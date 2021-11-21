2021 Texas high school football statewide playoffs scores, pairings (through Nov. 20)
Texas high school football playoff pairings, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press:
AREA
CLASS 6A
DIVISION I
Region I
Area
Euless Trinity 28, Odessa Permian 17
Southlake Carroll 42, Midland Legacy 7
Lewisville 35, Arlington Martin 18
Allen 49, Richardson Lake Highlands 24
Region II
Area
Duncanville 52, Mesquite 2
Spring 56, Klein Cain 53
DeSoto 49, Rockwall 28
Spring Westfield 34, Klein Oak 14
Region III
Area
Katy Tompkins 42, Jersey Village 14
Galena Park North Shore 41, League City Clear Springs 13
Fort Bend Ridge Point 41, Cy-Fair 20
Humble Atascocita 22, Dickinson 21
Region IV
Area
Austin Bowie 28, Smithson Valley 21
SA Northside Brennan 63, Los Fresnos 10
Lake Travis 56, SA East Central 14
Laredo United South 24, Harlingen 7
DIVISION II
Region I
Area
Trophy Club Nelson 63, EP Eastlake 14
Denton Guyer 56, Dallas Jesuit 7
EP Eastwood 28, Saginaw Boswell 21
Prosper 58, Grand Prairie 13
Region II
Area
Cedar Hill 21, Tyler Legacy 7
Cypress Bridgeland 35, The Woodlands College Park 28
Rockwall-Heath 45, Temple 33
Tomball 37, Willis 7
Region III
Area
Katy 59, Houston Stratford 7
Houston King 52, Alvin Shadow Creek 34
Katy Cinco Ranch 48, Houston Memorial 13
Humble Summer Creek 35, Pearland Dawson 7
Region IV
Area
Austin Vandegrift 38, Cibolo Steele 0
Edinburg Vela 27, SA Taft 24
Austin Westlake 70, New Braunfels 7
PSJA North 56, Eagle Pass 28
CLASS 5A
DIVISION I
Region I
Area
Mansfield Summit 56, EP Chapin 7
Midlothian 21, Lubbock Coronado 17
Amarillo Tascosa 31, Burleson Centennial 24
Colleyville Heritage 31, Amarillo 10
Region II
Area
Denton Ryan 28, Magnolia West 20
Longview 34, Lancaster 14
Frisco Wakeland 29, Dallas Highland Park 28
College Station 55, Frisco Lone Star 21
Area
Cedar Park 45, Angleton 21
Katy Paetow 58, Manor 22
Manvel 41, Pflugerville Weiss 31
Fort Bend Hightower 45, Georgetown 29
Region IV
Area
Flour Bluff 47, Eagle Pass Winn 7
Gregory-Portland 55, SA Southwest Legacy 13
CC Veterans Memorial 26, SA Southwest 7
McAllen Memorial 42, SA Lanier 20
DIVISION II
Region I
Area
WF Rider 37, EP Andress 13
Canutillo 27, Canyon Randall 24
Lubbock Cooper 51, EP Parkland 14
Grapevine 71, Clint Horizon 34
Region II
Area
Dallas South Oak Cliff 35, Frisco 24
Aledo 57, Frisco Liberty 14
Lucas Lovejoy 28, Burleson 23
Mansfield Timberview 42, Ennis 21
Region III
Area
Texarkana Texas 31, Texas City 0
Port Neches-Groves 49, Montgomery 42
College Station A&M Consolidated 39, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill 35
Crosby 52, Marshall 14
Region IV
Area
Leander Rouse 59, Floresville 19
Liberty Hill 51, Boerne Champion 14
SA Alamo Heights 55, Austin McCallum 28
Marble Falls 35, Mission Veterans Memorial 13
CLASS 4A
DIVISION I
Region I
Area
WF Hirschi 53, Clint 19
EP Riverside 28, Lake Worth 20
Andrews (5-6) vs Springtown (8-3), 2 p.m. Monday, Sweetwater
Dumas 31, Fort Stockton 6
Region II
Area
Stephenville 22, Paris 10
Argyle 27, Kennedale 3
Melissa 50, Midlothian Heritage 41
Waco La Vega 14, Kaufman 10
Region III
Area
El Campo 56, Lindale 42
Kilgore 28, Stafford 26
Tyler Chapel Hill 51, Freeport Brazosport 47
