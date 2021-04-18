2022 BMW M3, M4 Competition with xDrive debuts

Joe Lorio
·2 min read


See Full Image Gallery >>

When the all-new BMW M3 sedan and M4 coupe were unveiled last fall, BMW acknowledged that the duo would offer all-wheel drive for the first time. Now the AWD M3 and M4 are here, and as expected, xDrive makes the already blisteringly quick coupe and sedan even quicker.

On the M3 and M4, xDrive is available only on the ne-plus-ultra Competition variants. Like the 2021 coupe and sedan, the 2022 M3/M4 Competition cars are powered by the S58B30T0 turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six, making 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. BMW says the M3 and M4 Competition with xDrive can rocket from zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, which is 0.4 seconds quicker than their rear-wheel-drive counterparts. This despite a weight penalty of 99 pounds (M4) and 100 pounds (M3).

Both the xDrive and rear-wheel-drive M3/M4 are offered exclusively with the eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission. Buyers who want a manual transmission have to content themselves with the regular M3 or M4, which comes only with a stick shift.

The xDrive system in the 2022 BMW M3/M4 defaults to rear-wheel drive, diverting torque to the front wheels only in the event of wheel slippage. Front-to-rear torque apportionment is handled by a transfer case with an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch. An Active M differential shuttles torque across the rear axle, and both work in tandem with the DSC system to use torque vectoring to aid cornering.

The xDrive system had three driver-selectable modes: 4WD, 4WD Sport, and 2WD. The rear-biased 4WD setting is the default, while the 4WD Sport setting has an even greater rear bias that BMW says is designed for track environments. Selecting 2WD mode disables the DSC system "and affords experienced drivers a pure rear-wheel-drive experience".

The xDrive cars' 19-inch front wheels and 20-inch rears are the same as their RWD siblings, but the xDrive models have a quicker steering rack (14.6:1 versus 15.0:1) and an upgraded oil system. As on other M3/M4 variants, options include the M Drive Professional package with its lap timer and Drift Analyzer, M Compound brakes (with red or black calipers), M Carbon Ceramic brakes, and the M Driver's package that increases the top-speed limiter to 180 mph.

The M3 Competition xDrive sedan is $77,895 (including the $995 destination charge), while the M4 Competition xDrive coupe is $79,795 before options. That represents a premium of $4,100 over the price of the 2021 rear-wheel-drive Competition models. The AWD M cars are set to arrive at dealerships in August.

Related video:

Recommended Stories

  • The 2022 BMW M3 and M4 Competition xDrive Are Rear-Wheel Drive Until You Need More Traction

    The new M3 and M4 xDrive models send power to the rear wheels as default until the computers sense you need traction at the front.

  • 2022 BMW M3 and M4 AWD Models Cost $4100 Extra

    You can add xDrive all-wheel drive to the 503-hp Competition models starting this August.

  • Nissan GT-R NISMO in McDonald's livery is the ultimate in fast food

    Imagine if, say, the Blue Oval launched a special edition of its flagship Ford GT, but did it with a marketing tie-in to Taco Bell. Bizarre as that may sound, in Japan the new 2022 Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition was launched with a collab with McDonald's — even though in its home country the Nissan GT-R is an automotive celebrity, a household name, like Corvette, that resonates car enthusiasts and regular folks alike. On stage during the reveal alongside the new NISMO-only Stealth Gray color was a second GT-R NISMO wrapped in reflective gold.

  • Biden news: White House warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies as John Kerry apologises for Trump

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Former police detective named as suspect in Austin shooting which left three dead

    Police identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, as the suspect, and said that he is armed and dangerous

  • Colorado man convicted of murdering childhood friend and hiding body in makeshift concrete tomb

    Russell Montoya Jr purchased materials from a hardware store, and created a makeshift tomb under the stairs of his unfinished basement

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Death toll rises to four after vessel capsized in freak storm amid fears for nine men still missing

    The Seacor Power vessel capsized on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico during a severe storm with 19 people onboard. Nine men are still missing

  • Matthew McConaughey is a viable candidate for Texas governor, poll reveals

    Hollywood actor has support of 45 per cent of Texans against incumbent governor’s 33 per cent

  • Chris Cuomo says police reform won’t happen until white kids start getting killed

    ‘You’ll see a wave of change, in access and accountability. We saw it in the 60s. That’s when it changes because that’s when it’s you,’ Cuomo said

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Three killed and two wounded in shooting at tavern in Wisconsin

