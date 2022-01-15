🌱2021 Traffic Fatalities + Tom's Diner Comeback + Swept To Where?

Brad K. Evans
·3 min read

Up and at 'em, Denver! Let's get this chilly Saturday warmed up with some news. Here's what is happening in Denver today.

Saturday's weather: Plenty of sun. High: 48 Low: 32.

Here are the top five stories today in Denver:

  1. Traffic fatalities in Denver reached an all-time high in 2021. According to City of Denver data, 84 people died in traffic crashes last year, which surpassed Denver’s all-time high 2019 record of 71 individuals that perished on the streets of Denver. (Denverite)

  2. It's probably time for front range homeowners to re-examine their homeowner's insurance policy. As a result of the Marshall Fire, it has brought to the forefront what homeowners and renters might face, should a fire come through their neighborhood in the way that residents in Louisville and Superior experienced last December. After a fire is the wrong time to find out you're under-insured. (CBS4)

  3. Construction kicks off to restore Tom's Diner to its former glory. Construction is underway on a reimagined concept for the 1967 Googie-style building on East Colfax. Tom's Starlight, a modern indoor/outdoor "oasis in the city," will be ready for guests in the spring of 2022. (Town News)

  4. Sweep them to where? Denver's program of sweeping the homeless is more like a game of whac-a-mole, and ultimately the policy has de-humanized the people that are being moved from one spot to the next. YS takes a deep dive into the culture and the people in the community of Denver's unhoused neighbors. (Yellow Scene)

  5. Flurona? Is that a cold, the flu or the 'rona? By now, you've heard the term "flurona," a term that's been coined to describe the co-infection of both the flu and COVID-19. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, since October there have been 11 known cases of flurona among hospitalized cases in Colorado. (7News)

Today in Denver:

  • Doggie Tales: At Sheridan Library –Ages 6-10. (10 a.m.)

  • Animal Planet's Dr Kevin Fitzgerlad: At Denver Comedy Underground. (8 p.m.)

  • Aziz Ansari: Last Minute Tour. (9:30 p.m.)

From my notebook:

  • DPS School Choice Enrollment Period: The window for the 2022-23 school year is Jan. 14 through 4 p.m. Feb. 15, 2022. More information: (DPS)

  • Free Rides In Montbello Using The Micro-Transit Pilot Program: If you're in Montbello and need a lift, let us help! Download the Montbello Connector app or call us at 720-868-0560 to request FREE rides in English and Spanish! Learn more here: (Denver)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

  • Gritty Blues meets Elegant Cello LIVE at BOCO Cider! (Jan. 15)

  • Singer-songwriter JW Morris is LIVE at BOCO Cider! (Jan. 16)

  • Women's Real Estate Investment Hour (Jan. 18)

  • Sordid Lifes - Play written by Del Shores - Presented by Wheat Ridge Theatre Co (Jan. 21)

  • Breast Ultrasound Screening Coming Direct to You! (Jan. 22)

  • Add your event

Announcements:

Loving the Denver Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

You're all caught up for today. I'll be in your inbox Monday morning with your next update! — Brad K. Evans

This article originally appeared on the Denver Patch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories