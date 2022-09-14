The 2022 1Sustainability Conference starts on Monday, October 17

More than 100 business and entrepreneurial leaders to present at the global sustainability event in October

More than 100+ business and entrepreneurial leaders and thousands of attendees are expected to join the 1Sustainability Conference in October.

As part of 1BusinessWorld, 1Sustainability is one of the most comprehensive business sustainability, sustainable finance and sustainable development platforms and events in the world and features sustainability leaders of the world - entrepreneurs, founders, business leaders, investors and advisors with sustainability as a key component of their overall strategy - presenting on cutting-edge topics and the latest industry developments.

The 2022 1Sustainability Conference takes place as a virtual conference from Monday, October 17, through Friday, October 21.

As one of the most comprehensive sustainability, sustainable business, sustainable finance events in the world, the 1Sustainability Conference features 5 days of virtual business presentations, digital interviews, discussions, and roundtables with leading entrepreneurs and business leaders who have sustainability as a core component of their overall strategy.

An unparalleled group of more than 100 extraordinary founders, CEOs, Chief Sustainability Officers, business leaders, and subject-matter experts present at this year's event, including:

• Xavier Michon, Deputy Executive Secretary, United Capital Development Fund

• Henning Stein, Global Head, Thought Leadership and Market Strategy, Invesco

• Oliver Williams, Professor, Board Member, UN Global Compact Foundation

• Ann Rosenberg, SVP Sustainability Solutions, Wood Group

• Rebecca Self, Founder & Managing Director, Seawolf Sustainability

• Jason Dodier, General Manager, Schneider Electric

• Peter Krull, CEO & Director of Investments, Earth Equity Advisors

• Nidhi Chadda, Managing Director, ESG & Climate Solutions, TRC Companies

This is a unique opportunity to hear from some incredible people on the latest trends, innovations, and technologies, and to connect with them at the event.

About 1Sustainability

1Sustainability is one of the most comprehensive business sustainability and sustainable finance platforms and events in the world and features entrepreneurs, founders and business leaders who have sustainability as a core component of their overall strategy presenting on cutting-edge topics and the latest industry developments. 1Sustainability

About 1BusinessWorld

1BusinessWorld is a global business ecosystem, network and marketplace that provides entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals with the information, tools, resources and connectivity needed to succeed throughout their company’s growth journey, toward a better business world. Our vision is based on the reality that we live, work and do business in one global interconnected business environment, and hence our motto: “One World, One Business World”. Our mission is to encourage and support global communication and collaboration among entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses. 1BusinessWorld

