowhead Lane on a report of two men found bleeding inside a parked car. The brothers — Eric was 27 and Zamion was 22 — were sitting in the front seats and had been shot several times. According to court records, a surveillance camera caught an unknown SUV following the Baileys' Ford Edge as it approached North Idaho Street. The two vehicles pulled over, and three gunshots were heard at about 1:30 a.m. The unknown SUV then sped off. No arrests have been made.

Ashton 'RJ' Winfrey

Winfrey, 23, was shot and killed June 6 during an apparent burglary gone bad at a home. Police reports say Winfrey was inside the house and then ran out, where he was shot by the homeowner and pronounced dead at the scene.

Unlike the other homicides on this list, this one is not considered criminal in nature. In an email, police spokeswoman Semone Roth said the "case is closed exceptional – meaning the homicide was ruled justified in self defense." State's Attorney Jodi Hoos confirmed this week no charges will be filed and said "a review of all the circumstances demonstrated we would be unable to overcome self-defense."

Rashad Williams and Josiah Hanson

Rashad Williams
Rashad Williams

Police believe 19-year-old Williams of Peoria Heights and 28-year-old Hanson of Georgia shot each other in the 900 block of Crestwood Drive on June 20. Williams is believed to have approached Hanson, who was looking for something in the trunk of a vehicle, when the two became embroiled in an altercation that led to the double shooting. It was the third double fatality incident in 2021. Police said at the time it didn't appear they knew each other, and it remains unclear what prompted the shootings.

Michael Anthony Charles Johnson II

Photos of Michael Anthony Charles Johnson II and his son, Michael Johnson III, sit at a memorial for Johnson on July 8, 2021. Johnson II was shot on Independence Day and passed away July 6.
Photos of Michael Anthony Charles Johnson II and his son, Michael Johnson III, sit at a memorial for Johnson on July 8, 2021. Johnson II was shot on Independence Day and passed away July 6.

Johnson, 21, was pronounced brain dead two days after he was shot on July 4 in the 600 block of Haungs Avenue. Three others were injured, including two juveniles. Relatives and friends said Johnson had just finished putting on a fireworks show when the shooting occurred. He had a 5-month-old son. Eric Jackson has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Labaron Duff

On July 12, Duff was found dead in the parking lot of Star Liquors, 2421 W. Starr St., shortly before 9 a.m., and had been shot multiple times. Duff, 23, was known by his friends as a "homebody" who was very family-oriented and was a Manual High School graduate. Surveillance footage from the business showed a car pulling into a nearby alley a few minutes prior to the shooting, with Duff falling to the ground shortly after gunshots are seen. The car then sped off. No arrests have been made.

De'Monyae Z. Phelps

De&#39;Monyae Phelps
De'Monyae Phelps

Phelps was found dead in the 300 block of South Shelley Street at about 12:15 a.m. July 20. After a report of shots fired, Phelps, 19, was found in a car that had the engine running. He was in the driver's seat. According to a police search warrant, an argument over money between Phelps and Marvin Alexander preceded the shooting. Alexander, 20, was arrested in late December and charged with Phelps' death.

Finding witnesses: 3 people saw Peorian shoot man to death, prosecutor says. What happened in summer homicide

Deshawnteris Edwards

Jerome Ware, Deshawnteris Edwards&#39; godfather, holds a photo of Edwards at his home in East Peoria on July 28, 2021.
Jerome Ware, Deshawnteris Edwards' godfather, holds a photo of Edwards at his home in East Peoria on July 28, 2021.

The 12-year-old Edwards was found dead in a house in the 3000 block of Seibold Street on July 21. Described by loved ones as a talkative, happy, wildly unpredictable boy who loved video games and to play football and basketball, Edwards was inside his mother's house when a 15-year-old allegedly was "handling a handgun and it went off, striking the younger boy," according to authorities. The teen was charged in juvenile court with reckless conduct related to the weapon. Edwards' mother, Karon Schuch, was given a notice to appear later in court on charges of obstructing justice and misdemeanor endangering the life and health of a child, but no formal charges have been filed.