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48, West Columbia 21
Region IV
Area
Pleasanton 21, Beeville 20
Austin LBJ 72, Port Lavaca Calhoun 42
Boerne 63, CC Miller 14
Fredericksburg 14, CC Calallen 10
DIVISION II
Region I
Area
Snyder 14, Graham 3
Aubrey 42, Sweetwater 7
Monahans 35, Van Alstyne 28
Celina 57, Perryton 7
Region I
Area
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 36, Glen Rose 34
Quinlan Ford 35, Pittsburg 34
Van 35, Sunnyvale 25
Gilmer 68, Caddo Mills 31
Region III
Area
Carthage 42, Hamshire-Fannett 14
China Spring 48, Sealy 7
West Orange-Stark 20, Jasper 7
Bellville 41, Rusk 20
Region IV
Area
Cuero 55, Rockport-Fulton 27
Wimberley 66, Ingleside 0
Geronimo Navarro 55, Port Isabel 7
Sinton 49, La Grange 20
CLASS 3A
DIVISION I
Region I
Area
Brock 54, Amarillo River Road 8
Shallowater 43, Early 14
Whitesboro 41, Bushland 21
Tuscola Jim Ned 49, Muleshoe 20
Region II
Area
Malakoff 42, Pottsboro 0
Mount Vernon 57, Whitney 30
Gladewater 49, Grandview 21
West 37, Mineola 7
Region II
Area
Little River Academy 42, Winnie East Chambers 33
Lorena 50, Woodville 6
Diboll 14, Hallettsville 0
Columbus 42, Anahuac 34
Region IV
Area
San Diego 35, Llano 27
Vanderbilt Industrial 14, Poteet 13
Edna 48, Blanco 12
Lago Vista 34, London 0
DIVISION II
Region I
Area
Abernathy 45, Ballinger 26
Canadian 56, Sonora 13
Brady 21, Stanton 13
Lubbock Roosevelt 74, Alpine 8
Region II
Area
Gunter 62, Millsap 12
Bells 67, Eastland 37
Holliday 35, Leonard 28
Dublin 41, Palmer 35
Region III
Area
New London West Rusk 42, New Waverly 17
Daingerfield 56, Elysian Fields 16
Waskom 56, Troup 20
Newton 36, DeKalb 6
Region IV
Area
Franklin 70, Stockdale 6
Riesel 10, Natalia 8
Poth 41, East Bernard 14
El Maton Tidehaven 37, Odem 23
CLASS 2A
DIVISION I
Region I
Area
New Deal 28, Forsan 24
Cisco 69, Panhandle 21
Hawley 40, Sundown 22
Coleman 43, Post 0
Region II
Area
Marlin 48, Lindsay 7
Tolar 35, Cooper 24
Crawford 50, Celeste 14
Italy 56, Alvord 21
Region III
Area
Beckville 50, Hearne 31
Timpson 74, Thorndale 13
Centerville 49, Hawkins 14
Holland 27, Shelbyville 16
Region IV
Area
Ganado 60, La Villa 23
Shiner 62, Three Rivers 7
Schulenburg 37, Kenedy 12
Refugio 69, Flatonia 20
DIVISION II
Region I
Area
Stratford 48, Seagraves 3
Wink 64, Clarendon 26
Wellington 36, McCamey 14
Gruver 34, New Home 12
Region II
Area
Santo 33, Roscoe 12
Albany 32, Olney 10
Windthorst 42, Archer City 40
Muenster 63, Seymour 24
Region III
Area
Wortham 38, West Sabine 22
Bremond 55, Evadale 19
Mart 42, Lovelady 16
Chilton 17, Tenaha 10
Region IV
Area
Granger 56, Yorktown 48
Burton 48, Bruni 6
Eldorado 27, D’Hanis 14
Falls City 66, Rocksprings 20
CLASS 1A
SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Region I
Regional
Turkey Valley 66, Spur 54
Happy 61, Gail Borden County 35
Region II
Regional
Sterling City 46, Van Horn 0
Westbrook 86, Rankin 38
Region III
Regional
Coolidge 43, Saint Jo 42
Abbott 54, Newcastle 8
Region IV
Regional
May 84, Jonesboro 55
Water Valley 58, Lometa 8
DIVISION II
Region I
Regional
Anton 72, Follett 48
Klondike 72, Groom 58
Region II
Regional
Matador Motley County 68, Balmorhea 44
Jayton 34, Loraine 14
Region III
Regional
Strawn 61, Throckmorton 8
Gordon 82, Gold-Burg 37
Region IV
Regional
Oakwood 52, Cherokee 16
Richland Springs 53, Oglesby 0
