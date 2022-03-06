2022 ACC tournament bracket is set. Full schedule, TV info and printable bracket
The brackets are set for the ACC tournament in Brooklyn beginning on Tuesday, with every team chasing Duke.
The No. 1 seed Blue Devils are looking more vulnerable than they did a day ago. North Carolina’s upset of the Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium snapped the Blue Devils’ seven-game winning streak. The Tar Heels now have the longest winning streak in the conference as winners of five straight heading into the postseason.
Duke, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Miami earned double byes to the quarterfinal round on Thursday thanks to finishing in the top four of the league.
Duke has the only quarterfinal opponents that are already known. It will face the winner of No. 8 Florida State and No. 9 Syracuse. The Seminoles beat Duke 79-78 in overtime on Jan. 18 in Tallahassee.
The Heels avoided having to potentially face the Blue Devils in the semifinals. Had they lost at Duke, they would have finished tied with Miami for third place, but the Hurricanes owned the tiebreaker and UNC would have been the four seed.
The conference tournament may provide the critical difference for teams earning their way into the NCAA Tournament or potentially losing their way out in what has been a down year for the ACC.
Virginia Tech, Miami and Wake Forest probably need to win at least a game in order to feel comfortable a week from now on Selection Sunday. Carolina too, although its win at Duke may have been the win to permanently lift it off the tournament bubble.
ACC Tournament Printable bracket
ACC Basketball Tournament Schedule and TV info
Tuesday, March 8
Gm.
Time
Matchup
TV
1
2 p.m.
No. 12 Pittsburgh vs. No. 13 Boston College
ACCN
2
4:30 p.m.
No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 15 N.C. State
ACCN
3
7:00 p.m.
No. 11 Louisville vs. No. 14 Georgia Tech
ACCN
Wednesday, March 9
Gm.
Time
Matchup
TV
4
Noon
No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Syracuse
ESPN/ESPN2
5
2:30 p.m.
No. 5 Wake Forest vs. Winner Game 1
ESPN/ESPN2
6
7:00 p.m.
No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. Winner Game 2
ESPN2/U
7
9:30 p.m.
No. 6 Virginia vs. Winner Game 3
ESPN2
Thursday, March 10
Gm.
Time
Matchup
TV
8
Noon
No. 1 Duke vs. Winner Game 4
ESPN/ESPN2
9
2:30 p.m.
No. 4 Miami vs. Winner Game 5
ESPN/ESPN2
10
7:00 p.m.
No. 2 Notre Dame vs. Winner Game 6
ESPN/ESPN2
11
9:30 p.m.
No. 3 North Carolina vs. Winner Game 7
ESPN/ESPN2
Friday, March 11
Gm.
Time
Matchup
TV
12
7:00 p.m.
Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9
ESPN/ESPN2
13
9:30 p.m.
Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11
ESPN/ESPN2
Saturday, March 12
Gm.
Time
Matchup
TV
14
8:30 p.m.
Championship
ESPN