Darius M. Dawson

Dawson, 30, was found shot dead in a back yard in the 2700 block of West Latrobe Street on the morning of July 31. Rodney L. Herron, 29, of Peoria was indicted on weapons charges in the case. Herron and Dawson used to date the same woman and apparently that led to the shooting, police believe. On July 31, Herron was at the woman's house when Dawson tried to go inside. Dawson had called the woman wanting to be let inside the house. The woman didn't answer the phone, but a few seconds later, she heard a "boom," gunshots and footsteps running out of the house.

Looking deeper: Two Peoria men — one charged with murder, one dead — had history with the same woman, police say

Rolando W. Westbrook

Rolando Westbrook
Rolando Westbrook

The 37-year-old Westbrook was stabbed to death early on Aug. 24 just north of Downtown Peoria. Police were called to the 700 block of Northeast Jefferson Street just before 4 a.m and found Westbrook, who had been stabbed to death. Micha Gordon, 55, was charged with the homicide, but he contends he acted in self-defense. Prosecutors said the two got into a dispute over alcohol that escalated quickly. Video surveillance in the nearby Taft Homes showed Westbrook running out of the apartment complex with Gordon and a pit bull following behind. Gordon said he used Westbrook's knife after Westbrook tried to rob him. Prosecutors dispute that.

Isaac Payton

Payton, 35, was shot and killed Sept. 2 in the 800 block of Northeast Jefferson Street at about 8 p.m. Officers were called to that area and found Payton shot dead in a grassy area. Police arrested Orlando Alexander, 25, who is facing murder charges. Shell casings were discovered on the road nearby, and video footage from the In and Out liquor store's security cameras allegedly shows Alexander and Payton beginning to fight. Payton begins to run off, and Alexander allegedly points his arm toward Payton and begins to shoot before fleeing into a nearby alley.

Martez S. Robertson

Family and friends pause on Sept. 22, 2021, to reflect and pray following the death of Martez Robertson, 19, at the Stop &#39;n&#39; Save store in Peoria&#39;s North Valley. Robertson was shot and killed while at the store on Sept. 20. Police have talked to &quot;persons of interest&quot; but have not announced any arrests.
Family and friends pause on Sept. 22, 2021, to reflect and pray following the death of Martez Robertson, 19, at the Stop 'n' Save store in Peoria's North Valley. Robertson was shot and killed while at the store on Sept. 20. Police have talked to "persons of interest" but have not announced any arrests.

On Sept. 20, Robertson, 19, was killed about 6 p.m. while inside the Stop 'n' Save convenience store, 800 NE Jefferson Ave. "When he did smile, it was like a rainbow. It would light your heart up because he never smiled," said Future Robertson, his stepmother, at a vigil held at the store shortly after his death. "He was always that straight-faced, serious person, even though he was kind-hearted." No arrests have been made.

Jerry Snipes Jr.

Jerry Snipes
Jerry Snipes

Snipes, 17, was a Manual High School student whom teachers remembered as having turned the corner and made up his mind that he wanted to graduate. One of his teachers said he wanted to be an EMT and loved biology class. He was shot and killed shortly before 4:30 a.m. Oct. 6, near the intersection of Corrington Avenue and Linn Street. Three people have been arrested and face first-degree murder charges: Jeremy J. Moore Jr., 18; Gary A. Irby III, 19; and Tryanique White, 18.

Neighborhood violence: 'Why would I want to move?' Despite 4 homicides since March, Peoria neighborhood resolute

Jamiyla Bre'yelle Webster-Carlton

The little girl was only 23 days old when she died on Oct. 13, but her death wasn't announced by officials until Nov. 9. She was delivered by C-section after her mother was shot on West Ann Street. Her death is considered a homicide because her mother's injuries necessitated an early delivery at only 25 weeks gestation. No arrests have been made in connection with her death.

Marteil D. Robinson

Marteil Robinson is shown in this undated photo. The 31-year-old Peorian was shot to death on Oct. 15.
Marteil Robinson is shown in this undated photo. The 31-year-old Peorian was shot to death on Oct. 15.

