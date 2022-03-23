The new 2022 Apple iPad Air is on sale at Amazon for $29 off—shop this rare deal today

You can already get the 2022 Apple iPad Air on sale at Amazon today.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission

Because Apple products rarely go on sale, especially brand new Apple releases, this Amazon deal for the 2022 Apple iPad Air is worth grabbing. The new tablet was just released this month and is already reduced from its original list price of $599 for the 64GB Wi-Fi version and $749 for the 256GB to just $569.99 and $719.99, respectively, saving you $29.01 for either option.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The Amazon sale price applies to all five color options of the sleek and feature-rich tablet, including blue, pink, purple, space gray and starlight. The 2022 Apple iPad Air has plenty of new features compared to the 2020 model that we called our all-time favorite tablet and one of the absolute best Apple products you can buy. Like the 2020 version, it has a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, aluminum body, front-facing camera, USB-C charging and fun colored finishes. But, its M1 chip is much faster and more powerful, which will come in handy when using graphics-heavy apps, playing games, multitasking and more.

►Travel news: Southwest is about to add a new fare class. Here's why and what perks it might include

►lululemon: Here's what to know about the new lululemon Blissfeel launch

There's also a new 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front with a wider field-of-view, great for FaceTime and other video apps, or even stunning selfies. Thanks to the new iPadOS 15 operating system, Apple's Center Stage feature can track you as you move so you always stay in the middle of the frame during a video call or virtual meeting. The iPad Air is perfect for work or pleasure thanks to its all-day battery life, stereo landscape speakers and Touch ID for quickly unlocking the iPad, logging into apps and securely paying for products with Apple Pay.

Story continues

Bottom line: The 2022 Apple iPad Air is the most powerful Apple tablet to date while this Amazon deal is not a huge price cut, Apple products don't often sell for under Apple's set pricing, making this sale worth taking advantage of. Plus, every bit counts. Take those savings and put the funds towards a cool new case for the tablet, Apple Pencil or an extra charging cable to complete your purchase.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Apple iPad Air 2022: Get the newest iPad on sale at Amazon today