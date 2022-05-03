2022-23 Fairfield Budget Adopted By Representative Town Meeting

FAIRFIELD, CT — Fairfield's $345.1 million budget for 2022-23 was approved by the Representative Town Meeting Monday, in what was a night of partisan votes by its members.

Early in the evening, it became clear that the two political parties were going to stick to their sides, with Democrats holding a 22 to 17 edge over Republicans, which the Democrats would not relinquish.

Three appeals to restore funding that had been cut from the Human Resources Department, its Risk Management Division, and the town's Contingency account were all turned down by the Democrats.

This after pleas for restoration from Republican First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick, and a half-dozen department heads, who told the RTM that the understaffed HR department was not serving their needs.

"I'm frustrated," said Fire Chief Denis McCarthy. "We need a robust and proactive HR department, but they are essentially required to triage requests for service."

The HR department is undergoing a transition as its director, James Haselkamp, is preparing to leave, and a replacement has not yet been found. He was seeking about $118,000 for additional staff before his departure, but Democrats said they would like to see the director's position filled before the department should receive that funding.

"I'm disappointed by the party line votes that the RTM took last night on the three appeals filed by town department heads," Kupchick told Patch on Tuesday. "Last year, a handful of Democrats voted for my budget, which helped it pass, but it appears that goodwill has been lost. The budget process this year did not feel collaborative. I think the residents of Fairfield, the majority of whom are unaffiliated, expect their elected officials to work together."

Kupchick said she had tried to bring next year's tax increase below 1 percent, but it will now be an increase of about 1.29 percent.

The town's strong school system came out the winner in the new budget, as it is receiving its full requested amount of $202.5 million, thanks to a push by Democrats on the RTM and the Board of Finance. Kupchick tried unsuccessfully to pare $2.5 million from the request.

Democrats on the RTM said that having come through the coronavirus pandemic, the town should be investing in its students to help build up momentum as life begins to return to normal.

