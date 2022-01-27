2022 Board of Directors for the Prestigious Executive Service Corps Announced

·3 min read

2022 Board of Directors for the Prestigious Executive Service Corps Announced

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2022

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Service Corps is the nation's premier nonprofit consultancy with the mission of helping nonprofits attain success. The Executive Service Corps engages highly trained professionals who use their time and expertise to provide nonprofits with the consulting services they need to be successful. Since 1978, to achieve our mission, we provide consulting, coaching, and professional services to nonprofit organizations impacting over 4 million people each year. The Executive Service Corps' ultimate goal is ensuring all nonprofits in our community will have access to the services they need to thrive.

Executive Service Corps 2022 Board of Directors
Executive Service Corps 2022 Board of Directors

The 2022 Board of Directors has been announced. The Executive Service Corps thanks the following exceptional individuals for leadership on the board of directors:

In 2021, the Executive Service Corps provided 239 consulting engagements to charities at an estimated fair-market value of $5,448,100. Through anonymous client feedback surveys, their clients rated the work of the Executive Service Corps as 5/5 (Excellent). Clients reported to the Executive Service Corps that their work helped 4.4 million people in 2021 alone.

President and CEO Rachelle Jervis Chopra commented, "The Executive Service Corps is privileged to have a board of brilliant stewards leading us into what will be a key year of growth." The Executive Service Corps plans to grow paid-staff positions, their number of clients, and their number of engagements provided in 2022. The community is thankful for the work of the Executive Service Corps and their board of directors.

Contact: Stuart Wagner, Outreach Chair, info@execservicecorps.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-board-of-directors-for-the-prestigious-executive-service-corps-announced-301470010.html

SOURCE Executive Service Corps of Chicago

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • The 5 REITs With the Longest Dividend Histories

    Investors love REITs for their dividends, and this quintet has the best dividend records you can find. Here's a look at each.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • My 3 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Dividend Aristocrats generally offer some of the safest yields in the stock market, yet they also offer investors promising potential to outperform. When these dividend-growing companies maintain a payout ratio below 50%, it often highlights a market-beating balance between returning cash to shareholders and fueling future sales growth. Today, we will look at three Dividend Aristocrats that seem to have found this balance and look primed to continue outperforming the market.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    It’s fair to say, with hindsight, that 2021 was a year for the bulls – but so far, 2022 is starting out with the bears. Over the past three weeks, markets are moving from overall gains into correction territory, with drop most pronounced – upwards of 10% – in the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The Wall Street pros are somewhat divided in their approach to the situation. The bulls are telling us that this is a normal correction, stay the course, and we’ll get back to positive territory. The bears have a diff

  • 4 REITS on the Verge of Becoming Dividend Achievers

    When a company hikes dividends for 10 years in a row, they reach Dividend Achiever status. This quartet is just about there.

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market for 2022?

    Investors are worried about a stock market crash, and they're trying to figure out how to weather the storm. The obvious reaction is to sell stocks and prevent further losses, but that might not be the wisest decision. The Federal Reserve took an aggressive stance on its tapering timeline in recent months.

  • 3 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy if 2022 Brings a Bear Market

    As we near the end of the first month of a new year, the stock market is experiencing a lot of turmoil. 2021 was a huge recovery year after the 2020 crash, and the market ended on a high, with the S&P 500 up 26.9%. Another factor is premium valuations on growth stocks, whose prices are falling more in line with their real growth prospects.

  • 3 Defense Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    There are a lot of things that come to mind when you hear the term "defense stocks," but rarely do you hear "defense stocks" and "market-beating returns" in the same sentence. Defense, as an industry, tends to be a slow and steadily growing business that can wax and wane with congressional purse strings. Sure, you can find lots of defense businesses that will generate positive returns over long holding periods.

  • Warren Buffett is teaching meme-stock players, crypto traders and other naysayers some hard lessons about why market fundamentals still apply

    For the 'Sage of Omaha' and other traditional value investors, it isn't different this time --- or ever.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • Altria: iQOS cigarette alternative off market through 2022

    Marlboro-maker Altria said Thursday that its heat-not-burn cigarette, iQOS, probably won’t be back in U.S. stores for at least a year, while sales of its traditional cigarettes continued to slide. The Richmond, Virginia-based company updated investors on iQOS after being forced to pull it from the U.S. market late last year due to a patent dispute. The product, marketed as a less-harmful alternative to combustible cigarettes, is a tiny share of Altria’s revenue but key to its 10-year plan to switch its business away from traditional tobacco products.

  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed at $39.45, marking a -1.42% move from the previous day.

  • DraftKings Is ‘Too Big an Opportunity to Ignore.’ Penn National Also Gets a Separate Upgrade.

    Both online gambling stocks are upgraded to Overweight as analysts see upside in the sports-betting market.

  • Analysis-Fed tightening a sign to get the 'heck out' of U.S. stocks

    U.S. stock markets, after enjoying their best three-year run in more than two decades, may soon have to cede the top spot. With the Fed preparing to raise interest rates https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/inflation-fighting-fed-likely-flag-march-interest-rate-hike-2022-01-26 for the first time in almost four years, capital is starting to fan out of rate-sensitive U.S. shares into other parts of the world where markets are cheaper and potentially more resilient. The S&P 500's near 10% drop so far this year has surpassed losses on most non-U.S. indexes and some reckon that recent investment outflows from the market, first in a month according to BofA, are only the beginning.

  • Why These 2 Stocks Might Be a Bottom Buy Here

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • 2 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    The Dividend King club is an exclusive one. It takes good management to grow a dividend for 50 or more years, and these two healthcare stocks offer that.