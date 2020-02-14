The 2021 Toyota Supra has 382 horsepower and a lighter, cheaper sibling — here's what you need to know

Toyota

The 2021 Toyota Supra is here, with more horsepower and the option to buy a four-cylinder base model.

An update to the Supra's turbocharged inline-six engine now generates a rated 382 horsepower and 368 foot-pounds of torque.

For 2021, Toyota is also bringing its four-cylinder version of the Supra stateside. That model is rated at 255 horsepower and 295 foot-pounds of torque.

The new Supra models, which include a limited-run A91 Edition, will hit dealerships in June.

When Toyota resurrected the beloved Supra nameplate after a roughly 20-year hiatus back in 2019, it was a big deal — even if its underpinnings were from BMW instead of Toyota, the company that made the Supra name iconic.

Now, just a year later, Toyota has announced some major updates that will likely cause a few people to regret buying last year's model.

Included in the 2021 refresh is a massive power boost, with the Supra now making a rated 382 horsepower. That's 47 more horses than the outgoing model, which is rated at 335 horsepower. Toyota also stiffened the Supra's chassis and tweaked its suspension to improve handling.

Plus, Toyota introduced a new four-cylinder base model to the US market that will serve as a lighter, cheaper alternative to the beefier six-cylinder version. For the more deep-pocketed among us, a new, limited-run Supra A91 Edition is in the mix as well.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 Toyota Supra:

On Thursday, Toyota announced that the 2021 Supra will get a considerable boost in power and a new-to-America four-cylinder engine option.

The four-banger Supra — dubbed the Supra 2.0 for its 2.0-liter turbocharged engine — becomes the new entry-level option.

It's good for 255 horsepower and 295 foot-pounds of torque, according to Toyota.

Toyota says the Supra 2.0 rockets from a standstill to 60 mph in five seconds and hits an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.

The Supra 2.0 weighs more than 200 pounds less than its six-cylinder sibling, but still maintains a near-50:50 weight balance.