Robinson, 31, had worked to put his past legal problems behind him, his sister said recently, and wanted to focus on his family. He was a cook at the Perkins restaurant in Peoria and loved to cook. He was sitting in a parked car in the 600 block of West Willcox Avenue when he was killed. No one has been arrested in connection with his Oct. 15 fatal shooting. Police found shell casings near where he was shot that match shell casings that were found in a separate shooting outside a South Peoria funeral home.

Rayton Brock

The 15-year-old Brock, who lived in South Peoria, was shot about 7:15 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 1700 block of North California Avenue. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead. He'd been reported missing 10 days before his death, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. No one has been arrested in connection with his death. Brock was friends with Dequwan Pruitt, who was killed just two weeks later and after Pruitt had attended Brock's funeral.

Seeking a motive: Court documents reveal possible motive in fatal shootings of Peoria 15-year-olds

Danielle Rose Thomas

Thomas, 33, was found in the 1900 block of Dechmann Avenue on Oct. 27. Initially reported to the police as a potential suicide, that was quickly debunked. She was found with multiple stab wounds. No arrests have been made in connection with her death.

Adrian Kendrell Murphy

A Bloomington resident, Murphy, 35, was found at the intersection of Greenlawn Avenue and West Ann Street with multiple gunshot wounds and later declared dead at a hospital on Nov. 8. He was found face down in the roadway next to his van. Earlier that day, Murphy had reported that van stolen in a report at the McLean County Sheriff's Department, where he told deputies he had no idea who would have taken it. No arrests have been made.

Dequwan Pruitt

Dequwan Lamar Pruitt
Dequwan Lamar Pruitt

Pruitt, a student at Richwoods High School, was shot about 2:30 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 2400 block of North Sheridan Road near the intersection with MacQueen Avenue. The 15-year-old was declared dead at 2:20 a.m. Nov. 9. He was close friends with Brock. No arrests have been made in connection with their deaths.

Troy Erving

10-year-old Troy Erving sits on his electronic dirt bike in this family supplied photo
10-year-old Troy Erving sits on his electronic dirt bike in this family supplied photo

The 10-year-old was riding on his electronic bike in the North Valley when a pickup truck struck him and drove off on Nov. 9. Erving, who loved to ride his bike and play basketball, was on his way home from a friend's house at the time. He was declared brain dead three days after the accident. Karrie Brunswig has been charged with aggravated DUI and leaving the scene in connection with his death. The case was ruled a homicide as another person's alleged actions caused Erving's death.

More on this case: Prosecutors: Driver in hit-and-run that fatally wounded boy had previous DUI

Connor Yeo

Yeo was only 2 months old when he died on Nov. 23 after being hospitalized for about two weeks. Authorities were called to the Timberlane Apartments in the 5900 block of North Cypress Drive on Nov. 12 and found the infant not breathing. He suffered severe blunt-force trauma to the head. The boy's father, Zachary Yeo, 23, has since been charged with murder in connection with his death.

Death investigation: Court records reveal new details of investigation into death of Peoria infant

Matthew Smith

The 18-year-old Smith was shot in the 300 block of East Thrush Avenue on Thanksgiving. Martarius McGee, 24, turned himself in shortly after being named a suspect in the case. He claims the two had a verbal altercation, then he heard gunshots and fired back, killing Smith, according to prosecutors. McGee has not been charged with murder but faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

J’Naysia M. Hobbs

Hobbs, 24, died of strangulation, and her remains were found on Dec. 1 after what investigators labeled as arson at her home at 1021 E. Virginia Ave. Police quickly zeroed in on her boyfriend, Tahir Goodman, 28. Under questioning, he admitted fighting with her the night before, including putting a forearm to her neck, but said she was breathing when he left, prosecutors said. Phone records place him at the home moments before the fire started.

Building a case: How Peoria police used phone records and video to link suspect to death of J'Naysia Hobbs

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria set a homicide record in 2021. Who was killed and case updates

