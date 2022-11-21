The 2022 buying Black holiday gift guide

Holiday shopping season is upon us, which means it’s time to stop browsing for yourself and start searching for the perfect thing for all the other people you love – or tolerate. We’re here to help you get the job done – and support Black-owned businesses while you’re at it.

The black squares that proliferated on Instagram during the great racial reckoning of early 2020 may have fallen down the grid, but the cause of buying Black is as urgent as ever. Black-owned businesses, which have long struggled to thrive in an economy awash in systemic racism, have been disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. A National Bureau of Economic Research paper published in October noted that Black-owned businesses saw their mean earnings drop by 28% between 2019 and 2020, compared with the 15% dip experienced by white-owned businesses.

Which is all the more reason to consider buying gifts for your loved ones from Black-owned brands. You can search the internet for lists of Black-owned businesses, or let us do the curating. From an Oregon rose wine with a punky-pretty label to varsity-inspired fashion out of Brooklyn, our picks below.

Fancy Feet

Brooklyn-based menswear brand Blackstock & Weber is perfect for the man on your list who’s into high-end jackets, winter vests and shoes. The leather Mason Horse Bit Loafer ($365) is handmade in Portugal and comes in a smashing array of colors. We’re partial to the rich chocolate.

Too Cool For School

If you’re looking for a fresh twist on varsity jackets, baseball caps, T-shirts and other menswear, you should take a trip to Brooklyn-based brand and boutique Brooklyn Circus, which draws inspiration from American fashion history (think the original Riverdale for the 21st century). We’re extra keen on the 20/20 Classic B Crewneck ($150).

Missing Link

For friends and family who love to show up and show out, you can find lovely rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces at Third Crown, known for its bold geometric pieces. The gold-plated Prizm Link necklace ($760) is ideal for your family member or significant other who loves Cuban link-style chains.

Bottle of Love

Grown across multiple vineyards in Oregon, Maison Noir Wines puts out delicious blends overseen by founder and former sommelier André Hueston Mack. We suggest trying out the 2021 “Love Drunk” rosé ($25). It’s bold and tangy – nothing powdery or flat about it.

Say Cheese

Black cheesemongers are few and far between. Glenn Harrell, cheesemonger and owner of Say Cheese in Los Angeles’s Silver Lake neighborhood, carefully selects the products for each gift basket (starting at $50), which can be shipped nationwide. Harrell, a cheese industry veteran of 26 years, also works with local vineyards on wines that perfectly accompany his snacks. Harrell’s other favorite gift from the shop is a Mediterranean spice blend that his mom is obsessed with. “It will kick anything up,” he says.

Hair Apparent

In light of what we know now about toxic chemicals and Black hair care products, now is the time to look for Black-owned brands taking a healthier approach. Look no further than online retailer BLK + GRN, which offers a variety of natural personal care and beauty products, all made by Black women. The Bundle of JOI Ultimate Cleansing Kit ($39) is a nifty trio of cleansers and a toner.

Kissy Face

You might recognize this Detroit-based beauty brand from their (failed) Shark Tank pitch. The Lip Bar persevered, and you can pick up its cosmetics at Walmart and Target stores across the country. Your mother or precocious teen niece might like the signature lipstick in Cosmo, a stunning dark berry ($13).

Shape Matters

Made by artisans in Dakar, Senegal, Anima Iris handbags are perfect for the fashion lover with a penchant for distinctively shaped purses. The trapezoidal Cersei Zaria ($520) would be great for anyone who got the dress-to-impress memo.

Tee Time

Worn by celebrities like Beyoncé, Ciara and Halle Bailey, LaQuan Smith is a no-brainer for fashion savants. Many of the pieces are super-sexy, but the Runway Tee is safe for a family gathering and still packs a wallop of luxury ($150).

Game Brain

Got a gamer with a Nintendo switch on your list? They probably need Swimsanity! ($15), the multiplayer underwater shooter game developed by Black-owned gaming company Decoy Games.

Craft and Arts

For your loved ones who recently moved into a new place, a sturdy, beautifully crafted piece of furniture might be just the gift. Consider the Meradi Wardrobe from Mabeo Furniture, which was made by craftspeople in Botswana ($4,800-$6,684).

Hot Seat

Stuck on what to get the design head who thinks everything functional should also be art? Gift them something visually interesting like this Antique African Anthropomorphic Sculptural Chair ($3,000) from North Carolina-based Dressing Rooms Interiors.

Hello Dolly

Before grabbing a Barbie doll for the youngsters on your list, consider buying this Fresh Squad Platinum Collection Amari doll instead. The Fresh Doll ($39.99) features a curly fade, denim jeans, a hoodie and a leather jacket that any kid will tell you slays.

Building Blocks

For adorable toddlers in need of mind-expanding toys, this 10-piece Wooden Block Set from Washington DC-based shop Yinibini Baby comes in glorious multiple colors ($58). These educational toys do double duty as design objects.