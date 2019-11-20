2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime has 302 hp, 5.8-second 0-60 time, 39-mile electric range

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid was introduced here at the L.A. Auto Show, and although it doesn't have much in the way of visual differentiation, its spec sheets pops with eye-opening stat after another.

It produces a total system output of 302 horsepower, making it the most powerful compact SUV from a non-luxury brand. Toyota says it'll also go from 0-60 mph in 5.8 seconds, which should be in contention for quickest alongside the high-output 2020 Ford Escape. The RAV4 Prime shares the same 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder as the regular RAV4 Hybrid, but it's tuned differently. Its 176 horsepower is the same, but it produces 168 pound-feet of torque at 2,800 rpm versus 163 lb-ft at 3,600-5,200 rpm. Toyota says that greater grunt in addition to more powerful electric motors means you'll be able to notice a definite difference in low-speed driving. The fact that the Prime is a full two seconds quicker from 0-60 would certainly back that up.

Toyota pointed out that you'd have to go back to the 2006-2012 RAV4 with its optional 269-horsepower V6 and estimated 6.3-second 0-60 time for a RAV4 to get close to the new plug-in hybrid. That old V6-powered RAV was a hoot to drive, notably blowing the doors off most competitors. The Prime seems, well, primed to do the same.

As for eco credentials, the RAV4 Prime can go an estimated 39 miles on its battery alone, which is better than any current plug-in hybrid SUV and behind only the Polestar 1, Chevrolet Volt (soon-to-be-discontinued) and Honda Clarity. Even the Toyota Prius Prime manages only 25 miles. All but the high-performance Polestar are more efficient when the all-electric range runs out (as demonstrated by the RAV4 Prime's 90 MPGe estimate), but it's still exceptional for anything dubbed an SUV. It also runs on 87 octane.