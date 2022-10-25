2022-2023 men's college basketball preview
USA Today Sports' Scott Gleeson highlights the biggest storylines ahead of the upcoming men's college basketball season.
USA Today Sports' Scott Gleeson highlights the biggest storylines ahead of the upcoming men's college basketball season.
The preseason USA TODAY Sports men's basketball poll is out. The No. 1 team finished second last year. North Carolina leads Gonzaga and Houston.
Who is the best basketball coach in the SEC?
Sleazy come, sleazy go. Not long after Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead revealed that Lance hadn’t actually been killed by a zombified Sebastian last week, but had just fed Calhoun’s remains to the reanimated corpse of Pamela’s son, than it put an end to the conniver’s miserable life for real. And if you keep […]
Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in the Action Network's updated bowl projections
The 10th week of the SEC football season might be the best one yet, or at least the one with the most at stake.
Arkansas basketball played its first of two exhibition games Monday and defeated Rogers State. Here's what was good, bad and great for the Razorbacks.
As we approach Halloween, the top 10 is almost entirely unchanged – but that's partially because Tampa Bay and Green Bay had already tumbled from those ranks.
Ash Carter, Obama's final defense secretary, dead at 68
Rapoport alerted us to a change in the Chiefs backfield, and Isiah Pacheco has looked good every time he's played. Why aren't we excited? Andy Reid. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
Here are a handful of candidates who could replace Will Healy at the Charlotte 49ers’ helm. Also included is a poll: Let us know you want to see hired next.
The North Carolina football program announces kick off time for the Virginia game on November 5th.
The New York Yankees’ season is over, but another hugely important competition begins. The question now is whether Aaron Judge will return to the Yanks or sign as a free agent with one of Major League Baseball’s other free-spending teams? Even Judge, who broke Roger Maris’ American League and Yankees’ single-season home run record by […]
A week ago, Trump was on Truth Social calling GOP Senate Candidate Joe O'Dea a RINO. Now, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has endorsed him.
The College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday night November 1st. What will they be and what will they look like? We give our best guess and prediction.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) says her party has never made an effort to win over Hispanic voters. Speaking on Tuesday’s “Pod Save America” podcast, Ocasio-Cortez addressed why she thinks some Democratic voters are leaving the party. “I can at least say with Latino voters, we’ve never tried as a party. The Democratic Party has not…
Minerva junior runner Owen Grubb died after a tree struck him in the head following Saturday's Division II boys district race in Cambridge, Ohio.
The 2023 Ohio State football quarterback is preparing to make the jump to the next level.
As the new monarch of the U.K., King Charles III has taken on a slew of official duties, but that doesn't mean he can't still have a little fun too. The king recently stopped by an episode of The Repair Shop, a British reality series that follows craftsmen as they restore various heirlooms and historical artifacts. And during his appearance, we couldn't help but notice a personalized item that the royal brought along with him. In a still from the episode, King Charles was seen taking a stroll wi
Of those with the last name Kardashian, Dream Renée Kardashian is the youngest at 5 years old. Khloé Kardashian is the youngest sister at 38.
In a two-hour podcast interview with MIT research scientist Lex Fridman, West continued his run of hateful, antisemitic remarks.