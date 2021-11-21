2021 Texas high school football statewide playoffs scores, pairings (through Nov. 20)

Texas high school football playoff pairings, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press:

AREA

CLASS 6A

DIVISION I

Region I

Area

Euless Trinity 28, Odessa Permian 17

Southlake Carroll 42, Midland Legacy 7

Lewisville 35, Arlington Martin 18

Allen 49, Richardson Lake Highlands 24

Region II

Area

Duncanville 52, Mesquite 2

Spring 56, Klein Cain 53

DeSoto 49, Rockwall 28

Spring Westfield 34, Klein Oak 14

Region III

Area

Katy Tompkins 42, Jersey Village 14

Galena Park North Shore 41, League City Clear Springs 13

Fort Bend Ridge Point 41, Cy-Fair 20

Humble Atascocita 22, Dickinson 21

Region IV

Area

Austin Bowie 28, Smithson Valley 21

SA Northside Brennan 63, Los Fresnos 10

Lake Travis 56, SA East Central 14

Laredo United South 24, Harlingen 7

DIVISION II

Region I

Area

Trophy Club Nelson 63, EP Eastlake 14

Denton Guyer 56, Dallas Jesuit 7

EP Eastwood 28, Saginaw Boswell 21

Prosper 58, Grand Prairie 13

Region II

Area

Cedar Hill 21, Tyler Legacy 7

Cypress Bridgeland 35, The Woodlands College Park 28

Rockwall-Heath 45, Temple 33

Tomball 37, Willis 7

Region III

Area

Katy 59, Houston Stratford 7

Houston King 52, Alvin Shadow Creek 34

Katy Cinco Ranch 48, Houston Memorial 13

Humble Summer Creek 35, Pearland Dawson 7

Region IV

Area

Austin Vandegrift 38, Cibolo Steele 0

Edinburg Vela 27, SA Taft 24

Austin Westlake 70, New Braunfels 7

PSJA North 56, Eagle Pass 28

CLASS 5A

DIVISION I

Region I

Area

Mansfield Summit 56, EP Chapin 7

Midlothian 21, Lubbock Coronado 17

Amarillo Tascosa 31, Burleson Centennial 24

Colleyville Heritage 31, Amarillo 10

Region II

Area

Denton Ryan 28, Magnolia West 20

Longview 34, Lancaster 14

Frisco Wakeland 29, Dallas Highland Park 28

College Station 55, Frisco Lone Star 21

Area

Cedar Park 45, Angleton 21

Katy Paetow 58, Manor 22

Manvel 41, Pflugerville Weiss 31

Fort Bend Hightower 45, Georgetown 29

Region IV

Area

Flour Bluff 47, Eagle Pass Winn 7

Gregory-Portland 55, SA Southwest Legacy 13

CC Veterans Memorial 26, SA Southwest 7

McAllen Memorial 42, SA Lanier 20

DIVISION II

Region I

Area

WF Rider 37, EP Andress 13

Canutillo 27, Canyon Randall 24

Lubbock Cooper 51, EP Parkland 14

Grapevine 71, Clint Horizon 34

Region II

Area

Dallas South Oak Cliff 35, Frisco 24

Aledo 57, Frisco Liberty 14

Lucas Lovejoy 28, Burleson 23

Mansfield Timberview 42, Ennis 21

Region III

Area

Texarkana Texas 31, Texas City 0

Port Neches-Groves 49, Montgomery 42

College Station A&M Consolidated 39, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill 35