    Suspected shooter not found yet

  • Half of American adults have had one Covid vaccine dose with 16 year olds and up eligible from Monday

    Almost a third of American adults are fully vaccinated against Covid-19

  • Second World War plane goes down in ocean during Florida airshow

    The plane, a single-engine TBM Avenger, made a ‘soft’ landing in the shallow water

  • John Kerry apologises for Donald Trump’s ‘renegade’ stance on climate crisis

    “We are very sorry for the last four years,” US climate envoy John Kerry said

  • U.S. pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be felt the most in poor countries

    Experts said that while the pause on Johnson & Johnson's vaccine may make sense for the U.S., stoppages in poorer countries would end up costing lives.

  • As Biden improves with vets, Afghanistan plan a plus to some

    Patrick Proctor Brown says the war in Afghanistan was lost within a year of its start. The suburban Milwaukee lawyer, who was an infantry captain in Iraq, said the trillions of dollars spent and the thousands of lives lost, including a lieutenant he trained with, make it “a tragedy.” Brown supports President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, and by voting for the Democrat, he represents a subtle but potent shift in the voting behavior of some in the military.

  • ‘No one was driving’ Tesla before fatal fiery crash that kept reigniting, Texas cops say

    The car’s batteries kept reigniting, thwarting fire crews’ attempts to extinguish the blaze.

  • Poll: Matthew McConaughey would have a shot against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, but primaries would be trickier

    Speculation continues to swirl about renowned actor and proud Texan Matthew McConaughey entering politics in his home state. There's no telling if that will actually happen, but that didn't stop The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler from teaming up to get a sense of how voters feel about the possibility of McConaughey challenging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for his job next year. The poll, released Sunday, is a bit of mixed bag for McConaughey. Among all voters, he actually held a 12-point advantage over Abbott, so in a head-to-head race, it seems like the idea is at least viable. Where the actor runs into some trouble is in the primaries. It's not entirely clear under what banner McConaughey, who has suggested he's "more of a moderate," would run, the Morning News writes. Only 30 percent of Republicans said they'd vote for him, compared to 56 percent who would back Abbott. Those numbers might help in the general election, but he'd be toast if he challenged Abbott within in his own party. The more likely scenario is that McConaughey would run as a Democrat — 66 percent of Democratic voters said they'd back him over Abbott, who received just 8 percent support from the opposing party. Still, McConaughey wouldn't be a shoe-in. The poll also revealed that 51 percent of Texas Democratic primary voters prefer a progressive candidate, while just 25 percent are hoping for a centrist, which is seemingly the mold McConaughey fits. The poll was conducted between April 6-13 among 1,126 registered Texas voters. The margin of error is 2.92 percentage points. Read the full results here and read more about a potential McConaughey run at The Week. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingChanging election laws7 cartoons about Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal

  • 'Highly unlikely' Chauvin trial ends in 'all-out' acquittal, legal analyst predicts

    As Minneapolis and the rest of the nation brace for the looming verdict in former police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial, ABC News' chief legal analyst Dan Abrams said Sunday that he believe it is "highly unlikely" the trial is headed toward an "all-out" acquittal. Closing arguments still have to take place, and Abrams noted that the defense has the benefit of not having to prove that Chauvin did not kill George Floyd by kneeling on his neck during an arrest last May (the burden of proof is on the prosecution and the defense's goal is to show there's reasonable doubt), but, still, he said he and others who have followed the trial closely would be "stunned" if Chauvin was found not guilty on all three of charges — second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter — he faces. .@danabrams tells @MarthaRaddatz he thinks it is "highly unlikely" that there will be an acquittal in the Chauvin trial, adding that he thinks the closing arguments "are going to be very important." https://t.co/L3GIgATxTN pic.twitter.com/aYa6csulE7 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 18, 2021 ABC's Martha Raddatz asked civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Floyd's family, what he thought the outcome might be, as well. Crump did not make a prediction, saying only that he is praying that Chauvin is found to be "criminally liable for killing" Floyd. If that does not turn out to be the result, Crump said it would be another case in which "the American legal system has broken our heart." Ahead of the Chauvin trial verdict, civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump tells @MarthaRaddatz that if Derek Chauvin is found not guilty, he would tell the people of Minneapolis: "Once again, the American legal system has broken our heart." https://t.co/L3GIgATxTN pic.twitter.com/LpYbjUBYNk — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 18, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingChanging election laws7 cartoons about Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal