The 2021 ultimate guide to patios in Charlotte: MoRA/Oakhurst edition
Between Oakhurst and Matthews along Monroe Road, you’ll find a growing neighborhood of restaurants and breweries to add to your search for new places in Charlotte to seek out breakfast, a slice of pizza or a craft beer.
The MoRA neighborhood features an active Monroe Road Advocates group, which helped us make sure we didn’t miss any spots where you can grab a drink or a bite to eat outside now that patio weather is here — and many places feature covered outdoor seating to shade you from the sun or even a light drizzle.
Here are some of our favorite patios and outdoor seating areas in MoRA, for dining, drinking and snacking:
Amimya Latin Cuisine
1610 Oakhurst Commons Drive
Boardwalk Billy’s Raw Bar & Ribs
1636 Sardis Road North
Chex Grill and Wings
1609A Sardis Road North
What to know: The spot known for some of the best wings in Charlotte has a wraparound patio at its Sardis Road location. It has plenty of space for sun and shade-seekers alike.
City Barbeque
1514 Galleria Blvd.
Common Market Oakwold
4420-A Monroe Road
What to know: The patio is indoor/outdoor. If you’re looking for patio vibes but not direct sun, this is your spot.
Crown Point Crab House
2518 Sardis Road North
Edge City Brewery
6209 Old Post Road
What to know: Its patio also has rocking chairs and bench seating to enjoy while sipping a craft beer from its three-barrel brewhouse outdoors.
Famous Toastery
1640 Sardis Road North, Suite 160
Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar
6215 Old Post Road
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill
1820 Sardis Road North
Smoothie King
8710 Krefeld Drive
Starbucks MoRA Point
4044 Connection Point Blvd.
Vaulted Oak Brewing
3726 Monroe Road (Scheduled to open the end of May)
What to know: This brewery opening in a former BB&T bank has indoor/outdoor patio seating that includes a walk-up window that used to be the teller’s drive-thru window.
SIDEWALK SEATING: There are so many places in the Monroe Road area for outdoor seating — in addition to the patios we mentioned, check out the great sidewalk seating at:
Jersey Mike’s
Jimmy John’s
Subway
Editor’s note: During COVID-19, patio dining is considered a safer alternative to dining indoors at restaurants. However, it is best to check with the individual restaurant to ensure it is following social distancing protocols before going, and once you get there, leave if a place is too crowded.