Crosby 52, Marshall 14

Region IV

Area

Leander Rouse 59, Floresville 19

Liberty Hill 51, Boerne Champion 14

SA Alamo Heights 55, Austin McCallum 28

Marble Falls 35, Mission Veterans Memorial 13

CLASS 4A

DIVISION I

Region I

Area

WF Hirschi 53, Clint 19

EP Riverside 28, Lake Worth 20

Andrews (5-6) vs Springtown (8-3), 2 p.m. Monday, Sweetwater

Dumas 31, Fort Stockton 6

Region II

Area

Stephenville 22, Paris 10

Argyle 27, Kennedale 3

Melissa 50, Midlothian Heritage 41

Waco La Vega 14, Kaufman 10

Region III

Area

El Campo 56, Lindale 42

Kilgore 28, Stafford 26

Tyler Chapel Hill 51, Freeport Brazosport 47

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48, West Columbia 21

Region IV

Area

Pleasanton 21, Beeville 20

Austin LBJ 72, Port Lavaca Calhoun 42

Boerne 63, CC Miller 14

Fredericksburg 14, CC Calallen 10

DIVISION II

Region I

Area

Snyder 14, Graham 3

Aubrey 42, Sweetwater 7

Monahans 35, Van Alstyne 28

Celina 57, Perryton 7

Region I

Area

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 36, Glen Rose 34

Quinlan Ford 35, Pittsburg 34

Van 35, Sunnyvale 25

Gilmer 68, Caddo Mills 31

Region III

Area

Carthage 42, Hamshire-Fannett 14

China Spring 48, Sealy 7

West Orange-Stark 20, Jasper 7

Bellville 41, Rusk 20

Region IV

Area

Cuero 55, Rockport-Fulton 27

Wimberley 66, Ingleside 0

Geronimo Navarro 55, Port Isabel 7

Sinton 49, La Grange 20

CLASS 3A

DIVISION I

Region I

Area

Brock 54, Amarillo River Road 8

Shallowater 43, Early 14

Whitesboro 41, Bushland 21

Tuscola Jim Ned 49, Muleshoe 20

Region II

Area

Malakoff 42, Pottsboro 0

Mount Vernon 57, Whitney 30

Gladewater 49, Grandview 21

West 37, Mineola 7

Region II

Area

Little River Academy 42, Winnie East Chambers 33

Lorena 50, Woodville 6

Diboll 14, Hallettsville 0

Columbus 42, Anahuac 34

Region IV

Area

San Diego 35, Llano 27

Vanderbilt Industrial 14, Poteet 13

Edna 48, Blanco 12

Lago Vista 34, London 0

DIVISION II

Region I

Area

Abernathy 45, Ballinger 26

Canadian 56, Sonora 13

Brady 21, Stanton 13

Lubbock Roosevelt 74, Alpine 8

Region II

Area

Gunter 62, Millsap 12

Bells 67, Eastland 37

Holliday 35, Leonard 28

Dublin 41, Palmer 35

Region III

Area

New London West Rusk 42, New Waverly 17

Daingerfield 56, Elysian Fields 16

Waskom 56, Troup 20

Newton 36, DeKalb 6

Region IV

Area

Franklin 70, Stockdale 6

Riesel 10, Natalia 8

Poth 41, East Bernard 14

El Maton Tidehaven 37, Odem 23

CLASS 2A

DIVISION I

Region I

Area

New Deal 28, Forsan 24

Cisco 69, Panhandle 21

Hawley 40, Sundown 22

Coleman 43, Post 0

Region II

Area

Marlin 48, Lindsay 7

Tolar 35, Cooper 24

Crawford 50, Celeste 14

Italy 56, Alvord 21

Region III

Area

Beckville 50, Hearne 31

Timpson 74, Thorndale 13

Centerville 49, Hawkins 14

Holland 27, Shelbyville 16

Region IV

Area

Ganado 60, La Villa 23

Shiner 62, Three Rivers 7

Schulenburg 37, Kenedy 12

Refugio 69, Flatonia 20

DIVISION II

Region I

Area

Stratford 48, Seagraves 3

Wink 64, Clarendon 26

Wellington 36, McCamey 14

Gruver 34, New Home 12

Region II

Area

Santo 33, Roscoe 12

Albany 32, Olney 10

Windthorst 42, Archer City 40

Muenster 63, Seymour 24

Region III

Area

Wortham 38, West Sabine 22

Bremond 55, Evadale 19

Mart 42, Lovelady 16

Chilton 17, Tenaha 10

Region IV

Area

Granger 56, Yorktown 48

Burton 48, Bruni 6

Eldorado 27, D’Hanis 14

Falls City 66, Rocksprings 20

CLASS 1A

SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Region I

Regional

Turkey Valley 66, Spur 54

Happy 61, Gail Borden County 35

Region II

Regional

Sterling City 46, Van Horn 0

Westbrook 86, Rankin 38

Region III

Regional

Coolidge 43, Saint Jo 42

Abbott 54, Newcastle 8

Region IV

Regional

May 84, Jonesboro 55

Water Valley 58, Lometa 8

DIVISION II

Region I

Regional

Anton 72, Follett 48

Klondike 72, Groom 58

Region II

Regional

Matador Motley County 68, Balmorhea 44

Jayton 34, Loraine 14

Region III

Regional

Strawn 61, Throckmorton 8

Gordon 82, Gold-Burg 37

Region IV

Regional

Oakwood 52, Cherokee 16

Richland Springs 53, Oglesby 0

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Texas high school football 2021 statewide playoffs scores, pairings

