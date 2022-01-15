🌱2021 Traffic Fatalities + Tom's Diner Comeback + Swept To Where?

Up and at 'em, Denver! Let's get this chilly Saturday warmed up with some news. Here's what is happening in Denver today.

Saturday's weather: Plenty of sun. High: 48 Low: 32.

Here are the top five stories today in Denver:

Traffic fatalities in Denver reached an all-time high in 2021. According to City of Denver data, 84 people died in traffic crashes last year, which surpassed Denver’s all-time high 2019 record of 71 individuals that perished on the streets of Denver. (Denverite) It's probably time for front range homeowners to re-examine their homeowner's insurance policy. As a result of the Marshall Fire, it has brought to the forefront what homeowners and renters might face, should a fire come through their neighborhood in the way that residents in Louisville and Superior experienced last December. After a fire is the wrong time to find out you're under-insured. (CBS4) Construction kicks off to restore Tom's Diner to its former glory. Construction is underway on a reimagined concept for the 1967 Googie-style building on East Colfax. Tom's Starlight, a modern indoor/outdoor "oasis in the city," will be ready for guests in the spring of 2022. (Town News) Sweep them to where? Denver's program of sweeping the homeless is more like a game of whac-a-mole, and ultimately the policy has de-humanized the people that are being moved from one spot to the next. YS takes a deep dive into the culture and the people in the community of Denver's unhoused neighbors. (Yellow Scene) Flurona? Is that a cold, the flu or the 'rona? By now, you've heard the term "flurona," a term that's been coined to describe the co-infection of both the flu and COVID-19. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, since October there have been 11 known cases of flurona among hospitalized cases in Colorado. (7News)

Today in Denver:

Doggie Tales: At Sheridan Library –Ages 6-10. (10 a.m.)

Animal Planet's Dr Kevin Fitzgerlad: At Denver Comedy Underground. (8 p.m.)

Aziz Ansari: Last Minute Tour. (9:30 p.m.)

From my notebook:

DPS School Choice Enrollment Period: The window for the 2022-23 school year is Jan. 14 through 4 p.m. Feb. 15, 2022. More information: (DPS)

Free Rides In Montbello Using The Micro-Transit Pilot Program: If you're in Montbello and need a lift, let us help! Download the Montbello Connector app or call us at 720-868-0560 to request FREE rides in English and Spanish! Learn more here: (Denver)

