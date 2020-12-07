2021 Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies Analysis 2021, Featuring Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Airbus, General Dynamics, Raytheon and BAE Systems

Research and Markets

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Framework Analysis - 2021 - Global Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies - Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Airbus, General Dynamics, Raytheon, BAE Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a holistic SFAS framework analysis, developed by Wheelen & Hunger, on each of the Global Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies based on an analysis of each company's strategic positioning and its degree of responsiveness to its internal & external environment respectively. The objective of the analysis is to assess as to how favorably is each company positioned and how responsive it is to the nature, degree & pace of changes taking place within its internal and external environment respectively. The framework generates an insightful snapshot of the prevailing, holistic strategic equation for each company by identifying, weighing, prioritizing & ranking significant strategic factors present in the internal & external environment through an Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) matrix & External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) matrix respectively. These strategic factors are then ranked based on the strategic significance & potential degree of impact along-with each respective company's corresponding degree of responsiveness to these factors. The final Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) matrix amalgamates the IFAS & EFAS matrices into a single matrix followed by a re-evaluation & second level ranking & responsiveness rating which leads to the generation of an overall score, thus, providing a holistic, overarching strategic view on each market player.

The numeric SFAS scores and the analysis produced by the framework, thus, are highly useful for competitive & comparative analysis from a current as well as emerging perspective with the framework assessing the strategic positioning & the degree of responsiveness of each company towards the present as well as emerging market dynamics, thereby, analyzing the ability to be able to create & capitalize on potential growth opportunities effectively by harnessing & navigating the changing market & technology landscape effectively while leveraging structural & core strengths and negating threats & overcoming challenges simultaneously.

SFAS, as a framework, thus, scores significantly over the traditional SWOT analysis framework, in terms, of its ability to quantify a range of strategic factors based on the nature & potential degree of effect of each strategic factor being analyzed, thereby, making it much more effective for competitive assessment as well as analysis with the creation of a quantitative strategic snapshot on each market player.

The report will be useful for:

  • Competitive Assessment, Comparative Analysis & Strategic Planning

  • Overall Strategic Equation & Quantified, Numeric SFAS score for each Company based on analysis of Strategic Positioning, Market Dynamics & Responsiveness.

  • Holistic, Comparative Analysis on & Ranking of the industry OEMs based on SFAS Scores.

  • Analysis of degree of Congruence between Emerging Market Landscape & Strategy focus across OEMs

  • Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment

  • Analysis & Assessment of Emerging Market, Technology Trends & Developments

  • Analysis of Forces Driving as well as restraining the Industry & their overall Dynamics

  • Analysis of Market Evolution with Medium Term Demand Growth Projections & Outlook

Key Topics Covered:

  • Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Global Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies

  • Financial Performance Snapshot & Analysis - Charts & Analysis for each Company:

  • Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) Matrix - For each of the 7 Key Global Industry Players

  • External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) Matrix

  • Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Matrix - With reprioritization, quantification & ranking of respective strategic factors deriving from IFAS & EFAS matrices.

  • Comparative Ranking of Industry Players - based on SFAS Scores

  • Global Aerospace & Defense Industry - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

  • Key Market & Technology Trends - Analysis of Key Trends poised to Shape & Transform the future

  • Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

  • Strategic Market Outlook - Aerospace & Defense


Companies Mentioned

  • Airbus SE

  • BAE Systems plc

  • General Dynamics Corporation

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation

  • Raytheon Technologies

  • The Boeing Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eb2p3h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

